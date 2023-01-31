ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Backstage News on ROH Returning to TV, Upcoming ROH Tapings Scheduled

ROH is reportedly planning to film their new TV show over the last weekend of February. According to a new report from Fightful Select and Voices of Wrestling, wrestlers have been told that the tapings will take place in Orlando, Florida during the last week of February. The tapings are expected to take place at Universal Studios, where AEW holds Dark tapings.
ORLANDO, FL
Latest News on Ticket Sales for Monday’s WWE RAW (2/6/2023)

This Monday’s WWE RAW will take place from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL. According to WrestleTix, 8,260 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (2/2/2023), leaving 1,109 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 9,369. Below is the updated...
ORLANDO, FL
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Results – February 4, 2023

WWE NXT Vengeance Day has arrived. The first WWE NXT premium live event of the New Year goes down tonight, as WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023 emanates from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, streaming live on the WWE Network on Peacock. On tap for tonight’s event is Bron...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Konnan Addresses Why Disco Inferno “Throws Stuff Out There” on Twitter

Former WCW star Konnan trended on social media for his views on wrestling and the wrestling industry. Steve Fall’s Ten Count recently spoke with with Konnan in which he discussed some of the heat that Disco receives online. Konnan comments on Disco Inferno are causing a stir online:. “He’s...
Bray Wyatt Confirms Hand Injury (Photo)

Since rejoining WWE, Bray Wyatt hasn’t competed in many matches, which may be related to a hand injury. Dave Meltzer reported last month that Wyatt was injured during a live event in December. Meltzer stated, “Wyatt suffered a broken finger on his left hand in his 12/29 match with Mahal in Miami. He will likely be working through the injury as talent working with broken fingers is commonplace.”
Former WWE Star Set for In-Ring TV Return for the First Time in Years

For the NWA’s Nuff Said pay-per-view, a number of matches have been announced, and one name on the card hasn’t wrestled on television or on pay-per-view in a number of years. The promotion revealed the match between EC3 and Alex Riley. Riley will go by Kevin Kiley, his...
TAMPA, FL
Updated WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Lineup

You can officially add a name to the lineup for the Women’s Elimination Chamber match at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 pay-per-view. Added to the mix for the Women’s Chamber match at the premium live event scheduled for later this month at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada is Natalya.
The Godfather Wants to Apologize to a Former WWE Star for Bullying

The Godfather, real name Charles Wright, admitted to bullying another former WWE Superstar. Wright admitted on The Universal Wrestling Podcast that he vented his frustrations about being demoted from “The Godfather” to “The Goodfather” on Stevie Richards. One day, the WWE Hall of Famer hopes to apologize to him for what he did to him.
Bron Breakker Next Feud Leading Into WWE WrestleMania 39 Weekend Revealed

Bron Breakker retained the NXT Title over Grayson Waller in a Steel Cage match in the main event of Saturday night’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day event, and it appears that he already has his next challenger. The only way to win the main event, according to the stipulation announced...
Backstage News on The Usos Status for WWE Elimination Chamber

The Usos will defend their Tag Team Titles on SmackDown next week, but as seen this week, Roman Reigns hasn’t heard from Jey since the Royal Rumble, and his brother Jimmy says he hasn’t either. There’s a chance we won’t hear from Jey until after the Elimination Chamber...
Current Favorite for Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39

At the upcoming WrestleMania 39 event, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Cody Rhodes. According to Betonline.ag, the early betting odds for the match have Rhodes as the -400 favorite to win the title, while Reigns is the +250 underdog. Rhodes earned the title match following...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Jim Ross Reflects on Jim Crockett Facing Financial Pressure in 1988

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross recently spoke on his podcast, “Grilling JR,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including the NWA Bunkhouse Stampede event, which happened at a time when Jim Crockett was facing financial pressure at the time. Here are the highlights:
OKLAHOMA STATE
Aron Stevens Recalls WWE Star Leaving WrestleMania Venue After Being Pulled From the Show

Aron Stevens recently spoke on with Steve Fall’s Ten Count for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, he reflected on WrestleMania 29 in New Jersey, where an eight-person tag match involving Stevens and Tyrus was pulled from the show due to CM Punk and The Undertaker’s lengthy match. Tyrus walked out of the stadium, according to Stevens.
NEW JERSEY STATE
AEW Rampage Preview For Tonight’s Show In Dayton, OH. (2/3/2023)

It means All Elite Wrestling is back tonight from the Nutter Center at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio with this week’s taped episode of AEW Rampage. On tap for tonight’s show, which kicks off at 10/9c on TNT, is The Elite vs. Ethan Page, Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy for the AEW Trios Championships.
DAYTON, OH

