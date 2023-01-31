Read full article on original website
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Results – February 4, 2023
WWE NXT Vengeance Day has arrived. The first WWE NXT premium live event of the New Year goes down tonight, as WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023 emanates from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, streaming live on the WWE Network on Peacock. On tap for tonight’s event is Bron...
WWE SmackDown Results – February 3, 2023
WWE Friday Night SmackDown is back. The weekly two-hour WWE on FOX program emanates from the Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, featuring the fallout from the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view from over the weekend. On tap for tonight’s show is the follow-up to the epic Bloodline story...
Jon Moxley Talks About Transition From WWE To AEW, The Risk He Took Making The Move
Jon Moxley recently appeared as a guest on the Justin Kinner Show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the leader of the paradigm shift in pro wrestling spoke about jumping ship from WWE to AEW when he did, as well as how that was a risky move at the time he made it.
Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Status Following Her Royal Rumble Return
Nia Jax returned to WWE after being absent from the company since November of 2021, as seen during the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE. Jax was asked if she had a “month” to prepare for the women’s Royal Rumble match during a virtual signing with the Highspots Superstore. Jax responded, “no, I did not,” and explained that her outfit was “very quickly rushed” to be ready in time for the event.
Roxanne Perez Reflects on Appearing on Total Divas Years Before Signing With WWE
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez spoke with The Ringer Wrestling Show before tonight’s NXT Vengeance Day broadcast on Peacock. In a Triple Threat match tonight, Perez will defend her title against Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin of Toxic Attraction. Speaking about the viral video of Roxanne Perez...
Significant Number of Employees Released From WWE Since Vince McMahon’s Return
When a company is looking to sell, it is normal for it to lay off some of its employees in order to reduce expenses and make the company as profitable as possible. WWE is no exception, especially now that Vince McMahon has returned. Following McMahon’s return to the company as...
The Wrestling World Pay Tribute to Lanny Poffo
WWE Legend Lanny Poffo died at the age of 68 on Thursday, and the pro wrestling world is paying tribute. Poffo’s cause of death is still unknown, but he was recently in New Jersey for a virtual signing and appeared to be in good health. WWE issued a statement...
Jake Hager (Jack Swagger) Talks About How Booking Derailed His WWE Career, Paul Heyman, and More
Former WWE star Jack Swagger, AEW’s Jake Hager, recently appeared on Dutch Mantel’s podcast. Hager discussed how the booking derailed his WWE career. He also mentioned Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli) briefly having Paul Heyman as his manager in 2014:. “At that time, Claudio, Antonio, whatever his name is, he...
Ric Flair on WWE’s Momentum: “I Don’t Even Hear People Talk About AEW”
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke on his podcast, “To Be The Man,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including Sami Zayn’s storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline:. “I loved it. What I like about it the most is it’s unpredictable. You knew...
AJPW Excite Series Night 1 Results – February 4, 2023
AJPW Excite Series Night 1 Results – February 4, 2023. Gungnir Of Anarchy defeated Evolution via Final Vent on Dan Tamura (7:48) Takao Omori,Masao Inoue,Rising Hayato & Ouji Shiiba defeated Black Menso-re,Ricky Fuji,Sushi & Raijin Yaguchi via Sid Vicious on Sushi (9:40) Tag Team Match. Naruki Doi & Hokuto...
Backstage News on ROH Returning to TV, Upcoming ROH Tapings Scheduled
ROH is reportedly planning to film their new TV show over the last weekend of February. According to a new report from Fightful Select and Voices of Wrestling, wrestlers have been told that the tapings will take place in Orlando, Florida during the last week of February. The tapings are expected to take place at Universal Studios, where AEW holds Dark tapings.
AEW Rampage Review (02/03/2023)
AEW Friday Night Rampage Review – February 3, 2023. Nick Jackson & Isiah Kassidy starts this match off with a lock up then they exchange submission holds before Nick delivers a pair of arm drags. Matt Jackson tags in and beats down Kassidy before Matt Hardy & Kenny Omega tag in.
Backstage News on Brock Lesnar’s WWE Status for Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 39
After making a surprise appearance on SmackDown last Friday night to continue his feud with Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar made his comeback on the WWE Raw 30th anniversary show last week. They have a win apiece, and Lashley eliminated Lesnar from the 30-Man Royal Rumble match. There was an offer...
John Cena Reportedly Locked in for WWE WrestleMania 39 Match
Despite his busy schedule in Hollywood, John Cena will return for a match at WWE WrestleMania 39. Cena hasn’t worked a WrestleMania since the Firefly Fun House with Bray Wyatt in 2020, but the company has wanted him for this year’s show for months and will get him.
Hacksaw Jim Duggan Names WWE Hall Of Famer as His Favorite Opponent
WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan recently spoke on an AdFreeShows live stream for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, he spoke about his favorite opponent, which was Ted DiBiase. “[Ted] DiBiase,” Duggan said. “I wrestled Ted a bunch, all over the place....
WWE Supershow Live Event Results from Pensacola, FL 2/5/2023
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Road to WrestleMania Supershow live event at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida:. * WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley ends in a no contest as Io Sky interferes. Becky Lynch comes to the ring to set up a tag team match.
WWE Main Event Results – Feburary 2, 2023
Match starts off with a handshake before Damon Kemp gets a waist lock but Shelton Benjamin reverses and takes it to the mat. Kemp is able to switch and they do some mat wrestling before Benjamin rolls to the corner to break. Benjamin grabs an arm and they trade counters before Kemp gets an arm drag.
Backstage News on Why Keith Lee Has Been Missing From AEW TV
Keith Lee is said to be away from AEW for storyline reasons. Lee has been missing since the December 21, 2022 issue of AEW Dynamite, when he was attacked by his former partner Swerve Strickland and his new faction, The Mogul Affiliates. Lee was attacked with cinderblocks as part of the angle.
Grayson Waller Confronts Shawn Michaels, WWE NXT – Indies Update, Dijak’s Finger, More
WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels hosted a media call following Saturday’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day event. Here are the highlights:. * Michaels stated that they put on a fantastic show in Charlotte with Vengeance Day and the roster, and that...
Sonya Deville Suffers Injury at WWE Supershow in Pensacola, FL (Photos)
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair faced off against Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida, on Sunday. The match was called off due to Deville suffering an injury. She was assisted to the back by medical personnel. The good news is that...
