kwhi.com
LAROCHE FILES FOR WARD 3 CITY COUNCIL SEAT
A long time Brenham dentist has become the first person to file for the vacant Ward Three City Council special election on May 6th. Friday was the first day to file for the election, and Dr. Paul LaRoche III became the first candidate to file. La Roche is running for...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS TO MEET MONDAY
The Washington County Commissioners Court will be holding a special session on Monday. The Commissioners will discuss having the County Road and Bridge Department haul rip rap from the Home Depot parking lot and the Holiday Inn parking lot to the County Yard on Highway 36 North to be used for erosion control purposes.
kwhi.com
FILING OPENS FOR WARD 3 POSITION ON BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL
Today (Friday) is the first day for candidates to file for the Brenham City Council’s special election on May 6th for the Ward 3 council seat. The position was vacated by Councilmember Atwood Kenjura upon his announcement that he would be running for mayor of Brenham. Kenjura will serve in the position until a successor is elected.
kwhi.com
CITY OF BRENHAM ISSUES $1.3 MILLION IN BUILDING PERMITS FOR JANUARY
New homes led the way for City of Brenham building permits issued in January. Permits for seven new homes totaling $988,785 were issued last month. The largest permit of the month was issued to Stylecraft Builders for $162,120 for a new home on Winepress Road in the Vintage Farms subdivision.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD TO MEET ON MONDAY
The Brenham School Board is holding a special meeting this coming Monday. The topic of discussion will be the school district’s performance on the 2021-2022 Texas Academic Performance Report, which is published by the Texas Education Agency. The Texas Academic Performance Reports pull together a wide range of information...
kwhi.com
RAY WEISS, ALANA WINKELMANN NAMED WASHINGTON CO. MAN & WOMAN OF YEAR
Several exceptional individuals, businesses and organizations were honored for their contributions to Washington County Thursday night during the Washington County Chamber of Commerce/Brenham Economic Development Foundation Banquet. Ray Weiss and Alana Winkelmann were honored as the 2022 Man and Woman of the Year. Weiss is a financial advisor at Thrivent,...
kwhi.com
DEBATE SURROUNDS DRAG BRUNCH EVENT AT FLOYD’S LOUNGE
An upcoming event in downtown Brenham has triggered conversation about free speech and the rights of private businesses. Floyd’s Lounge is hosting a Drag Brunch on Saturday, February 18th. Drag shows involve singing and dancing with performers impersonating men or women and wearing costumes and makeup. The drink lounge’s Facebook post announcing the event has hundreds of comments both in support of and against it taking place, and the City of Brenham has received numerous calls on the matter.
kwhi.com
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED AFTER THREE WEEKS ON THE RUN
An Austin man on the run for three weeks for an assault committed in Fayette County has been arrested. The La Grange Police Department announced that 41-year-old Darren LaTodd Houston was apprehended in Austin on Thursday. Houston was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force...
kwhi.com
TWO PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Two people pled guilty in District Court this week and were sentenced by Judge Reva Towslee Corbett. Leslie Michelle Anthony, 53 of Burton, was sentenced to 5 years’ probation for Driving While Intoxicated, 3rd or more offences. She was also ordered to pay $2156. in restitution, perform 150 hours of community service, and serve 10 days in the Washington County Jail as a condition of probation.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN TURNS HIMSELF IN ON A WARRANT
A Brenham man turned himself in on a warrant Wednesday morning. Brenham Police report that early Wednesday morning at 4:30, Cpl. Armando Guerra responded to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department in reference to a subject on location wishing to turn himself in on a warrant. Cpl. Guerra met with Daron White, 34 of Brenham, and booked him into the Washington County Jail on warrant for Theft of Property less than $2500 with 2 or More Previous Convictions.
KBTX.com
College Station residents charged after pursuit through Grimes, Washington Counties
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Two suspects from College Station were charged after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Grimes and Washington Counties. Just after midnight, Navasota police spotted a stolen Honda in the 700 block of West Virginia Street. Officers attempted a traffic stop as the car drove towards FM 375, but the car fled towards Highway 105 West and continued into Washington County.
kwhi.com
CAR CHASE INVOLVING STOLEN VEHICLE ENDS IN BRENHAM
Two suspects are charged after a high-speed chase with a stolen vehicle came through Grimes and Washington counties early Tuesday morning. Shortly after midnight, Navasota police located a stolen Honda in the 700 block of West Virginia Street. Police attempted to stop the vehicle as it drove toward FM 379, but it fled toward Highway 105 West and traveled into Washington County.
kwhi.com
CALDWELL, CHAMPAGNE, AND CAKE WALK NEXT SATURDAY
Caldwell Main Street is presenting their 8th Annual Chocolate, Champagne, and Cake Walk. The event is next Saturday, February 11, from 10am-2pm in historic Downtown Caldwell. A $10 entry fee gets visitors a free glass for champagne tasting at participating downtown businesses. Tickets and passports can be picked up Humble...
kwhi.com
CUBETTES FALL TO MONTGOMERY, HOST MAGNOLIA WEST
The Brenham Cubettes lost a rough one to Montgomery last (Thursday) night 47-24. Next up, the Cubettes are home tonight (Friday) to face Magnolia West. It is Seniors Night at the Brenham High School Gym. The opening tipoff is at 6:30pm. I’ll have the pregame beginning at 6:15pm right here on KWHI 1280AM and 101.7FM.
kwhi.com
CUBS BEAT MONTGOMERY 53-44 FOR FIRST DISTRICT WIN
The Brenham Cubs picked up their first district win last (Thursday) night as they knocked off Montgomery 53-44 at the Brenham High School Gym. Shaun Ray led the Cubs with 19 points. Elijah Ferguson scored 12 points, while Josiah Ferguson added 10 points. The Cubs are back in action tonight...
kwhi.com
AFRICAN AMERICAN HISTORY PROGRAMS ON KWHI
Starting on Monday, a yearly tradition continues here at KWHI. Students from Brenham High School will be presenting a series of short, informative presentations in honor of African-American History Month. The presentations will discuss important people and historic moments in African-American history. African-American History Month was first celebrated by students...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigates Shooting Incident in Conroe, Makes Multiple Arrests
On January 20, 2023, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to The Sanctuary at Jacobs Reserve at 165 Carriage Hills Blvd, Conroe TX 77384 regarding a call reporting a shooting. Upon arrival, MCTXSheriff Deputies located one male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The male was transported to an area hospital and treated for this non-life-threatening injury. While Deputies were en route to the location, multiple witnesses gave a description of a potential suspect vehicle fleeing the scene. Other responding Deputies observed a vehicle matching the description leaving the area at a high rate of speed and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to yield and began fleeing at high rates of speed. Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted as the vehicle was pursued into Waller County where the vehicle broke down and the two male occupants were detained.
Update: two involved in Highway 6 shooting in Navasota released from medical care, NPD report
NAVASOTA, Texas — Navasota Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Highway 6 north near Martha's Bloomers. According to a report from authorities, two people in a vehicle were shot, and the suspect vehicle has fled the scene. A firearm was recovered from the vehicle of the victim, police say.
kwhi.com
GRIMES COUNTY MAN GETS LIFE IN PRISON
A Grimes County man will be spending the rest of his life in prison after being found guilty of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. 40-year-old Marcus Leshun Sargent was found guilty by a Grimes County Jury on Thursday after hearing three days of testimony. On July 21, 2020, Children’s...
KBTX.com
Man arrested for DWI after crashing into home
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck crashed into a house early Tuesday morning in southwest College Station near Dowling and Hopes Creek Rd. The crash was reported around 2:30 a.m. Police said Grayson Williams, 20, of Jasper, sped through a stop sign on North Dowling Road, then crashed into...
