Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Day 1 of Special Counsel Investigation and DOJ Appears to be Bungling the Investigation AlreadyThe Veracity ReportRehoboth Beach, DE
Four Places to Eat Seafood on Delmarva (Outside of Ocean City)Katie CherrixSalisbury, MD
FBI Raids President Biden's Delaware Residence in Search of Classified DocumentsMsBirgithRehoboth Beach, DE
Fast-growing discount grocery store chain opening new location in DelawareKristen WaltersMilford, DE
The FBI is searching Biden's Delaware vacation homeAFmitrynewsRehoboth Beach, DE
Related
WWE Hall of Fame wrestler hospitalized, fighting for his life
“Superstar” Billy Graham is fighting for his life. A GoFundMe has been created for the wrestling legend, which is asking for $25,000 to help the former WWF heavyweight champion. An update on his condition was posted on Wednesday. Friends, Wayne (Billy) has had a very rough run lately. He...
ringsidenews.com
Jey Uso Breaks Silence After Not Being There For The Bloodline On WWE SmackDown
The main event of the Royal Rumble saw Roman Reigns defeat Kevin Owens and face the betrayal of Sami Zayn. A subsequent betrayal took place, but Jey Uso wanted no part in it. In fact, he was absent from Smackdown this week and now it seems he has reacted to his absence.
ringsidenews.com
Paige VanZant Is Scorching In Fishnet Dress Photo Drop
Paige VanZant has worked hard to make a whole brand for herself, as she has become a huge name in general now. Her time in the UFC world has certainly helped open avenues for VanZant. She also loves flaunting herself, and it seems she did so once again recently. The...
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Wanted Sable To Leave WWE Before They Could Get Married
Rena Marlette Lesnar, better known by her ring name Sable, was among the most popular WWE divas of the Attitude Era. She has had two stints with WWE, and her return to the company happened quickly, considering the ugly fallout of her first departure. It was during her second run in WWE that Sable crossed paths with her current spouse, Brock Lesnar.
ringsidenews.com
What Happened With The Bloodline After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air
Sami Zayn made headlines after he turned on The Bloodline at WWE Royal Rumble. The ramifications of his actions were finally displayed for the whole world to see and a subsequent title match was confirmed. The Bloodline also competed in a match after Smackdown went off the air. Sami Zayn...
PWMania
Significant Number of Employees Released From WWE Since Vince McMahon’s Return
When a company is looking to sell, it is normal for it to lay off some of its employees in order to reduce expenses and make the company as profitable as possible. WWE is no exception, especially now that Vince McMahon has returned. Following McMahon’s return to the company as...
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Doesn’t Want To Be A Part Of Becky Lynch vs. Bayley Cage Match
Becky Lynch and Bayley were supposed to collide inside a steel cage on RAW Is XXX but that match never happened. Instead, Damage CTRL assaulted Lynch for a minute or so, further taking the rivalry a notch up. This past week on WWE RAW, Seth Rollins was brought into the feud between Lynch and Bayley when the latter declared that the former Universal champion only married The Man because she was pregnant.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Ronda Rousey Dropped SmackDown Women's Championship
It was recently reported that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler challenging for the Women's Tag Team Championships is one of five locked-in matches for WWE WrestleMania 39; however, that wasn't the original plan for the former UFC star according to Dave Meltzer on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio." At first,...
nodq.com
Update on Nia Jax following her return to WWE at the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE
As seen during the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE, Nia Jax made her return to WWE after being gone from the company since November of 2021. During a virtual signing with the Highspots Superstore, Nia Jax was asked if she had a “month” to prepare for the women’s Royal Rumble match. Nia replied with “no I did not” and added that her gear was “very quickly rushed” to be made in time for the event.
PWMania
Jon Moxley Talks About Transition From WWE To AEW, The Risk He Took Making The Move
Jon Moxley recently appeared as a guest on the Justin Kinner Show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the leader of the paradigm shift in pro wrestling spoke about jumping ship from WWE to AEW when he did, as well as how that was a risky move at the time he made it.
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ronda Rousey’s WrestleMania 39 Match Revealed, Update on Rumored WrestleMania Matches
Ronda Rousey is reportedly scheduled for a tag team match at WrestleMania 39. A new report from the Wrestling Observer reports that current plans call for Rousey and Shayna Baszler to challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY at WrestleMania. WWE United States Champion Austin...
PWMania
The Wrestling World Pay Tribute to Lanny Poffo
WWE Legend Lanny Poffo died at the age of 68 on Thursday, and the pro wrestling world is paying tribute. Poffo’s cause of death is still unknown, but he was recently in New Jersey for a virtual signing and appeared to be in good health. WWE issued a statement...
Former pro wrestler, brother of WWE legend, dies
Former WWE wrestler Hacksaw Jim Duggan confirmed on social media that former WWE wrestler and manager Lanny Poffo, 68, has died:
ringsidenews.com
WWE Has Multiple Matches Planned For Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar’s status with WWE is always a big question, because he keeps his contracts so close to the vest. He made a big return before the 2023 Royal Rumble event, and it appears that he will carry on a feud with Bobby Lashley. Now, the Beast Incarnate has, at least, two matches on the schedule.
tjrwrestling.net
Reason Why WWE Has Fired People Since Vince McMahon’s Return
With plenty of people getting their marching orders from WWE in recent weeks, there has been a new insight into why Vince McMahon is cleaning house. Whilst Vince McMahon’s return to WWE shocked the wrestling world, it was only the tip of the iceberg. With three members of the Board gone in a matter of days and McMahon back at the top of the tree, reports quickly started emerging about the company being up for sale.
ComicBook
Sami Zayn Spears Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown, Challenges for Title at Elimination Chamber
Tonight's WWE SmackDown was an odd one for The Bloodline, as despite winning at the Royal Rumble, The Bloodline was pretty somber at the start of the show. At the Rumble, Sami Zayn turned on Reigns after he told Zayn to attack a defeated Kevin Owens with a chair, and then Jey Uso walked out of the arena after the match as well. Tonight Reigns came out to address the crowd, but before the end of it all Zayn came out and attacked him, and then challenged him to a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. That would soon be made into a reality, and it appears we will get a Title match at Elimination Chamber. Here's how it all went down.
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Felt ‘Dead Inside’ While Portraying Stardust Character In WWE
Cody Rhodes’ return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 was highly anticipated, and his entrance truly entranced fans. Almost a year later, Rhodes has now become one of the biggest stars in the entire company. That being said, Rhodes has no love for his Stardust character. In fact, Rhodes recalled feeling dead inside while portraying the character.
Yardbarker
Sami Zayn had the support of a few people in WWE to headline WrestleMania 39
Fans and wrestlers have praised WWE for the storyline with Sami Zayn and The Bloodline. It grew organically, as confirmed by Zayn in various interviews where he initially thought it would be a good way to be mentioned with Reigns on television, never thinking it would get or last to the point that it did.
ringsidenews.com
The Judgment Day Involved In Brawl At NASCAR Race
Rey and Dominik Mysterio’s never-ending rivalry took a new turn on Thursday night. It’s only a matter of time before the father and son face each other 1-on-1 in a WWE ring. Ahead of the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, tensions rose to new heights as The Judgment Day sparked a brawl with several babyface Superstars on the NASCAR racing track.
Comments / 0