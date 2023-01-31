Hearst Connecticut Media. February 1, 2023. Editorial: Help for ex-prisoners benefits everyone. Connecticut has made significant strides in criminal justice reform in the past decade, with the clearest example the closure of prisons due to falling inmate populations. Last week, Gov. Ned Lamont announced that Willard Correctional Institution in Enfield will be closing this year, the latest in a series of moves as the state’s prison population has decreased by 44% since 2012.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO