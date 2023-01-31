Read full article on original website
Related
indianapublicradio.org
Lawmakers begin debating property tax relief, though help unlikely to come for this year’s bills
Indiana lawmakers are exploring ways to help Hoosiers dealing with big increases in property taxes. But the legislation discussed in a House committee Thursday won’t affect this year’s tax bills at all. Home values are skyrocketing. Over the last decade, the statewide average increase was less than 5...
indianapublicradio.org
Most Indiana parents approve of their schools and what is taught, Gallup finds
A new statewide poll shows the vast majority of Indiana parents surveyed approve of their child’s school. More than 3,000 parents participated in the survey conducted by the Indiana Department of Education and Gallup last year. The major findings also include parent opinions on safety, college access and affordability, as well as the subject matter taught in schools.
indianapublicradio.org
Senate committee advances mental health clinics bill, but strips out funding
A bill to bolster mental health care access and services across Indiana unanimously cleared a Senate committee Thursday – but without any funding included. The legislation, SB 1, originally included $30 million for community mental health clinics. In a rare move, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch testified on the bill. She said its importance goes beyond policy – access to mental health and substance use disorder treatment is personal for so many Hoosier families, including hers.
indianapublicradio.org
Bill aims to free Indiana schools from ‘regulatory handcuffs.’ Teachers worry it’ll silence them
Some teachers and unions argue part of Senate Bill 486 would further erode teachers’ collective bargaining rights. The bill’s supporters say it’s a “deregulation bill” that will empower administrators and educators. The Senate Education and Career Development Committee passed SB 486 Wednesday. Seven Republicans voted...
