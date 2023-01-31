ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFMZ-TV Online

Firefighters use ATVs to knock out brush fire

UNION TWP., Pa. - Fire crews in Berks County had to overcome some tough terrain to knock out a brush fire. It broke out around 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon in Union Township near the 100 block of Crusher Road. Several fire companies from Berks and Chester counties responded. The fire...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Fire burns multiple junk cars in rural Barnesville

BARNESVILLE – Multiple junk vehicles burned late Saturday afternoon in Ryan Township. Firefighters from Barnesville, Delano, Hometown, and Mahanoy City were called to a property along Hillside Drive around 5:30pm after someone spotted a smoke column. Multiple vehicles were found aflame on the property and first-arriving Barnesville firefighters requested...
BARNESVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Multi-vehicle crash in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - There was a multi-vehicle crash in Allentown at Business Park Lane and American Parkway. The accident involved two cars. Both drivers sustained non life threatening injuries. Towing was on scene to remove the vehicles.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Home destroyed by fire in Monroe County

BLAKESLEE, Pa. — A fire gutted a home Saturday in Monroe County. Crews were called to a home along the 100 block of Route 940 in Blakeslee just after 1 p.m. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the roof of the home. Two firefighters...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Train derailment in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Crews have been working to clear a train derailment in Schuylkill County. Officials say the derailment happened sometime overnight Monday near Route 54 in Rush Township. There's no word on if anyone was hurt or when the wreckage will be cleared in this part of...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police release details on school bus crash on Interstate 180

Williamsport, Pa. — One person was hurt Monday when a car hit a school bus traveling west on Interstate 180 in Loyalsock Township. State police at Montoursville say Heather Painter, 49, of Williamsport, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu heading west when she hit a school bus near its rear tire. Painter was in the passing lane at the time of the accident that occurred around 2:40 p.m. near the Faxon exit. ...
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

State police announce DUI checkpoints in central PA

SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints in Snyder County during Mardis Gras weekend. Troopers tell Eyewitness News DUI checkpoints and roving DUI patrols will be set up in areas with high DUI-related areas. If you are driving and see any emergency vehicles stopped on the road with […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

6 displaced after fire damages 2 homes in Allentown amid high winds

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Six people are displaced Friday night, after two homes on the 500 block of South 23rd Street in Allentown caught fire. Allentown Fire Department Capt. John Christopher said the fire started in the rear of one home around 5 p.m. and spread to a second house because of high winds.
ALLENTOWN, PA
skooknews.com

Interstate 78 Closed at Hamburg for Multi-Vehicle Crash with Fire

As of 10:15pm, Wednesday, Interstate 78 is closed in both directions due to a crash. The crash occurred just before 9:45pm on Interstate 78 eastbound near mile marker 27.7 in Berks County and involves multiple vehicles including a tractor trailer and a PennDOT truck. Some of the vehicles are reported...
HAMBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Polar Bear Plunge in Union County

LEWISBURG, Pa. — It was certainly a freezing day for an icy dip in Union County. Our own Nikki Krize joined other brave souls for a Polar Bear Plunge at the Lewisburg landing Saturday afternoon. The plunge benefits the nonprofit Lewisburg Neighborhoods. It was just one of the many...
UNION COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

State police investigating collision that led to Capri Sun spill

TILDEN TWP., Pa - Emergency crews had a wreck in flames and two different liquids to deal with as temperatures dipped at an accident scene on I-78. “The products react based on temperatures,” explained Jarrod Emes with the Union Fire Company in Hamburg. “Some don’t like hot, some don’t like cold, so it’s a matter of getting an ID so we can identify the product and then know how to handle it.”
HAMBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man dies in house fire in upper Bucks County

A man is dead after a house went up in flames in upper Bucks County. Dozens of firefighters from around the area were called to the scene in Richland Township late Friday night. The fire broke out in the Melody Lakes community -- just off or Route 309 -- around...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Motorcyclist taken by helicopter to Geisinger following crash

Mifflinburg, Pa. — A motorcyclist was taken by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center after he went off the road and crashed Monday in Union County. State police at Milton say around 3 p.m. Jan. 30, Jason V. Himebaugh, 44, was traveling east on Johnstown Road in West Buffalo Township when he lost traction while negotiating a right curve. Himebaugh's Harley Davidson Softail custom went off the road and down an embankment. Himebaugh, of Mlfflinburg, was taken by helicopter to Geisinger for treatment of serious injuries. A spokeswoman at Geisinger said as of 4 a.m. Feb. 2, Himebaugh remained in critical condition.
MIFFLINBURG, PA
WGAL

Shifting load impales tractor-trailer cab in Lebanon County

NORTH ANNVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A shifting load on the back of a tractor-trailer sent a beam crashing through the truck's cab on Wednesday afternoon in Lebanon County. The scary-looking incident happened around 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of Route 934 and Harrison Drive in North Annville Township. The...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

New women's center opens in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Michele Moyer has had a vision for seven years to create a place for women to escape abusive situations. "There are women out there who want to get away, but they don't have the means, they don't have the help. I found myself in that situation eventually, I ended up getting free because that person left," said Michele Moyer, founder, New Beginnings Women's Center.
CARBON COUNTY, PA

