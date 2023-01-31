Read full article on original website
One hospitalized after crash in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A person was airlifted after a crash Saturday in Schuylkill County. It happened around 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of 895 and Route 61 in Deer Lake. Officials say three cars were involved and one of the drivers was trapped. That driver was flown to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Firefighters use ATVs to knock out brush fire
UNION TWP., Pa. - Fire crews in Berks County had to overcome some tough terrain to knock out a brush fire. It broke out around 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon in Union Township near the 100 block of Crusher Road. Several fire companies from Berks and Chester counties responded. The fire...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Fire burns multiple junk cars in rural Barnesville
BARNESVILLE – Multiple junk vehicles burned late Saturday afternoon in Ryan Township. Firefighters from Barnesville, Delano, Hometown, and Mahanoy City were called to a property along Hillside Drive around 5:30pm after someone spotted a smoke column. Multiple vehicles were found aflame on the property and first-arriving Barnesville firefighters requested...
WFMZ-TV Online
Multi-vehicle crash in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - There was a multi-vehicle crash in Allentown at Business Park Lane and American Parkway. The accident involved two cars. Both drivers sustained non life threatening injuries. Towing was on scene to remove the vehicles.
Home destroyed by fire in Monroe County
BLAKESLEE, Pa. — A fire gutted a home Saturday in Monroe County. Crews were called to a home along the 100 block of Route 940 in Blakeslee just after 1 p.m. When crews arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the roof of the home. Two firefighters...
WFMZ-TV Online
One person injured in three-car crash in West Brunswick Township
WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. - One person was seriously injured in a three-car crash in Schuylkill County. The wreck happened Saturday afternoon at Routes 895 and 61 in West Brunswick Township. One of the drivers was flown to the hospital. No one else was hurt. The road was shut down,...
Assisted living facility catches fire in Northumberland County
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — An assisted living facility caught fire Friday afternoon in Northumberland County. Officials say the fire started in the basement of Milton Developmental Services. Around 30 people live in the facility and more than a dozen were displaced temporarily and brought to a church next door.
Train derailment in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Crews have been working to clear a train derailment in Schuylkill County. Officials say the derailment happened sometime overnight Monday near Route 54 in Rush Township. There's no word on if anyone was hurt or when the wreckage will be cleared in this part of...
Police release details on school bus crash on Interstate 180
Williamsport, Pa. — One person was hurt Monday when a car hit a school bus traveling west on Interstate 180 in Loyalsock Township. State police at Montoursville say Heather Painter, 49, of Williamsport, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu heading west when she hit a school bus near its rear tire. Painter was in the passing lane at the time of the accident that occurred around 2:40 p.m. near the Faxon exit. ...
State police announce DUI checkpoints in central PA
SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints in Snyder County during Mardis Gras weekend. Troopers tell Eyewitness News DUI checkpoints and roving DUI patrols will be set up in areas with high DUI-related areas. If you are driving and see any emergency vehicles stopped on the road with […]
WFMZ-TV Online
6 displaced after fire damages 2 homes in Allentown amid high winds
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Six people are displaced Friday night, after two homes on the 500 block of South 23rd Street in Allentown caught fire. Allentown Fire Department Capt. John Christopher said the fire started in the rear of one home around 5 p.m. and spread to a second house because of high winds.
Dog found abandoned in parking lot in Lycoming County
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — Police in Montoursville responded to the area of the Hobby Lobby in Loyalsock Township Friday night for a report of a dog found abandoned outside. The german shepherd was locked inside a crate with a bag of dog food on top. State police took the...
Dog left abandoned and caged in parking lot in Pennsylvania, state police searching for suspect
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A dog was found abandoned outside the back of a store in Loyalsock Township on Friday, leaving police asking the public for help. According to a release sent out by Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were dispatched to the area of a Hobby Lobby at 1901 E. Third Street in Loyalsock […]
skooknews.com
Interstate 78 Closed at Hamburg for Multi-Vehicle Crash with Fire
As of 10:15pm, Wednesday, Interstate 78 is closed in both directions due to a crash. The crash occurred just before 9:45pm on Interstate 78 eastbound near mile marker 27.7 in Berks County and involves multiple vehicles including a tractor trailer and a PennDOT truck. Some of the vehicles are reported...
Polar Bear Plunge in Union County
LEWISBURG, Pa. — It was certainly a freezing day for an icy dip in Union County. Our own Nikki Krize joined other brave souls for a Polar Bear Plunge at the Lewisburg landing Saturday afternoon. The plunge benefits the nonprofit Lewisburg Neighborhoods. It was just one of the many...
WFMZ-TV Online
State police investigating collision that led to Capri Sun spill
TILDEN TWP., Pa - Emergency crews had a wreck in flames and two different liquids to deal with as temperatures dipped at an accident scene on I-78. “The products react based on temperatures,” explained Jarrod Emes with the Union Fire Company in Hamburg. “Some don’t like hot, some don’t like cold, so it’s a matter of getting an ID so we can identify the product and then know how to handle it.”
WFMZ-TV Online
Man dies in house fire in upper Bucks County
A man is dead after a house went up in flames in upper Bucks County. Dozens of firefighters from around the area were called to the scene in Richland Township late Friday night. The fire broke out in the Melody Lakes community -- just off or Route 309 -- around...
Motorcyclist taken by helicopter to Geisinger following crash
Mifflinburg, Pa. — A motorcyclist was taken by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center after he went off the road and crashed Monday in Union County. State police at Milton say around 3 p.m. Jan. 30, Jason V. Himebaugh, 44, was traveling east on Johnstown Road in West Buffalo Township when he lost traction while negotiating a right curve. Himebaugh's Harley Davidson Softail custom went off the road and down an embankment. Himebaugh, of Mlfflinburg, was taken by helicopter to Geisinger for treatment of serious injuries. A spokeswoman at Geisinger said as of 4 a.m. Feb. 2, Himebaugh remained in critical condition.
WGAL
Shifting load impales tractor-trailer cab in Lebanon County
NORTH ANNVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A shifting load on the back of a tractor-trailer sent a beam crashing through the truck's cab on Wednesday afternoon in Lebanon County. The scary-looking incident happened around 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of Route 934 and Harrison Drive in North Annville Township. The...
New women's center opens in Carbon County
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Michele Moyer has had a vision for seven years to create a place for women to escape abusive situations. "There are women out there who want to get away, but they don't have the means, they don't have the help. I found myself in that situation eventually, I ended up getting free because that person left," said Michele Moyer, founder, New Beginnings Women's Center.
