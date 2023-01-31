ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine proposes new $2,500 tax deduction for parents, exemptions for baby essentials

By Andrew J. Tobias, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Valerie Payge
4d ago

that bites my butt ,we seniors are struggling worse than ever , can't afford to retire, and can't afford to work , yet if you have a kid your getting perk after perk

Patricia Stover
4d ago

The entire population is struggling stop sending money for wars we do not care about when people here are suffering. Tired of the average American paying for corporate wars for economic gain of corporations because it never benefits the American people who actually pay in blood.

Gayle Cicco
4d ago

They won't get married but keep having babies cause the state will pay more per. Way to go. Make more lazy people. Take money from older, vets, and disabled. Thanks.

Cleveland.com

Gov. Mike DeWine’s budget preview drew cheers, but with House GOP split, the donnybrook is about to begin: Thomas Suddes

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s annual state of the state speech, and budget preview, drew cheers and standing ovations Tuesday at the Statehouse. Good thing: He’ll need that memory to keep him going during the next five months, as the Ohio House of Representatives and state Senate chop and channel DeWine’s proposed $86.9 billion budget, amid House Republican bickering.
Edy Zoo

Ohio Senators introduce a bill to exempt motor vehicle dealers from liability for third-party reports

COLUMBUS, OH. - Ohio Senator Schuring and Senator Lang have introduced a new bill, the S. B. No. 8, which aims to exempt motor vehicle dealers from liability for the contents of third-party motor vehicle history reports. The bill was introduced during the 135th General Assembly Regular Session and, if passed, would be enacted as section 4517.262 of the Revised Code.
13abc.com

Ohio Lawmakers trying to make it easier to beat marijuana OVI charges: Some Ohioans are not happy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Senate Bill 26 would allow people arrested for OVI for marijuana to bring evidence and witnesses to court to argue their case. The state’s limits for operating a vehicle under the influence of marijuana would still be in place, but the bill’s sponsor, Senator Nathan Manning, says it would make things fairer for people who aren’t high while driving.
newsymom.com

Governor’s budget delivers on promises for children, families

The following statement may be attributed to Angela Sausser, executive director of the Public Children Services Association of Ohio:. “State investments outlined in Gov. DeWine’s biennial budget demonstrate that he continues to prioritize Ohio’s children and families. County public children services agencies working every day on the front lines know that state leadership and investments matter. It is exciting to see such a child-focused state budget outlined by the Governor.
pointandshoreland.com

Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted plan to cut one-third of Ohio Administrative Code

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted shared a new plan that, when complete, will eliminate nearly one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code (OAC) by targeting duplicative provisions, outdated sections and unnecessary requirements. Under the direction of Lt. Governor Husted, Ohio’s Common Sense Initiative (CSI) was tasked with...
Cleveland.com

School vouchers expansion would qualify family of four earning $111,000 a year under Gov. Mike DeWine proposal

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gov. Mike DeWine asked the legislature on Tuesday to expand vouchers for K-12 private school tuition to more Ohio families. Families are eligible for EdChoice scholarships by either living in the boundaries of a low-performing school or by household income. Currently, a family of four can qualify for state money if the household income is at or below $69,375, or 250% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.
Cleveland.com

Blown deadline for constitutional amendment reform presents inflection point for abortion rights ballot measure

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Republican lawmakers failed to approve a proposal to make it harder to amend the state constitution before a key deadline last week. The development, an expected byproduct of a contentious leadership fight in the Ohio House, creates an opening for various potential ballot issue campaigns, including one from abortion-rights activists, to ask voters to approve amendments under the current rules.
Cleveland.com

Ohio constitutional amendment reform won’t make May ballot: Capitol Letter

Deadline day: A legal deadline passed Wednesday for a controversial Republican-backed constitutional amendment reform to qualify for the May ballot. As Andrew Tobias writes, backers’ next chance for the proposal, which would increase the voter-approval threshold for future constitutional amendments to 60%, is the November election, with a corresponding Aug. 10 deadline. The measure has high stakes, given the effects it would have on an expected future planned abortion rights-measure, as well as other potential future ballot issue campaigns.
Cleveland.com

