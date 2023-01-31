Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine proposes new $2,500 tax deduction for parents, exemptions for baby essentials

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gov. Mike DeWine asked the legislature on Tuesday to expand vouchers for K-12 private school tuition to more Ohio families. Families are eligible for EdChoice scholarships by either living in the boundaries of a low-performing school or by household income. Currently, a family of four can qualify for state money if the household income is at or below $69,375, or 250% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

