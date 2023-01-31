Read full article on original website
WPTV
Man caught caught driving missing Lyft driver's car faces extradition to Florida
RUTHERFORD, N.C. — Matthew Flores is behind bars for probation violations after serving a year and a half in a North Carolina prison on drug and assault charges. Flores potentially faces charges connected to the disappearance of Palm Beach Gardens ride-share driver Gary Levin. Prosecutors in Central Florida want...
WPTV
FPL adds 10 solar energy centers to power 150,000 homes
JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Florida Power and Light Co. has added 10 new solar energy centers, which are enough to power approximately 150,000 homes, according to the electric company. The sites include Cavendish Solar Energy Center in Okeechobee County and two in St. Lucie County: Pink Trail Solar Energy...
