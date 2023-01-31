ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norristown, PA

Abington man sent to jail on gun, drug charges

NORRISTOWN — An Abington man was sentenced to jail after he admitted to selling marijuana and to illegally possessing a ghost gun while engaged in his drug activity. Jermaine Marquis Webb Jr., 24, of the 1500 block of Fairview Avenue in the Willow Grove section of Abington, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 11½ to 23 months in the county jail, to be followed by one year of probation. Essentially, the sentence means Webb will be under court supervision for about three years.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
Philly man admits midtrial to role in illegal gun sale in Norristown

NORRISTOWN — Midway through his trial in Montgomery County Court, a Philadelphia man who also listed addresses in Norristown decided to plead guilty to charges he participated in an illegal gun transfer in the borough, accepting a plea deal that will send him to prison for at least four years.
NORRISTOWN, PA
Sending money for a cute puppy on Facebook may come back to bite you

One Upland resident couldn’t and it came back to bite her in the wallet. In November, Susan Raikowski saw a post on a Collingdale community Facebook page about a litter of adorable miniature dachshund puppies that a woman needed to find homes for “due to circumstances.”. The woman,...
UPLAND, PA
Pottstown, Phoenixville hospitals receive national recognition

Two Tower Health facilities — Pottstown and Phoenixville hospitals — have been recognized for their performance over the past year. Pottstown Hospital started 2022 with a ranking in the Top 100 hospitals in the country and second in Pennsylvania for pay equity by the Lown Institute, a nonpartisan health care think tank. The 219-bed hospital received “A” grades in inclusivity, clinical outcomes, cost efficiency, and pay equity.
POTTSTOWN, PA
The Mercury’s Sound Off for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

School Choice is finally gaining momentum nationwide. Property owners paying school district property taxes demand a say in how their money is spent. When school boards unilaterally decide to force their Ultra Woke ideologies – such as CRT, BLM, ANTIFA, Gender Fluidity, Equity Theory, boys in girls locker rooms, boys participating in girls sports — upon our community’s most impressionable treasures, parents need to be able to pull their kids and their money from those schools.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Pottstown-area churches schedule worship services, special events

POTTSTOWN — St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 564 Glasgow St., will celebrate the Fifth Sunday after Epiphany at 9:30 a.m. Holy Communion Worship Service. Visitors are always welcome. Worship with us online via Facebook on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. or on any day and time during the week on Facebook, YouTube, and our website: https://www.stpeterslutheranpottstown.com.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Boyertown State Theatre seat renovation underway to enhance patron experience

BOYERTOWN — The State Theatre in Boyertown launched a seating renovation project to provide more comfort and modern amenities for patrons. The driving forces behind this mostly volunteer project are The State Theatre manager, Shannon Shaw, and her husband, Ken, who have put in nearly 500 volunteer hours in the first 10 rows of seats, with seven more rows to go, the theater announced in a release.
BOYERTOWN, PA

