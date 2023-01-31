Read full article on original website
Mercury
Abington man sent to jail on gun, drug charges
NORRISTOWN — An Abington man was sentenced to jail after he admitted to selling marijuana and to illegally possessing a ghost gun while engaged in his drug activity. Jermaine Marquis Webb Jr., 24, of the 1500 block of Fairview Avenue in the Willow Grove section of Abington, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 11½ to 23 months in the county jail, to be followed by one year of probation. Essentially, the sentence means Webb will be under court supervision for about three years.
WJAC TV
DA: Philly man sentenced to decades in prison for 'vicious' attack on elderly woman
Huntingdon Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Huntingdon County say a former Philadelphia resident was sentenced to decades behind bars for what police described as a "vicious" attack on an elderly woman nearly two years ago. Officials with the Huntingdon County District Attorney's office confirmed that Derrick Harrison was...
Mercury
Glenolden man admits to attempted unlawful contact with a minor in Gilbertsville
NORRISTOWN — A Delaware County man has admitted that he used a social media app to contact who he believed was an underage girl, but in reality was an undercover law enforcement officer, for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity at a location in Gilbertsville, Montgomery County. Christopher...
Mercury
Philly man admits midtrial to role in illegal gun sale in Norristown
NORRISTOWN — Midway through his trial in Montgomery County Court, a Philadelphia man who also listed addresses in Norristown decided to plead guilty to charges he participated in an illegal gun transfer in the borough, accepting a plea deal that will send him to prison for at least four years.
Mercury
Sending money for a cute puppy on Facebook may come back to bite you
One Upland resident couldn’t and it came back to bite her in the wallet. In November, Susan Raikowski saw a post on a Collingdale community Facebook page about a litter of adorable miniature dachshund puppies that a woman needed to find homes for “due to circumstances.”. The woman,...
Mercury
Pottstown, Phoenixville hospitals receive national recognition
Two Tower Health facilities — Pottstown and Phoenixville hospitals — have been recognized for their performance over the past year. Pottstown Hospital started 2022 with a ranking in the Top 100 hospitals in the country and second in Pennsylvania for pay equity by the Lown Institute, a nonpartisan health care think tank. The 219-bed hospital received “A” grades in inclusivity, clinical outcomes, cost efficiency, and pay equity.
Mercury
The Mercury’s Sound Off for Friday, Feb. 3, 2023
School Choice is finally gaining momentum nationwide. Property owners paying school district property taxes demand a say in how their money is spent. When school boards unilaterally decide to force their Ultra Woke ideologies – such as CRT, BLM, ANTIFA, Gender Fluidity, Equity Theory, boys in girls locker rooms, boys participating in girls sports — upon our community’s most impressionable treasures, parents need to be able to pull their kids and their money from those schools.
Mercury
Pottstown-area churches schedule worship services, special events
POTTSTOWN — St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 564 Glasgow St., will celebrate the Fifth Sunday after Epiphany at 9:30 a.m. Holy Communion Worship Service. Visitors are always welcome. Worship with us online via Facebook on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. or on any day and time during the week on Facebook, YouTube, and our website: https://www.stpeterslutheranpottstown.com.
Mercury
King of Prussia District brings back Wellness Week Feb. 6-12
KING OF PRUSSIA — The King of Prussia District is once again putting the focus on the region’s health and wellness providers and how they can help those who live and work in King of Prussia put their 2023 health goals into action. The district is hosting its...
Mercury
Boyertown State Theatre seat renovation underway to enhance patron experience
BOYERTOWN — The State Theatre in Boyertown launched a seating renovation project to provide more comfort and modern amenities for patrons. The driving forces behind this mostly volunteer project are The State Theatre manager, Shannon Shaw, and her husband, Ken, who have put in nearly 500 volunteer hours in the first 10 rows of seats, with seven more rows to go, the theater announced in a release.
