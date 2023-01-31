Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
The possible effects of cinnamon on memory and learning
Cinnamon, the well-known aromatic spice that many of us use to bake cakes and cook savory dishes, is derived from the inner bark of Cinnamomum trees. These are evergreen trees found in the Himalayas and other mountain areas, as well as in rainforests and other forests in southern China, India and Southeast Asia.
Gender and age differences found in gene expression related to circadian clock
A trio of bioengineering scientists at Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne has found age and gender differences in gene expression related to the circadian clock. For their paper published in the journal Science, Lorenzo Talamanca, Cédric Gobet and Felix Naef analyzed data obtained for the Genotype-Tissue Expression project.
A bioresorbable membrane for healing internal and external wounds
Fraunhofer researchers have succeeded in using the bioresorbable silica gel Renacer to produce an electrospun membrane that is neither cytotoxic to cells nor genotoxic. This model mimics fibrous structures found in connective tissue and is therefore particularly suitable for regenerative applications, such as for improved wound healing. The treatment of...
Low-grade inflammation may cause arterial stiffness and preclinical atherosclerosis in otherwise healthy adolescents
Early vascular damage and atherosclerosis in adolescents may be caused by low-grade inflammation, a paper published in the Journal of Applied Physiology concludes. The study was conducted in collaboration between the University of British Columbia in Canada, the University of Bristol in the U.K., the University of Exeter in the U.K., the University of Illinois in the U.S., and the University of Eastern Finland.
Genetic analysis can reduce adverse drug reactions by 30%
Patients can experience 30% fewer serious adverse reactions if their drugs are tailored to their genes, reports a study published in The Lancet. A European collaboration involving researchers from Karolinska Institutet suggests that a genetic analysis prior to drug therapy could significantly reduce suffering and health care costs. A significant...
Neural correlates of a mindfulness-based intervention in anorexia nervosa
Sadly, many family members, friends, and celebrities have suffered from anorexia nervosa, or AN, a severe psychiatric illness associated with intense anxieties concerning weight, shape, and self-esteem. AN is characterized by an eating disorder, food restriction, voluntary vomiting, and extreme emaciation. Mindfulness meditation has already become a globally recognized method...
Scientists identify a new therapeutic target in macrophages for the treatment of obesity-related diseases
Macrophages are cells of the immune system that, in addition to playing an essential role in the early response to microbial infection, also regulate tissue function and inflammation. Inflammation is a physiological response that helps to repair damaged tissue, but if not correctly resolved it can become chronic inflammation, which lies at the origin of many conditions, including the metabolic syndrome associated with obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.
Study finds link between blood components and brain disorders
A Mater Research study has identified a previously unknown genetic link between platelets and Parkinson's Disease, with findings published in Cell Genomics. The study, led by Mater Research and The University of Queensland's Associate Professor Jake Gratten and Dr. Yuanhao Yang, analyzed data from large-scale genetic studies to improve understanding of cause and effect relationships between blood measures and common neurological and psychiatric disorders.
'Time is not what it used to be': Children and adults shown to experience time differently
Researchers at Eötvös Loránd University have investigated whether the perception of time changes with age, and if so, how, and why we perceive the passage of time differently. Their study was published in Scientific Reports. Time can play tricks on us. Many of us experienced the illusion...
A new generation of microimplants
They are barely the size of a thumbnail, able to communicate with each other and respond to each other, and designed to make life easier for people with functional limitations. We are talking about a new generation of interactive microimplants developed by the innovation cluster INTAKT, which is supported by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) and coordinated by the Fraunhofer Institute for Biomedical Engineering IBMT. These miniature assistants can act as a stimulus in cases of tinnitus or digestive tract disorders or help a person's hand to regain the ability to grip.
