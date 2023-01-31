ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Who is behind Hindenburg, the company that is shorting Adani?

NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 25 story has been refiled to fix the spelling of Markopolos in the eighth paragraph) Short-seller Hindenburg Research disclosed on Wednesday short positions in India's Adani Group, citing potential stock manipulation and accounting fraud in a report. The allegations sent bonds and shares in the conglomerate's companies down.
msn.com

Adani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- Gautam Adani’s businesses have lost $108 billion in a week, one of the biggest wipeouts in India’s history, after an explosive report by short-seller Hindenburg Research forced him to pull a stock sale at the 11th hour and led some lenders to reject his securities as collateral for client trades.
Benzinga

Indian Billionaire Adani Pulling 'Largest Con In Corporate History,' Says Short Seller: 'Companies Have 85% Downside' On Fundamentals

After being red-flagged for over-leveraged expansion, the Adani Group is again in controversy. What Happened: Hindenburg Research, a short seller and forensic financial research group, has accused Adani of engaging in a "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades." Adani Group did not immediately respond...
Reuters

Indian regulator looking into $86 billion Adani share wipeout

BENGALURU, Feb 1 (Reuters) - India's market regulator is examining a rout in the shares of billionaire Gautam Adani's companies, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters, as the losses triggered by a scathing U.S. short-seller report ballooned on Wednesday to $86 billion.
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023

U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
NASDAQ

BlackRock Increases Position in Porch Group (PRCH)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.45MM shares of Porch Group Inc (PRCH). This represents 5.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.12MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.55% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ

First Trust Portfolios Cuts Stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX)

Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.59MM shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX). This represents 1.78% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 18, 2022 they reported 1.76MM shares and 5.30% of the company, a...
US News and World Report

Adani Crisis Ignites Indian Contagion Fears, Credit Warnings

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Financial contagion fears spread in India on Friday as the Adani Group's crisis worsened, with ratings agency Moody's warning the conglomerate may struggle to raise capital and S&P cutting the outlook on two of its businesses. Chaotic scenes in both houses of India's parliament led to...
NASDAQ

Why Confluent Stock Was Rising High This Week

The stock of enterprise data processing and analysis specialist Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT) was riding high this week. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, its share price was up by slightly more than 15% week to date on Friday before market open. Investors were clearly impressed by the company's latest set of quarterly results.
NASDAQ

BlackRock Increases Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. Series 1 (BIGC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.37MM shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. Series 1 (BIGC). This represents 5.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.56MM shares and 4.97% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ

Why Mobileye Stock Was Motoring Higher This Week

We're barely over a month into 2023, but if the world keeps moving in the right direction for Mobileye (NASDAQ: MBLY), this could be the company's year. The autonomous-driving and driver-assistance tech specialist has had a fine week so far, with its share price climbing by 18% week-to-date as of early Friday morning, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company was still basking in the afterglow of a good set of quarterly results published last week.

