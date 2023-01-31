We're barely over a month into 2023, but if the world keeps moving in the right direction for Mobileye (NASDAQ: MBLY), this could be the company's year. The autonomous-driving and driver-assistance tech specialist has had a fine week so far, with its share price climbing by 18% week-to-date as of early Friday morning, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company was still basking in the afterglow of a good set of quarterly results published last week.

