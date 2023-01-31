Read full article on original website
Bill Ackman says bankers involved in the Adani Group's $2.5 billion share sale, saying they should do more due diligence on the Indian conglomerate.
Chinese EV stocks rise as Elon Musk says he sees Tesla's biggest rival coming from China after the company posts record results
"They work the hardest, and they work the smartest," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said of Chinese electric vehicle companies.
Oil giant Shell says it will spend $4 billion buying back shares, as it reports its highest ever annual profit
The oil giant made its biggest annual profit ever last year as its natural-gas business boomed, thanks to sky-high energy prices.
NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 25 story has been refiled to fix the spelling of Markopolos in the eighth paragraph) Short-seller Hindenburg Research disclosed on Wednesday short positions in India's Adani Group, citing potential stock manipulation and accounting fraud in a report. The allegations sent bonds and shares in the conglomerate's companies down.
(Bloomberg) -- Gautam Adani’s businesses have lost $108 billion in a week, one of the biggest wipeouts in India’s history, after an explosive report by short-seller Hindenburg Research forced him to pull a stock sale at the 11th hour and led some lenders to reject his securities as collateral for client trades.
Indian Billionaire Adani Pulling 'Largest Con In Corporate History,' Says Short Seller: 'Companies Have 85% Downside' On Fundamentals
After being red-flagged for over-leveraged expansion, the Adani Group is again in controversy. What Happened: Hindenburg Research, a short seller and forensic financial research group, has accused Adani of engaging in a "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades." Adani Group did not immediately respond...
Gautam Adani is no longer Asia's richest person, after falling to 15th place on Forbes' billionaires list. The Indian industrialist has lost over $50 billion as Adani Group stocks continue a weeklong selloff. A short-seller alleged Adani's conglomerate was involved in fraud and market manipulation. Indian industrialist Gautam Adani is...
A top fund that returned over 19% last year is betting global bond markets are about to get blindsided again
A fund that bet correctly last year on surprise reversals in British and Japanese bonds has a new contrarian stance. BlueBay Asset Management believes bond markets have underestimated hawkishness from global central banks. It is now shorting Italian, Japanese and US debt, according to Bloomberg. A London-based fund that bet...
BENGALURU, Feb 1 (Reuters) - India's market regulator is examining a rout in the shares of billionaire Gautam Adani's companies, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters, as the losses triggered by a scathing U.S. short-seller report ballooned on Wednesday to $86 billion.
Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
Legendary investor Mark Mobius said he shunned embattled Adani's share sale over debt concerns but he's still bullish on India
Billionaire investor Mark Mobius said his firm avoided the share sale by Adani Enterprises that was later pulled. The debt load at Indian conglomerate Adani and its associates "sort of scared us away," he told Bloomberg. The Adani Group was accused of stock manipulation by short seller Hindenburg. Mark Mobius,...
BlackRock Increases Position in Porch Group (PRCH)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.45MM shares of Porch Group Inc (PRCH). This represents 5.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.12MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.55% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
First Trust Portfolios Cuts Stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX)
Fintel reports that First Trust Portfolios has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.59MM shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX). This represents 1.78% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 18, 2022 they reported 1.76MM shares and 5.30% of the company, a...
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Financial contagion fears spread in India on Friday as the Adani Group's crisis worsened, with ratings agency Moody's warning the conglomerate may struggle to raise capital and S&P cutting the outlook on two of its businesses. Chaotic scenes in both houses of India's parliament led to...
Cboe quarterly profit surpasses expectations as trading activity surges
Feb 3 (Reuters) - Exchange operator Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE.Z) beat fourth-quarter profit estimates on Friday, driven by heavy trading volumes from investors reworking their portfolios to hedge against risks from the market rout.
Shares in Adani's listed businesses fell after Hindenburg alleged his conglomerate is involved in market manipulation and accounting fraud.
Why Confluent Stock Was Rising High This Week
The stock of enterprise data processing and analysis specialist Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT) was riding high this week. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, its share price was up by slightly more than 15% week to date on Friday before market open. Investors were clearly impressed by the company's latest set of quarterly results.
BlackRock Increases Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. Series 1 (BIGC)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.37MM shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. Series 1 (BIGC). This represents 5.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.56MM shares and 4.97% of the company, an increase in...
Why Mobileye Stock Was Motoring Higher This Week
We're barely over a month into 2023, but if the world keeps moving in the right direction for Mobileye (NASDAQ: MBLY), this could be the company's year. The autonomous-driving and driver-assistance tech specialist has had a fine week so far, with its share price climbing by 18% week-to-date as of early Friday morning, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company was still basking in the afterglow of a good set of quarterly results published last week.
The crisis of confidence shaking the Indian conglomerate worsens day by day.
