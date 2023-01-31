Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Multiple wildlife management areas in eastern Idaho closed until further notice
IDAHO FALLS – As of Feb. 3, several Idaho Fish and Game Wildlife Management Areas in eastern Idaho will be closed to all public entry. This includes the Portneuf, Georgetown, and Montpelier WMAs in the Southeast Region, and the Tex Creek and Market Lake WMAs in the Upper Snake Region.
State commission reprimands teachers for offensive comments, physical altercation
Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on Feb. 3, 2023. Idaho’s Professional Standards Commission (PSC) took action Thursday against eight teachers who violated the state’s Code of Ethics for public educators. The standards commission is an 18-member volunteer board made up of teachers, school administrators and higher education officials, who...
Utah company is developing a flying motorcycle
SALT LAKE CITY (KSL) — You won’t be flying very high with this futuristic invention, but rather the idea is to get you over rooftops and create more of a straight line to work. There are a lot of steps and obstacles to get there, but the people...
Idaho Department of Environmental Quality awards $51 million in water project grants
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality announced it will award more than $51.3 million in construction grants to six drinking water and wastewater systems across the state using federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, according to a press release. The projects are...
Biden expands access to mail-order abortion pills. Idaho Republicans call it ‘dangerous’
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – Idaho’s congressional delegation has called on the federal Food and Drug Administration to reverse a recent move expanding access to drugs that terminate early pregnancies. The FDA last month finalized a rule change that eliminates in-person dispensing requirements for mifepristone, an abortion-inducing drug, allowing...
Bill introduced to limit who could vote by absentee ballot in Idaho
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) – The Idaho House State Affairs Committee introduced a bill Thursday that would limit the number of people eligible for an absentee ballot. Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene, pitched the bill, saying the recent popularity of absentee ballots is detrimental to the voting process and opens the door to fraud. He did not cite any examples of voter fraud in Idaho.
Idaho Republicans have ‘grave concerns’ about Medicaid expansion. What they decided
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – Lawmakers tasked with recommending whether to continue with the state’s Medicaid expansion say they support funding the voter-approved benefits. But the Republican legislators expressed concern about rising costs and directed Medicaid administrators to find ways to cut spending. Idaho voters in 2018 approved Medicaid...
