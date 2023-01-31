Couple decide to live on cruise ship after learning its cheaper than a mortgage

An American couple have decided to live life on the sea because its cheaper than a mortgage .

Angelyn and Richard Burk, who are originally from Seattle, changed their lifestyle in May 2021 so they could travel and save money.

"We love to travel, and we were searching for a way to continuously travel in our retirement that made financial sense," Angelyn, a 53-year-old former accountant, explained to Australia's 7News a year after their adventure began.



The couple have calculated that they can travel for the rest of their lives for £35.44 a day so they've gone everywhere from Sydney to Singapore, Italy, Canada and the Bahamas.

Meanwhile, according to Zillow , the average price for a home in Seattle is £740,058.

"Our original plan was to stay in different countries for a month at a time and eventually retire to cruise ships as we got older," Angelyn explained.

