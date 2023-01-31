Read full article on original website
Hundreds of inmates freed as part of state’s early release law
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Corrections released between 170 to 200 inmates on Friday as a part of the retroactive early release law. The release was for inmates with less than a year left on their sentence, and who will be monitored with a GPS anklet until their sentence is complete.
Additional inmates will be released Friday to mandatory supervision
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Approximately 170-200 additional inmates will be released Friday, Feb. 3, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC). The following information was obtained via press release from the ADOC:. In accordance with changes to Alabama Code Section 15-22-26.2 (Mandatory Supervision Period on Certain Sentences) that went...
Concern about soil contaminants near Moody landfill fire
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Homeowners in St. Clair County are concerned with how contaminants from the landfill may impact their lawns, gardens, and soil. Dr. Audrey Gamble, an assistant professor at Auburn University, says if you live close to the fire at the landfill there could be some deposition with various contaminants like metal or lead. These are known as organic contaminants, but Dr. Gamble says in most cases, dirt contains bacteria and fungi that can break down a lot of these. She says if you are concerned about fruits and vegetables in your garden, be sure to wash them thoroughly before eating and wash your hands after touching the soil.
Move Over law applies to more than just law enforcement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s Move Over law applies to more than just law enforcement. If you’re driving on the highway and see flashing lights, you need to move over. The Move Over law has been in effect since 2009, but ALEA officials are working to remind the...
Heart Gallery Alabama: Issac
-- Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama. Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit. Every child...
No-show wedding florist accused of scamming dozens of brides out of $31K
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – A wedding florist is now facing charges in Ohio after allegedly scamming dozens of brides out of more than $31,000. Desiree Pace was indicted on charges of theft, telecommunications fraud and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, according to Hamilton County court records. Her...
FIRST ALERT: Clear, cool Sunday morning, warmer weather on the way
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dry weather will also continue although there may be some increase in moisture further south and east. A limited weather disturbance will swing over tonight continuing east through tomorrow morning. This will, however, only produce an increase in clouds, but with the increasing moisture patchy fog may return late tonight into tomorrow morning mainly in South Alabama.
Woman steals dog from owner in violent attack caught on camera, police say
BELL GARDENS, Calif. (Gray News/TMX) - Police in the Los Angeles area are investigating an assault where a dog was stolen earlier this week. The Bell Garden Police Department reports it is searching for a suspect who assaulted a person during a dog robbery on Monday afternoon. Police said the...
FIRST ALERT: Waking up to widespread 20s on Saturday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A quiet, clear, and chilly night is in store across Alabama with temperatures already widespread in the 30s this evening. If you want to take advantage of the clear skies tonight, bundle up and step outside to see the almost full moon, or grab your binoculars or telescope to try to catch a glimpse of the Green Comet! North winds will stay at around 5-10 MPH overnight, but temperatures will still manage to fall into the 20s for tomorrow morning. Make sure you cover up any outdoor plants, bring your pets in, and keep yourselves warm overnight. The cold start is at least a good excuse to sleep in Saturday morning!
