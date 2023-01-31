Read full article on original website
Enjoy a day on the slopes while contributing to a cause at ‘Ride On Dads’
POCATELLO – Zach and Tami Parris are returning to the slopes at Pebble Creek Ski area in Inkom next month for the third annual “Ride On Dads.”. The fundraiser, which provides funding for prostate cancer research at Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, is happening Saturday, March 4. Participants can enjoy a day of skiing and complete a scavenger hunt to earn tokens and win prizes.
New Blackfoot ordinance requiring pets older than 6 months to be spayed or neutered getting mixed reactions
BLACKFOOT — The city of Blackfoot recently enacted an ordinance that makes it illegal to own a dog or cat over the age of six months if it hasn’t been spayed or neutered. Ordinance 6-2-24, which was modeled after a similar ordinance in Boise, reads, “No person shall own, harbor or keep within city limits a dog or cat that is over the age of six months which has not been spayed or neutered.”
Pocatello Animal Shelter half-price dog, puppy, cat, kitten adoptions extended
Half-priced pet adoptions have been extended at the Pocatello Animal Shelter thanks to Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter (Friends).
Teen who bought a guitar for his friend with Down syndrome is surprised for Feel Good Friday
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email from Shelby Murdock, the owner of Snake River Strings Co. in Blackfoot. She wrote:. Dallin Polatis...
East Idaho Eats: Fresh, homemade cookies served on the go at Cookie Co.
IDAHO FALLS – Since the franchise launched in 2019, Cookie Co. has been serving customers fresh, homemade cookies made with real ingredients. An Idaho Falls location opened on Dec. 15 at 3630 South 25th East, Suite 6. Its staple is a chocolate chip cookie and there’s a rotating menu of three other flavors weekly. Each order is takeout only, and cookies can be purchased individually or in a box of four or more.
Idaho Falls security camera catches burglar
A home security camera helped catch a burglary early Friday morning in Idaho Falls.
CARIBOU JACK'S: Hardware, outdoor and kitchen ware store set to open in Downtown Pocatello this spring
POCATELLO — The legacy of a man “bathed in a gold pan, suckled by a caribou, wrapped in a buffalo rug,” and able to whip any grizzly bear before he was thirteen will soon become the namesake of a Downtown Pocatello hardware and cooking ware store. The description above comes from the book “The Mountain Carriboo and Other Gold Camps in Idaho” written by Ellen Carney and Elaine S. Johnson of Soda Springs and describes Jesse “Carriboo Jack” Fairchilds, the source of the name for...
Sandra Gordon
Sandra Gordon, 64, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 24, 2023, at her home. She was under the care of her loving family. Please join us in celebrating her life on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Club Apple (2030 Jennie Lee Drive, Idaho Falls) or watch the live stream on https://youtube.com/@Club_Apple.
Grand Teton Mall | Shopping mall in Idaho Falls, Idaho
The Grand Teton Mall is a shopping mall located in Idaho Falls, Idaho, that opened in 1984. The anchor tenants are Alturas Preparatory Academy, Dick's Sporting Goods, Dillard's, and JCPenney. Grand Teton Mall opened in 1984 with The Bon Marché, JCPenney, and ZCMI. A Sears store was added a short...
Officials shoot mountain lion after altercation at Victor home
VICTOR, Idaho. — A mountain lion was shot at a Victor home on Monday after it killed the family’s dog and was deemed a public safety concern. The family first called Teton County Sheriff’s Office who referred them to Idaho State Police (ISP). ISP sent a resident deputy in the area to the home.
Police shoot mountain lion at Teton County home
VICTOR — A mountain lion was shot by law enforcement after it killed a family’s pet and was deemed a public safety concern. Lt. Marvin Crain with the Idaho State Police tells EastIdahoNews.com the incident happened Monday in Teton County outside Victor. ISP arrived around 10:30 a.m. after a family reported a mountain lion had killed their dog in their yard.
No one injured in structure fire
Just after 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Teton County Fire & Rescue was notified of possible residential structure fire on Thistle Creek Drive north of Victor.
Group of Elk Hit by Train in East Idaho
SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-A half-dozen elk were struck and killed by a train in Eastern Idaho on Tuesday. According to the Caribou County Sheriff's Office, a group of elk had been hit by the passing train near Gunnell Road. The sheriff's office says the Idaho Department of Fish and Game responded and were able to salvage at least six of the animals. The public was invited to collected the cleaned carcasses to anyone that could collect them, which didn't take long. This is the most recent report of a group of wild animals being struck by a train, which often happens during the winter. In February of 2020 about 86 pronghorn were struck by trains in two incidents near Hamer, Idaho. Much of the meat was salvaged then. Also the same year a group of elk were hit by a train in Bear Lake County. At the time Idaho Fish and Game said the animals may have moved onto the tracks because it was clear of deep snow.
Have You Seen Her? South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 26
A south Idaho teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Dahna Carolina Cooper?. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website archives active profiles of state children, juveniles, and adults. There are currently close to 40 cases on the website, which is also overseen by the Idaho State Police.
Frozen waterlines and pipe bursts
The City of Ammon posted to Facebook alerting residents about a main line break. Because of this, the city has shut off water to residents on Geneva Drive between Talmage Street and Ross Avenue.
Man arrested after reportedly placing a hidden camera in victim’s bedroom
POCATELLO – A man was arrested Wednesday after reportedly putting a camera in a minor’s bedroom and taking photos of her underwear. Matthew Dayton White, 43, was charged with felony video voyeurism on Thursday, Feb. 2. Officers with the Pocatello Police Department were called Wednesday to investigate after...
Court documents show what happened during burglary call Friday morning
IDAHO FALLS — A 35-year-old Idaho Falls man is facing a burglary charge after allegedly breaking into a home Friday morning. Police caught him hiding behind a rocking chair. Christopher Ryan Ford was charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor possession of burglary tools. EastIdahoNews.com reported on the story Friday...
City of Pocatello migrates to new domain
Starting February 2023, the City of Pocatello has changed its domain, including email addresses, from its Pocatello.US domain to its new Pocatello.GOV domain.
New Olive Garden restaurant opens
The Pocatello and Chubbuck area now has an Olive Garden.
Here’s why some Pocatello residents are being asked to remove junipers
The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello. The city of Pocatello and CR Fence LLC continue to make progress in removing junipers from the gullies in the Highland area. Junipers are being thinned to reduce the fire risk to nearby homes. A number of juniper trees...
