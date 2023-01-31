ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 94.1

Amarillo is One of the Best Places to Get Married in the US

Wedding season is coming up and if you're wondering where you should get married, well good news. Amarillo. Amarillo is where you should get married. You might be wanting a mountain wedding, a beach wedding, or running off to Vegas. Let's stop right there, and think about the beautiful wedding you could have in Amarillo.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

The Desperate Search For A Woman’s Missing Son From Amarillo

A woman's missing son has been reported and Amarillo Police Department's Special Victims Unit is working to find him. According to what little information could be given out by the APD's Facebook page. On January 26th Gregory Francis Pratillo, born March 7th, 1967 was reported missing by his mother. According to Pratillo's mother, the last time she had been in contact with him was around 8-9 years ago.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

The Most Dangerous Time For Driving In Amarillo Is…..

When I moved here from Austin, I recognized that driving here is wildly different. It's the little things that matter to me, such as the speed people drive on the highway, or whether they actually stop at red lights or not. So when I saw that the TXDOT website has a tool to take a look at the cold hard data, whew! I tell you, I've never clicked something so fast.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

A Quick Lesson In How To Handle Good News From Pampa, TX

Before you go firing your lips off at the hip because you've got a chronic case of hot headed know-it-all-ness that you can't wait to showoff online, think twice. Recently, I and several other people, were reminded how beautification projects work in a city. It was a quick lesson in...
PAMPA, TX
Mix 94.1

This Amarillo Business Isn’t Cold in a Grave, It’s Open

Yes, it may be wintertime, but ice cream tastes its best when it's freezing outside. Amarillo has its share of great places to get ice cream and it seems that more and more of those places are closing. Earlier this week, we shared that Sweet Charlie's looks to have closed for good. During the previous Sweet Charlie's conversation, someone had said that Cold Stone Creamery was closing.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Curse of the Concrete Island on Amarillo’s 6th Street

Route 66 in Amarillo is a great place to stop and enjoy some antique shopping some delicious food and a walk or drive down a street that used to be the bee's knees in its heyday. However, this isn't about Route 66, this is about a building that has been on its own island on 6th Street right next to The Nat.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

One Person Injured in Amarillo Hotel Robbery

The Amarillo crime spree continues with an early morning robbery. The Amarillo Police Department was called to the Extend A Suites Hotel located at 3411 I-40 West on Wednesday, February 1st. The call came in at 7:05 AM. An employee of Extend a Suites was assaulted by the suspect. The...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Sell Your Stuff at the Borger Community Garage Sale

Did you know that you can find treasure troves of items that are worth money at garage sales?. Many people hold garage sales to get rid of the stuff they don't want anymore. A lot of times some of this stuff is worth money. You'll have to do your research or follow thrift store treasure hunters on social media, but garage sales have lots of treasures.
BORGER, TX
Mix 94.1

Mix 94.1

Amarillo, TX
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.1 KMXJ plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy