Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre a Lockport man on parole was arrested after being found with fentanyl and methamphetamine. Roland Collins, 36, was arrested on Tuesday. Through investigation, narcotics agents had obtained a warrant for Collins’ arrest for distribution of methamphetamine. He also had a warrant for contempt of court. On February 7, 2021, narcotics agents accompanied agents of Louisiana Probation and Parole for a compliance check on Collins at his residence on Cassidy Lane in Lockport. When the agents arrived, they immediately made contact with Collins and took him into custody. He was found to have methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his pockets. Inside the residence, agents found additional methamphetamine, fentanyl and other paraphernalia. In all, agents seized several ounces of methamphetamine.

LOCKPORT, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO