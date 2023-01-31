Read full article on original website
Construction underway at new Nicholls State University Athletic Training Facility
GFP Architecture + Interior Design announced on February 7, 2023, that construction is underway at the new Nicholls State University Athletic Training Facility. The $5.3 million, 81,000 square foot covered outdoor training facility is anticipated to be complete later this summer. The new training facility will provide year-round access for student conditioning, driving enhanced athletic performance.
Thibodaux City Marshal Calvin Cooks Sr. Scholarship Program applications now open
Thibodaux City Marshal Calvin Cooks, Sr., has announced applications are now being accepted for the Thibodaux City Marshal Calvin Cooks, Sr. Scholarship Program. All eligible students in the City of Thibodaux/Ward 2 area are encouraged to apply. Two (2) $500 scholarships will be awarded to graduating high school students who...
SLEC to host inaugural Bayou Business Summit
The South Louisiana Economic Council is excited to introduce the inaugural Bayou Business Summit sponsored by Entergy. This is a new event focused on bringing about true business and industry discussion from both public and private sectors on where we are headed as Louisiana’s Bayou Region. Attendees can anticipate to hear from elected officials, port directors, and those involved in cyber security and the emerging energy sectors.
Houma native Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA 2023
“I believe in God’s will, and in God’s timing. This year, I was ready,” said Sylvia Masters, Miss Louisiana USA 2023. The Houma native was crowned Miss Louisiana USA this past weekend at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. “My first pageant was at the age...
Terrebonne Parish broke ground on the $2.9 million Bayou Country Sports Park expansion
Today, February 6, 2023, the Terrebonne Parish City Council and Parish President Gordon E. Dove broke ground on a new expansion of the Bayou Country Sports Park. The $2.9 million expansion project is set to include two new beach volleyball courts, professional sports lighting, a new parking lot, and two new soccer fields complete with irrigation and draining.
Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou accepting applications for 2023 Tourism Investment Program
Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou announced that the application period for the 2023 Tourism Investment Program (TIP) is now open. The goal of the Tourism Investment program is to support tourism development efforts within Lafourche Parish that can attract more visitors to the destination and increase the economic value of tourism for the local economy. The funding provided to these organizations will be used to build their tourism product and enhance marketing promotions efforts.
Public School Choice policy approved by Terrebonne School Board
At the Terrebonne Parish School Board monthly meeting held last night, February 8, 2023, the Education, Technology and Policy Committee recommended that the board approve the Public School Choice policy. The Public School Choice policy reads:. “The Terrebonne Parish School Board is required, by both Federal law and the Louisiana...
Matthew Sevier
Matthew Sevier, 61, a native of Lafayette, LA, and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 4, 2023. A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Gregory Catholic Church. Burial will be at a later date at Kaplan Cemetery in Kaplan, LA.
Silas “Boo Boo” Richard Martin Jr.
Silas “Boo Boo” Richard Martin Jr., 58, a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023. He is survived by his wife, Vickie Robinson Martin; mother, Joyce Martin; children, Kristen G. Smith (Michael), Robert “Robby” Gros Jr. (Ericka), and Megan M. Coulter (Lance); step-children, Christopher Savoie, Tarrasa Taylor (Zachary), Tabatha “Tabby” Savoie (fiance, Nicole), Titus Savoie III, Candace “Grace” Bourgeois (Matthew); 22 grandchildren; and siblings, Sheila Marie Martin and Sherelle Lynn Martin.
Dr. Thomas Richard
Dr. Thomas Alfred Richard (Tom) was born to Joseph and Jackie Richard on December 2, 1931, in Houma, LA. On February 2, 2023, at 91 years of age, he passed peacefully from his earthly home to his eternal home joining his beloved wife, Jerelyn, and daughter, Renee. Dr. Tom, a resident of Houma, LA, was a loving husband, devoted father, blessed grandfather and great grandfather, caring veterinarian, and faithful friend.
Thomas Pitre III Sworn in as GLPC Seat B Commissioner
Newly elected Port Commissioner Thomas “Tom” Pitre III was formally sworn into office by Lafourche Parish District Attorney Kristine Russell today, February 8, 2023, officially taking his place at Seat B during the Greater Lafourche Port Commission’s monthly board meeting. Commissioner Pitre was the only candidate to...
United Way Contributes $100,000 to rebuild Grand Isle
United Way of Southeast Louisiana (UWSELA) has granted $100,000 to Bayou Community Foundation’s “Rebuild Grand Isle” project, working to repair and rebuild homes for 40 Grand Isle families in need whose homes were severely damaged or destroyed when Hurricane Ida made landfall here on August 29, 2021.
Vehicle chase ends on Hollywood Road Extension
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is responding to the community concerning the events which led to an increased showing of Law Enforcement presence in the Southdown Mandalay and Hollywood Road Extension area, on the afternoon of February 6, 2023, shortly after 5pm. Deputies of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol...
Galliano man drives vehicle into Bayou Lafourche in attempt to avoid traffic stop due to drugs in vehicle
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a man was arrested after trying to evade a traffic stop due to drugs in his possession. Blake Guidry, 35, of Galliano faces several charges in the incident. At around 11:45 p.m. on February 7, 2023, deputies traveling on LA 1 in Golden Meadow...
Karen Lagendyk
Karen Lagendyk, 64, a native of Baytown, TX, and a longtime resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, February 3, 2023. Karen is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Randall Lagendyk; daughter, Katherine Guidry (Blake); son, Aaron Lagendyk and Douglas Lagendyk (Shannon); siblings, Bill Tapley, Joyce Brunson, and Rita McCowin; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
“Black Resistance”: Celebrating Black History Month at Nicholls
The Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion is home to the Black History Month Committee, under the guidance of Dr. Melinda Jefferson, Chair. Black History Month 2023 will start a series of events to honor not only African American history across our nation, but the important African American history on our campus and within the local area. Lectures, panel discussions, musicals, plays, themed meals, open mic nights, and other activities are all part of the festivities. The planned events promote unity, diversity, and equality on campus and within the local community.
TPL presents Black History Celebration Collection
The Reference Department at the Terrebonne Parish Library System put together a collection of books in celebration of Black History Month. The list includes both fiction and non-fiction books for all ages that are available through TPL!. Non-Fiction:. How the word is passed : a reckoning with the history of...
Man arrested on multiple charges after vehicle pursuit with crash, and K-9 assistance
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a Shreveport man was arrested after leading officers on a short pursuit in a Westside neighborhood of Houma. Christopher M. Gregoire, 23, was arrested on charges of Proper equipment required, Loud Amplified Noise, Flight from an Officer, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon, Illegal Possession of Stolen things, Obstruction of Justice, Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Resisting an Officer, and outstanding warrants through Lafourche Parish, in connection with the incident.
Lockport Man on Parole Found with Meth and Fentanyl
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre a Lockport man on parole was arrested after being found with fentanyl and methamphetamine. Roland Collins, 36, was arrested on Tuesday. Through investigation, narcotics agents had obtained a warrant for Collins’ arrest for distribution of methamphetamine. He also had a warrant for contempt of court. On February 7, 2021, narcotics agents accompanied agents of Louisiana Probation and Parole for a compliance check on Collins at his residence on Cassidy Lane in Lockport. When the agents arrived, they immediately made contact with Collins and took him into custody. He was found to have methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his pockets. Inside the residence, agents found additional methamphetamine, fentanyl and other paraphernalia. In all, agents seized several ounces of methamphetamine.
