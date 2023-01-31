Man shoots victim and himself in Marietta, police say
Two men were injured in a shooting early Tuesday in Marietta.
According to police, at around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at 3580 Main Station Drive in the Main Station neighborhood.
Police say Antoine McCain, 43, admitted he shot Ricky Robinson, 34.
Cobb County Fire Department crews responded and treated both men, who were suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police said McCain shot himself in addition to shooting Robinson.
Both men were taken to a hospital for treatment.
There is no word on their conditions, what the relationship between the men is, or what possible motive McCain had for shooting Robinson.
