Woburn, MA

Turnto10.com

Two blind horses saved from slaughterhouse thanks to Norton couple

(WJAR) — Two blind horses set to be taken to a slaughterhouse in Mexico are instead on their way to safety thanks to the owners of Smokey Chestnut Farm. Heidi Medas, co-owner of Smokey Chestnut Farm in Norton, was made aware of the blind Belgian horses earlier this week by a woman looking for available horses.
NORTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Seekonk man found after being reported missing

SEEKONK, Mass. (WJAR) — UPDATE:. Massachusetts State Police said Martin Bendiksen was found. Police in Seekonk are seeking help from the public in the search for an 86-year-old man reported missing on Saturday. A silver alert was issued for Martin Bendiksen, who was last seen at his home on...
SEEKONK, MA
Turnto10.com

Warming station prepares to open in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Pawtucket's getting a new warming station, and just in time for the cold snap. A former furniture store will be able to help hundreds in the city find warmth this weekend. A release said the space will open at 7 a.m. Friday and stay open...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

As artic blast moves through region, Pawtucket opens warming shelter

(WJAR) — As Southern New England prepares for a blast of arctic air, the City of Pawtucket is opening a warming shelter to help people get out of the brutal cold. The shelter at 1139 Main Street will be open 24 hours starting at 7:00 a.m. Friday and is scheduled to run through Monday, February 6.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Ex-tribal leader ordered to pay nearly $210K in bribery case

BOSTON (AP) — The former leader of a Massachusetts Native American tribe sentenced to prison for accepting exercise equipment, a luxury hotel stay and other bribes from an architectural firm working with the tribe on a casino in Taunton has to pay back nearly $210,000, a judge ordered. Cedric...
TAUNTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Miss F earns an A, and Golden Apple, for outstanding teaching

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WJAR) — NBC 10 News, the Rhode Island Department of Education and Ocean State Credit Union are teaming up to present the Golden Apple Award to outstanding teachers. This week's recipient is a kindergarten teacher at Community Elementary School in Cumberland. Evangelitsa Foussekis, called Miss F, is...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Turnto10.com

Preventing burst frozen pipes as temperatures drop

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A well insulated home with insulated water pipe coverings, especially ones close to outside walls, are your best bet to prevent pipes from freezing in arctic cold snaps. “If their pipes burst and they don’t have the ability to stop the water from flowing at...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Pipe bursts at T.F. Green Airport

The cold weather caused issues at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport on Saturday. Airport officials told NBC 10 News that a pipe burst in the arrivals area of the airport, causing flooding. One escalator was out of service and a section of the airport was closed off as crews...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Attleboro police seeking missing teen

(WJAR) — The Attleboro Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old boy. Police say Nathan McCormick was last seen Wednesday night at the Attleboro YMCA. He is described as 6-foot tall, 340 pounds with dyed green hair. Nathan was last seen wearing a white t-shirt...
ATTLEBORO, MA
Turnto10.com

Fatal car crash into Cranston home displaces two renters

CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — A driver died Wednesday night after his car went barreling into two cars and then into a home in Cranston. The renters of a two-family home at 712 Dyer Ave. are now displaced. Cranston police are still investigating what caused the crash, but say there...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Woonsocket woman accused of killing her father with garden shears

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Thirty-eight-year-old Jennifer Pamula of Woonsocket faced a first-degree domestic murder charge in Providence District Court on Thursday. Woonsocket police said they were called to Cato Street on Monday night by the suspect's twin, Danielle Pamula. Police said they found 70-year-old Joseph Pamula inside, covered in...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Extreme cold makes working outside all the more challenging

Working outside can be a challenge when it gets as cold as it was Friday. "It's what we signed up for," said Robert Rocchio, chief engineer with the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. "So cold, hot, snow wind. They want to me out here," Bone-chilling temperatures and whipping winds weren't...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Weather Alert: Winds lessen but frigid chill remains for Saturday

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — It's been a brutal stretch of arctic weather, but fortunately, it only lasts through the rest of Saturday. Wind chills dipped as low as -33 degrees early Saturday, which is only the seventh time the wind chill has fallen to or below -30 degrees in the Providence area.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Wind slowly drops off, stays frigid overnight

Although power outages have amounted to less than 1% of the total number of customers in Rhode Island and Bristol County Massachusetts, it is still unnerving both for those who HAVE lost power AND for those of us listening to the powerful wind outside tonight. The good news is that...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA

