A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
Cambridge reels after police killing of Sayed Arif FaisalThe Tufts DailyCambridge, MA
Somerville City Council passes measure to eliminate medical debtThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Wind and Distance Hampered Hitters at Old Braves FieldIBWAABoston, MA
Turnto10.com
Two blind horses saved from slaughterhouse thanks to Norton couple
(WJAR) — Two blind horses set to be taken to a slaughterhouse in Mexico are instead on their way to safety thanks to the owners of Smokey Chestnut Farm. Heidi Medas, co-owner of Smokey Chestnut Farm in Norton, was made aware of the blind Belgian horses earlier this week by a woman looking for available horses.
Turnto10.com
Seekonk man found after being reported missing
SEEKONK, Mass. (WJAR) — UPDATE:. Massachusetts State Police said Martin Bendiksen was found. Police in Seekonk are seeking help from the public in the search for an 86-year-old man reported missing on Saturday. A silver alert was issued for Martin Bendiksen, who was last seen at his home on...
Turnto10.com
Warming station prepares to open in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Pawtucket's getting a new warming station, and just in time for the cold snap. A former furniture store will be able to help hundreds in the city find warmth this weekend. A release said the space will open at 7 a.m. Friday and stay open...
Turnto10.com
Some schools announce closures as Southern New England braces for cold snap
(WJAR) — Southern New England is bracing for an arctic blast of below-zero temperatures and wind chills of minus 30 degrees Friday night into Saturday. Residents are encouraged to dress in layers, bring pets indoors overnight and take shelter during peak cold times. Several schools across Rhode Island announced...
Turnto10.com
As artic blast moves through region, Pawtucket opens warming shelter
(WJAR) — As Southern New England prepares for a blast of arctic air, the City of Pawtucket is opening a warming shelter to help people get out of the brutal cold. The shelter at 1139 Main Street will be open 24 hours starting at 7:00 a.m. Friday and is scheduled to run through Monday, February 6.
Turnto10.com
Ex-tribal leader ordered to pay nearly $210K in bribery case
BOSTON (AP) — The former leader of a Massachusetts Native American tribe sentenced to prison for accepting exercise equipment, a luxury hotel stay and other bribes from an architectural firm working with the tribe on a casino in Taunton has to pay back nearly $210,000, a judge ordered. Cedric...
Turnto10.com
Miss F earns an A, and Golden Apple, for outstanding teaching
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WJAR) — NBC 10 News, the Rhode Island Department of Education and Ocean State Credit Union are teaming up to present the Golden Apple Award to outstanding teachers. This week's recipient is a kindergarten teacher at Community Elementary School in Cumberland. Evangelitsa Foussekis, called Miss F, is...
Turnto10.com
Warwick police offer increased presence at 2 schools after investigating threat
(WJAR) — The Warwick Police Department says it will provide an increased presence at two city high schools after investigating a threat against them. Police say the threat was aimed at Toll Gate High School and Pilgrim High School. The department said on Thursday that it determined the threat...
Turnto10.com
Former Tiverton High School student gets into building with help from another student
TIVERTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Tiverton police said Thursday that they arrested a 16-year-old boy who had help sneaking into the high school and later caused a disturbance at the police station. Police said the teenager, described as a former student of Tiverton High School, told them he wanted to...
Turnto10.com
Fall River prepares to find shelter for the unhoused ahead of the weekend's brutal cold
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall River is gearing up for this weekend’s frigid temperatures by attempting to find shelter for the unhoused. There is a program in Fall River that picks those living outside up, if they want to get out of the cold. Members of the...
Turnto10.com
Preventing burst frozen pipes as temperatures drop
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A well insulated home with insulated water pipe coverings, especially ones close to outside walls, are your best bet to prevent pipes from freezing in arctic cold snaps. “If their pipes burst and they don’t have the ability to stop the water from flowing at...
Turnto10.com
Pipe bursts at T.F. Green Airport
The cold weather caused issues at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport on Saturday. Airport officials told NBC 10 News that a pipe burst in the arrivals area of the airport, causing flooding. One escalator was out of service and a section of the airport was closed off as crews...
Turnto10.com
Attleboro police seeking missing teen
(WJAR) — The Attleboro Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old boy. Police say Nathan McCormick was last seen Wednesday night at the Attleboro YMCA. He is described as 6-foot tall, 340 pounds with dyed green hair. Nathan was last seen wearing a white t-shirt...
Turnto10.com
Home heating oil companies prepare for approaching arctic cold snap
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — With the arctic cold snap on the way, it's all hands on deck at Southern New England Heating Oil Companies. But NBC 10 crunched the numbers and report, and unless your tank is almost empty, there's no real need to panic. It's been nonstop for...
Turnto10.com
Fatal car crash into Cranston home displaces two renters
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — A driver died Wednesday night after his car went barreling into two cars and then into a home in Cranston. The renters of a two-family home at 712 Dyer Ave. are now displaced. Cranston police are still investigating what caused the crash, but say there...
Turnto10.com
Woonsocket woman accused of killing her father with garden shears
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Thirty-eight-year-old Jennifer Pamula of Woonsocket faced a first-degree domestic murder charge in Providence District Court on Thursday. Woonsocket police said they were called to Cato Street on Monday night by the suspect's twin, Danielle Pamula. Police said they found 70-year-old Joseph Pamula inside, covered in...
Turnto10.com
Extreme cold makes working outside all the more challenging
Working outside can be a challenge when it gets as cold as it was Friday. "It's what we signed up for," said Robert Rocchio, chief engineer with the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. "So cold, hot, snow wind. They want to me out here," Bone-chilling temperatures and whipping winds weren't...
Turnto10.com
Providence College's Hopkins excels in Friartown thanks to family support
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — What a difference a year can make. After playing limited minutes at Kentucky last season, Bryce Hopkins hit the transfer portal and ended up at Providence College. And so far so good -- the sophomore forward is one of the Big East's top players, with...
Turnto10.com
Weather Alert: Winds lessen but frigid chill remains for Saturday
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — It's been a brutal stretch of arctic weather, but fortunately, it only lasts through the rest of Saturday. Wind chills dipped as low as -33 degrees early Saturday, which is only the seventh time the wind chill has fallen to or below -30 degrees in the Providence area.
Turnto10.com
Wind slowly drops off, stays frigid overnight
Although power outages have amounted to less than 1% of the total number of customers in Rhode Island and Bristol County Massachusetts, it is still unnerving both for those who HAVE lost power AND for those of us listening to the powerful wind outside tonight. The good news is that...
