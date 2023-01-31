Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.Sherif SaadOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, NebraskaVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinOmaha, NE
Omaha Target Shooting ReportcreteOmaha, NE
The richest person in Omaha has been named the most generous in the United StatesAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Omaha Zoo unveils plans to renovate Orangutan habitat
Millard Public Schools is putting a tax levy limit question before voters next month. Millions in funding coming to improve North 24th St. corridor. Millions in funding is coming to help give the North 24th Street corridor a boost. Nebraska Department of Corrections searching for missing Lincoln inmate. Updated: 5...
Native American sculpture to be unveiled at The RiverFront in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s RiverFront will add an important piece of Native American history and culture next week as an addition to Lewis and Clark Landing. The Chief Big Elk statue will be dedicated later this summer. Before it moves to its permanent home, the statue will be hosted at KANEKO downtown.
Plan to improve the North 24th Street corridor in the works
Shine the Light on Hunger campaign donates over 12 million meals. The Food Bank for the Heartland has released how many meals were raised in its Shine the Light on Hunger campaign last holiday season. Keeping mental health in check following traumatic events. Updated: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:00 AM...
Omaha’s ‘Shine the Light on Hunger’ campaign a success, but need still there
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s all smiles this year for Shine the Light on Hunger. The campaign raised more than $3 million, more than quadrupling its goal. That translates to more than 12 million meals sent out this year. “The need is still out there, and this campaign, what...
Federal court sentences Nebraska residents to prison for drug, firearm crimes
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates Monday from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell. The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system. Carlos...
Former smoker from Omaha credits CAT scan with saving his life
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bob Dearing was a smoker for 54 years. The Air Force veteran tried to quit multiple times. “Every smoker quits about a half dozen times before they actually do it,” says Dearing. “I think the longest I had went without one was probably about a week and then I’d start up again. I’d find some excuse to smoke again.”
Council Bluffs city council takes actions on vacant properties
The Nebraska Department of Corrections is seeking the public's help in locating a missing inmate in Lincoln. The City of Council Bluffs has launched a program to help register vacant properties. Millions in funding coming to improve North 24th St. corridor. Updated: 2 hours ago. Millions in funding is coming...
Council Bluffs launching vacant property registration program
EPA, HUD grant more funding to help decontaminate lead in metro homes. The City of Omaha has received an additional $34.3 million to help decontaminate lead-ridden homes in the metro. Omaha Police release official timeline of events in Target shooting. Updated: 25 minutes ago. Omaha Police released the official timeline...
Grover Ice Rink reopens after ceiling collapse
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Grover Ice Rink is back open Saturday after a ceiling collapse forced skaters off the ice earlier this week. Monday a pipe connected to the ice rink’s sprinkler system burst, causing hundreds of gallons of water to fall onto the ice. Staff noticed the...
Lincoln inmate missing from corrections center
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate is missing from a Lincoln Corrections Center. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, inmate George Piper, 54, didn’t return to the Lincoln Community Corrections Center from his job Thursday night. The Lincoln Community Corrections Center is a lower custody level and...
New round of emergency rental assistance coming
Target shooter's history raises questions about connection between guns and mental health. The background of the Target shooting suspect is raising questions about mental health, and where the system is falling short in helping those in crisis situations. Updated: 2 hours ago. The City of Omaha has approved another round...
EPA, HUD grant more funding to help decontaminate lead in metro homes
Chilly out the door this morning with temperatures in the 20s, but a great warm-up is on the way. Partly sunny skies warm us into the 40s by Noon with highs in the mid-50s for the metro. An exhibit featuring the work of Holocaust survivor Samuel Bak will open Saturday...
Engine problems force Vegas-bound flight to land in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A United Airlines flight headed from Chicago to Las Vegas made an unplanned stop in Nebraska on Saturday after the pilot reported engine problems. Mark Grant, a communications operator at the Lincoln Airport, said 326 passengers and crew members were aboard the Boeing 777 when it took off from O’Hare International Airport.
Omaha City Council approves another round of rental assistance
Target shooter's history raises questions about connection between guns and mental health. The background of the Target shooting suspect is raising questions about mental health, and where the system is falling short in helping those in crisis situations. Jeff Fortenberry's attorney sanctioned after he elects not to testify. Updated: 3...
West Omaha Target store reopens after shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Target store in west Omaha reopened its doors Thursday morning, two days after an armed man firing shots in the store was killed by an Omaha Police officer. The Target located near 180th and West Center Road told 6 News they would reopen at 10...
BREAKING: Omaha Police releases timeline in West Omaha Target shooting
Gov. Jim Pillen has announced his replacement for the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Uncle of Target shooting suspect begins mental health non-profit. The uncle of the Target shooting suspect has launched a mental health nonprofit focused on early intervention.
Politicians disagree over COVID relief spending as Omaha accepts millions more
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - “One of the things we should do is we should end letting money go out the door that was tied to the pandemic that is now essentially over,” said Congressman Byron Donalds, a Republican from Florida. That was the tune of the House Committee...
Council Bluffs Police say all 7 suspects in murder of Fremont man in custody
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police confirmed Thursday that all seven suspects in the killing of a 19-year-old about a month ago were in custody. The seven suspects, all of them from Council Bluffs, are each facing charges of first-degree murder and robbery in the death of Tucker Dobberstein, 19, of Fremont, Neb., on around 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at a Council Bluffs apartment.
SUV crashes into Panda Garden in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An SUV has crashed into Panda Garden located near the Target on N. 48th Street in Lincoln. Emergency crews responded to a report of a vehicle into a building Friday just after 9:15 a.m. The front end of the vehicle can be seen inside the building....
Union Omaha looking to build new soccer stadium
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s professional soccer team is hoping to build a new stadium downtown and a bill in the Nebraska Legislature could help them pay for it. For the last few years, Union Omaha has been looking to build its own stadium. “You know Union Omaha right...
