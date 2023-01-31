Read full article on original website
San Diego icon, Dee Sanford, discusses importance of Black History Month
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In honor of Black History Month, San Diego Icon Dee Sanford joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to discuss the African American inventor Michael Croslin. Born in 1933, he was abandoned by his family. After being taken in by a family who raised him for a time, he made it off of the island of St. Croix into the United States where he attended college and graduated by the age of 17. He earned two master’s degrees.
Chronic absenteeism rises to 28% at SDUSD schools
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Recent reports show a rise in chronic absenteeism in SDUSD schools. During Fall Semester of 2022 through January of 2023, more than 27,000 of the 98,000 students enrolled were chronically absent. This represents an increase from 12% to 28% before and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
SANDAG denies El Cajon sub-committee representation
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During a recent SANDAG board meeting, El Cajon was denied a seat on any committees. Mayor Bill Wells believes this is because El Cajon is the dumping ground for thousands of homeless and as such, the rest of the board wants to give them as little voice as possible.
Oceanside High School Football celebrates their championship history
OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – When you talk about the most successful high school football programs in San Diego County, and the state of California, some would point to Cathedral Catholic, Mater Dei and Lincoln High School. But with all due respect to all those impressive schools, KUSI’s Paul Rudy says...
New Przewalski Horse Foal at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Conservationists at the nonprofit San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance have announced the birth of a Przewalski’s horse —a critically endangered species of wild horse that was categorized as Extinct in the Wild until 1996. The foal is the first Przewalski’s horse born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park since 2014, and is one of only four individuals born in North America over the past year.
Newsom tries again with restrictive gun carrying bill
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After falling short in their efforts to pass a restrictive gun control measure in 2022, Gov. Newsom and other state democrats once again began pushing a high-profile gun control bill in the first months of 2023. The new legislation would restrict who can carry and...
San Diego County Board Chair Nora Vargas delivers 2023 State of the County Address
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – County Board of Supervisors Chair Nora Vargas focused on improving life for families, a stronger economy, better infrastructure and mental health care, and combating homelessness in Wednesday evening’s State of the County speech. Speaking before a full crowd in county Administration Center West Plaza,...
City cashes in climate credits to cut down on gas bills
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SDG&E residential gas customers will receive $43.40 back on their February gas bill as a form of early distribution of the state’s climate credits. Customers will also receive $60.70 off their March electricity bill. The city’s legislators agree these “refunds”, or cash-ins on the...
Girls Basketball: High Tech SD 58, High Tech Mesa 17
It was senior night for High Tech Mesa. Girls basketball in Clairemont with the battle for High Tech supremacy. High Tech SD beat High Tech Mesa 58-17.
SDCCD staff members speak out against vaccine-related terminations
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Three SDCCD employees were let go from their positions on Jan. 19 after refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Each of the individuals had an accepted religious exemption. Reportedly, between 35 and 40 individual employees remain unvaccinated and several are under consideration for termination. KUSI’s...
San Diego Sheriff’s Department hosts stolen property viewing
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On. Feb. 3 and 4, the San Diego Sherriff Department will hold a viewing event for people to identify stolen items they may have lost to burglars and criminals. Recovered items include tools, electronics and other household items. The property was stolen from storage units...
Girls Basketball: Bonita Vista 66, Mater Dei 58
Girls hoops on Wednesday night in Chula Vista with Bonita Vista hosting Mater Dei. Lady Barons beat the Lady Crusaders in a great game off Otay Lakes road 66-58.
Firefighters rescue dog trapped in 40-foot hole in Bonita area
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – A retired Sheriff’s dog named “Indy” is back with his family, after a brief scare. Indy, a German Shephard, fell down a 40-foot hole in the Bonita area, but was rescued by Chula Vista firefighters. KUSI’s Matt Prichard was there for the...
Average San Diego County Gas Price Rises By Highest Amount Since Oct. 4
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest increase since Oct. 4 Friday, rising 2.6 cents to $4.614, its highest amount since Dec. 11. The average price has increased 12 of the past 14 days, increasing...
