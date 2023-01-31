Read full article on original website
WBTV
Shanquella Robinson: Who was she, and what happened in Mexico?
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Five charged in killing of inmate at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced five inmates at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center have been charged with killing fellow inmate Antonius Randolph, 29. Authorities say James Oxendine, Jr., Jayun Harrison, Erick Stewart, Daylan Isreal and Devin Rowe have each been charged with murder and...
WBTV
Three months later, push for answers continues in death of Shanquella Robinson
WBTV
Woman charged with calling in bomb threat at Rowan Health Department and Department of Social Services
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury say a 65-year-old woman has been charged with calling in a bomb threat at the Rowan County Health Department and Department of Social Services on E. Innes St. Mooresville Police arrested Matilda Jemelle Turner, a Mooresville resident. Turner was charged with communicating threats....
kool1027.com
Camden Man Arrested On 22 Charges
On Thursday, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 63 year old William Daniel Stalls of Camden, S.C., on 22 charges of a sexual nature. The arrest was a result of a year-long, multi-agency operation that led to a search warrant being executed on Stalls’ residence. The S.C. Attorney General’s Office, KCSO Special Response Team (SRT), Camden Police Department, U.S. Secret Service, Homeland Security, the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and KCSO Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators were all part of this intensive operation. Investigators received a Cyber Tipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in November 2021. This began a year-long operation/investigation. On Tuesday (1/31/2023), all agencies involved conducted an early morning search warrant operation at the residence of the defendant, which led to the arrest of William Daniel Stalls.
Missing Lancaster teen found safe
LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster police have located a missing 16-year-old/. Police said the teen was originally last seen at Lancaster High School around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, police say. Download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app for the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts. It's available for...
WBTV
Charlotte Fraternal Order of Police calls out low bond for repeat offender
Person stabbed to death at home in Fort Mill gated community, deputies say
Rachael Pesce, 59, was identified as the victim deceased.
Busted! | Mooresville K9 accused of stealing doughnuts from teacher's desk
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police Department K9 has been accused of stealing doughnuts from a teacher's desk at Mooresville High School. Police said the investigation began when officers noticed a string of disappearances of food items from desks and tables around the facility. Similar reports then came in from Mooresville High School. That's when detectives began an investigation into a possible serial snack and sandwich thief.
Deadly stabbing under investigation in York County, deputies say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead on Thursday. Deputies responded to a call to assist medical personnel with a person who was unconscious and not breathing at a home in the Beacon Knoll Villas gated community, off Pleasant Road in Fort Mill.
WBTV
Lancaster police searching for missing teen
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Trisha Palmer was last seen at 7 p.m. at Lancaster High School Thursday night. She’s described as having red hair and green eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call...
wach.com
Several Midlands schools evacuate following threats
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Multiple schools in the Midlands area were evacuated and switched to remote learning Thursday morning following threats. Lexington officials announced that River Bluff High School, Lexington High School and Lexington Technology Center are all in e-learning mode due to an email threat. The Lexington Sheriff's Department investigated the incident and cleared all three schools of any threats. Airport High School reportedly received a threat at around noon on Thursday, but that too had been cleared.
Video shows Anson High School principal put student in headlock during fight
Videos circulating on social media appear to show the principal at Anson High School putting a student in a headlock chokehold, and now the Wadesboro Police Department tells Channel 9 it’s looking into the incident.
14-year-old arrested in death of North Carolina teen
"I was like, 'Oh my God!'" said Tina Parsons, who works in the neighborhood. "That street, we never heard nothing in that neighborhood."
cn2.com
Teacher Assistant resigns after inappropriate images found
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An Indian Land classroom assistant has resigned after the district says inappropriate images were found on a computer. Details from the school below. Press Release:. ILHS Classroom Assistant Resigns. Indian Land, SC – On January 26, 2023, it was reported to the administration at...
Only on 9: Man shot by serial killer in Chester County focuses on recovery
Jeremy Robinson is still recovering from mental and emotional scars. Nearly two years ago, police arrested a couple connected to five murders and crime sprees across multiple states.
WBTV
No gunshot injuries reported after shooting inside Northlake Mall, police say
WBTV
Caught on camera: Thieves stealing outgoing mail out of mailboxes in Cabarrus County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As you make plans for filing your taxes, you may want to reconsider how you’re sending them in. Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. It happened on Wednesday along Rocky River...
Deal removes death-penalty option, sets bench trial for man accused of killing Bennettsville mom, 8-year-old girl in 2017
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The death penalty is off the table for a man accused of killing a Marlboro County woman and her daughter in 2017, according to the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Attorney for Jejuancey Harrington and prosecutors reached an agreement on Tuesday in which Harrington waived his right to a jury trial […]
‘We built this’: Cherokee Co. students wrap up semester-long project, building a tiny house
As the fall semester wraps up, a group of Cherokee County students are putting the final touches on a semester-long project: building a tiny home.
