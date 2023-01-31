ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, SC

WBTV

Shanquella Robinson: Who was she, and what happened in Mexico?

Police believe one shot was fired inside the mall following a dispute between two people. No gunshot injuries reported after shooting inside Northlake Mall, police say. Police said the shooting happened inside the mall in front of the DTLR shoe store. Three months later, push for answers continues in death...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kool1027.com

Camden Man Arrested On 22 Charges

On Thursday, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 63 year old William Daniel Stalls of Camden, S.C., on 22 charges of a sexual nature. The arrest was a result of a year-long, multi-agency operation that led to a search warrant being executed on Stalls’ residence. The S.C. Attorney General’s Office, KCSO Special Response Team (SRT), Camden Police Department, U.S. Secret Service, Homeland Security, the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and KCSO Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators were all part of this intensive operation. Investigators received a Cyber Tipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in November 2021. This began a year-long operation/investigation. On Tuesday (1/31/2023), all agencies involved conducted an early morning search warrant operation at the residence of the defendant, which led to the arrest of William Daniel Stalls.
CAMDEN, SC
WCNC

Missing Lancaster teen found safe

LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster police have located a missing 16-year-old/. Police said the teen was originally last seen at Lancaster High School around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, police say. Download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app for the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts. It's available for...
LANCASTER, SC
WBTV

Charlotte Fraternal Order of Police calls out low bond for repeat offender

BayHaven Restaurant Group, Camp North End scrap development on multi-concept deal. BayHaven cited construction costs and a changing economic climate as reasons. No injuries reported after helicopter hard landing at Gaston Co. airport. Updated: 8 hours ago. Investigators said the 'hard landing' happened on Friday afternoon, and did not result...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Busted! | Mooresville K9 accused of stealing doughnuts from teacher's desk

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police Department K9 has been accused of stealing doughnuts from a teacher's desk at Mooresville High School. Police said the investigation began when officers noticed a string of disappearances of food items from desks and tables around the facility. Similar reports then came in from Mooresville High School. That's when detectives began an investigation into a possible serial snack and sandwich thief.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Deadly stabbing under investigation in York County, deputies say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that left one person dead on Thursday. Deputies responded to a call to assist medical personnel with a person who was unconscious and not breathing at a home in the Beacon Knoll Villas gated community, off Pleasant Road in Fort Mill.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Lancaster police searching for missing teen

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Trisha Palmer was last seen at 7 p.m. at Lancaster High School Thursday night. She’s described as having red hair and green eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call...
LANCASTER, SC
wach.com

Several Midlands schools evacuate following threats

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Multiple schools in the Midlands area were evacuated and switched to remote learning Thursday morning following threats. Lexington officials announced that River Bluff High School, Lexington High School and Lexington Technology Center are all in e-learning mode due to an email threat. The Lexington Sheriff's Department investigated the incident and cleared all three schools of any threats. Airport High School reportedly received a threat at around noon on Thursday, but that too had been cleared.
LEXINGTON, SC
cn2.com

Teacher Assistant resigns after inappropriate images found

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An Indian Land classroom assistant has resigned after the district says inappropriate images were found on a computer. Details from the school below. Press Release:. ILHS Classroom Assistant Resigns. Indian Land, SC – On January 26, 2023, it was reported to the administration at...
INDIAN LAND, SC
WBTW News13

Deal removes death-penalty option, sets bench trial for man accused of killing Bennettsville mom, 8-year-old girl in 2017

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The death penalty is off the table for a man accused of killing a Marlboro County woman and her daughter in 2017, according to the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Attorney for Jejuancey Harrington and prosecutors reached an agreement on Tuesday in which Harrington waived his right to a jury trial […]
BENNETTSVILLE, SC

