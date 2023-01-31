On Thursday, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 63 year old William Daniel Stalls of Camden, S.C., on 22 charges of a sexual nature. The arrest was a result of a year-long, multi-agency operation that led to a search warrant being executed on Stalls’ residence. The S.C. Attorney General’s Office, KCSO Special Response Team (SRT), Camden Police Department, U.S. Secret Service, Homeland Security, the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and KCSO Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators were all part of this intensive operation. Investigators received a Cyber Tipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in November 2021. This began a year-long operation/investigation. On Tuesday (1/31/2023), all agencies involved conducted an early morning search warrant operation at the residence of the defendant, which led to the arrest of William Daniel Stalls.

CAMDEN, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO