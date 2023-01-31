ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 4

Related
penbaypilot.com

We got through it, weathering extreme cold not experienced in decades

PENOBSCOT BAY — The record in Maine was apparently a wind chill factor of -43F in 1971, in Portland (at least since 1948). We almost broke that Friday night, Feb. 3, 2023, when the wind chill bottomed out at -38F in the Midcoast. The polar vortex that dumped the Arctic blast here came with a week’s warning. Still, the gusts of wind, sometimes at 50 mph or more, sounded, “like my roof was blowing off,” said one local, who has seen 70-plus winters come and go in the Midcoast.
PORTLAND, ME
Z107.3

The ‘Hillbilly Weatherman’ Gives Maine R-Rated Winter Forecasts

When the sh#t hits the fan, the Hillbilly Weatherman comes to the rescue!. Well, here we all are, hunkered down into the depths of a Maine winter, which can be pretty brutal. Normally, we depend on our good buddy WABI-TV-5 meteorologist, Todd Simcox, or the wacky Frankie MacDonald, to inform us of any blockbuster storm headed our way, but one dude takes a raunchy, no holds barred, tell it like it is, attitude to telling us that we are about to get dumped on.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

The Average Temperature in Maine Homes is Kind of Ridiculous

Winter can be an insufferable beast for many of us. It's an annoyance you put up with to enjoy the other three fantastic seasons Maine has to offer. Others fully embrace the winter, unafraid of the cold, snow, and ice. Who loves winter and who hates it can often to be figured out simply by how warm you choose to keep your house during the wintry season. Redditor bdana666 asked Mainers how cold they keep their house in the winter, and the answers were quite astounding.
MAINE STATE
a-z-animals.com

With Blistering Wind Chills, This is the Coldest Place In New England This Weekend

With Blistering Wind Chills, This is the Coldest Place In New England This Weekend. Living in New England comes with a lot of great benefits, but the wind chill isn’t one of them. This weekend is going to be the coldest one this year (so far), and cities all across the region are bracing for absolutely frigid temps. From Syracuse, New York, all the way up through Maine, over 16 million homes are expected to be impacted by the Arctic storm in New England. Let’s take a look at the coldest places in New England this weekend, plus why it’s going to be so cold.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

How Low Did the Wind Chill Go in NH, Maine?

🔴 A wind gust of 89 mph & a temperature of -50 combined for a -108 wind chill on Mount Washington. 🔴 Power outages were minimal on Friday night and Saturday morning. 🔴 Temperature will be much milder Sunday and Monday. If you think it's been cold...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
observer-me.com

Mainers report ‘frostquakes’ during deep freeze

A sudden plunge into below-freezing temperatures has prompted some unusual tremors in the central Maine highlands. According to the National Weather Service office in Caribou, some Piscataquis County residents have reported feeling “frostquakes” during the extreme cold on Friday evening, Feb. 3. The tremors are the result of...
PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, ME
Boston

It’s going to be very, very cold in Mass. But northern Maine will be colder. And on Mt. Washington, forget it.

"It's really a generational cold event." Boston will be practically balmy Friday night and Saturday compared to the Bay State’s northern neighbors. Even as forecasters anticipate a blast of “dangerous cold” to hit Boston, with wind chills as low as -33 degrees in the city and -36 and -40 degrees in parts of central and northern Massachusetts, temperatures in Maine and in New Hampshire’s White Mountains are slated to be stunningly lower.
BOSTON, MA
WGME

Brutal cold has arrived, here's what Mainers need to know this weekend

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Arctic air has arrived in Maine. Some of the coldest air in years is in store for Friday night and into Saturday, with wind chills approaching all time records in many locations. Luckily, the cold ends quickly- back in the 30s on Sunday. FRIDAY:. Temperatures will start out...
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

What's the best florist in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, romance is in the air! It may seem cliché, but is there a better Valentine's Day gift than flowers? They're a little glimpse of spring in the middle of a frigid winter and a great way to show someone that they're in your thoughts.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
nomadlawyer.org

10 Best Places to Live in Vermont for families

Places to Live in Vermont: With picturesque landscapes, four-season weather, towering mountains, and charming small towns, Vermont seems straight out of a storybook. It is also one of the safest states and offers a plethora of adventurous outdoor activities to enjoy its lush green surroundings. Couple that with a vibrant...
VERMONT STATE
nbcboston.com

Tens of Thousands Without Power as Deep Freeze Hits New England

As a daylong deep freeze settled onto New England Friday morning, several thousand power customers were in the dark across the region, though the worst of the outages may yet be to come. There were more than 60,000 customers across New England without power around 8:30 p.m., but that number...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy