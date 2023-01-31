ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

On The Beat: Concerns After Pitt Loss, Duke Game Preview

North Carolina fell to Pittsburgh 65-64 on Wednesday night in its first loss in the Smith Center this season. The game vs. the Panthers was circled as a redemption opportunity for the Tar Heels, who also lost to Pitt on the road to close out December. In both games, UNC led late in the contest but squandered the lead. North Carolina is now deep into an extended tough stretch of games vs. opponents with winning ACC records. Ahead for the Tar Heels are games on the road at Duke and at Wake Forest before facing Clemson and Miami, who are both ranked right now, at home.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Poor Shooting Display Dooms Pitt in 53-44 Loss to No. 16 Duke

Pitt competed with No. 16 Duke on the road Thursday night from the opening tip-off to the sounding of the final buzzer. While they played great defense, their poor shooting doomed them in a 53-44 loss at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. The Panthers (7-15 overall, 0-11 ACC) drop...
DURHAM, NC
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Duquesne WBB Hangs On To Defeat VCU, 66-63

The Duquesne Women’s Basketball Team had to battle down the stretch, but found a way to defeat VCU 66-63 Saturday afternoon at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Duquesne (14-9/4-6 Atlantic 10) had a quartet of Dukes achieve double figures, paced by Naelle Bernard’s 17 points and season-high eight rebounds. Megan McConnell finished play with 16 points and seven rebounds. Ayanna Townsend concluded her after with 15 points and Tess Myers 14.
PITTSBURGH, PA
BlueDevilCountry

Duke star sets record straight about practice incident

Duke basketball power forward Kyle Filipowski, already a seven-time ACC Rookie of the Week with 11 double-doubles and countless clutch moments for the Blue Devils (16-6, 7-4 ACC), has been the team's best player. There's no denying that. But there was a time in the summer when the outlook wasn't so ...
DURHAM, NC
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Duquesne’s Keith Dambrot Approaching 500-Win Milestone in Coaching Career

Duquesne head coach Keith Dambrot is on the verge of reaching a huge college basketball coaching milestone, but he has not given a single thought to it just yet. The Akron native has won 498 games in his college basketball head coaching career that began back in 1984 when he took over the Tiffin University basketball program.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Plum’s Moore-Watkins, Thomas sign on to continue football careers

Needing 151 yards to become Plum’s all-time leader in career rushing yards, senior tailback Eryck Moore-Watkins exploded in the 2022 season finale against Indiana. In his final varsity game, he rushed 22 times for a career-best 356 yards and six touchdowns as the Mustangs scored a 46-27 victory. Moore-Watkins...
PLUM, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

California TE with Ties to Pittsburgh, Speaks on Latest Offer

In their just concluded Class of 2023 signing class, Pitt football was able to sign two players from the state of California. Three-star wide receiver Israel Polk is from Bellflower, California, while three-star quarterback Ty Dieffenbach resides in Agoura, California. It looks as though the Panthers are trying to parlay...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghbeautiful.com

The Steel Industry In Pittsburgh

The steel industry has been an integral part of the history of Pittsburgh for more than a century. As the city has grown and evolved, the steel industry has shaped it in many ways, from its economy and culture to its identity as a city. In this blog article, we’ll explore the history of Pittsburgh’s steel industry, from its early days to its impact on the city today.
PITTSBURGH, PA
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Burgers in Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken

Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
RALEIGH, NC
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Fish Fry List 2023

Email us at webstaff@wpxi.com to add your fish fry to our list! Please include your church/organization’s name, address, the dates/hours of the fish fry, your organization’s website and cost/menu information.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Which 3 Pittsburgh restaurants received nationwide recognition?

Since 1990, the James Beard Foundation has recognized extraordinary talent in the culinary arts. Two Pittsburgh restaurants — longtime vegan fan favorite Apteka and pop-up concept Fet-Fisk, made this year’s list of James Beard Award Semifinalists. The finalists will be announced on March 29 with winners being named on June 5.
PITTSBURGH, PA
orthospinenews.com

AHN Orthopaedic Institute Starts Region’s First Hip Replacement Surgery Program in a Stand-Alone Outpatient Surgery Center

MONROEVILLE, PA. (PRWEB) FEBRUARY 03, 2023 – Orthopaedic surgeons at Allegheny Health Network’s (AHN) Monroeville Surgery Center have become the first in the Pittsburgh region to perform outpatient hip replacement in the convenience and comfort of a stand-alone community ambulatory surgery facility, greatly improving the overall surgical experience for patients.
MONROEVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy