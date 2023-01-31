Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shaping the Future of Transportation: GoTriangle Surveys Community on Greater Triangle Commuter RailJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham author writes book on Ashe brothersThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Greenway of the Month (February): Annie Jones GreenwayJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh’s Muslim community protests Shaw’s ongoing mosque closureThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Future Pitt Guard Jaland Lowe Shows Out in Front of Jeff Capel: ‘He’s a Consummate Teammate’
HOUSTON — The future of Pitt basketball is in good hands. On Friday night, Pitt signee and Marshall High School (TX) star Jaland Lowe continued his super senior campaign with a 33-point outburst in a dominant win over Randle High School. His future head coach Jeff Capel was right there to watch him shine.
On The Beat: Concerns After Pitt Loss, Duke Game Preview
North Carolina fell to Pittsburgh 65-64 on Wednesday night in its first loss in the Smith Center this season. The game vs. the Panthers was circled as a redemption opportunity for the Tar Heels, who also lost to Pitt on the road to close out December. In both games, UNC led late in the contest but squandered the lead. North Carolina is now deep into an extended tough stretch of games vs. opponents with winning ACC records. Ahead for the Tar Heels are games on the road at Duke and at Wake Forest before facing Clemson and Miami, who are both ranked right now, at home.
Five Games for Pitt Fans to Watch During Off Weekend
The Pitt Panthers don't play this week but there's plenty still on the line in other games.
There’s a Glum Feeling in the Air for This Duke-Carolina Meeting
Neither rival is having the season it hoped for as they play for the first time in the post–Coach K era.
Recruiting Notebook: Eighth Grade WR Adds Pitt Offer
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Poor Shooting Display Dooms Pitt in 53-44 Loss to No. 16 Duke
Pitt competed with No. 16 Duke on the road Thursday night from the opening tip-off to the sounding of the final buzzer. While they played great defense, their poor shooting doomed them in a 53-44 loss at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. The Panthers (7-15 overall, 0-11 ACC) drop...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne WBB Hangs On To Defeat VCU, 66-63
The Duquesne Women’s Basketball Team had to battle down the stretch, but found a way to defeat VCU 66-63 Saturday afternoon at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. Duquesne (14-9/4-6 Atlantic 10) had a quartet of Dukes achieve double figures, paced by Naelle Bernard’s 17 points and season-high eight rebounds. Megan McConnell finished play with 16 points and seven rebounds. Ayanna Townsend concluded her after with 15 points and Tess Myers 14.
Duke star sets record straight about practice incident
Duke basketball power forward Kyle Filipowski, already a seven-time ACC Rookie of the Week with 11 double-doubles and countless clutch moments for the Blue Devils (16-6, 7-4 ACC), has been the team's best player. There's no denying that. But there was a time in the summer when the outlook wasn't so ...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne’s Keith Dambrot Approaching 500-Win Milestone in Coaching Career
Duquesne head coach Keith Dambrot is on the verge of reaching a huge college basketball coaching milestone, but he has not given a single thought to it just yet. The Akron native has won 498 games in his college basketball head coaching career that began back in 1984 when he took over the Tiffin University basketball program.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
No. 18 Pitt Faces Off Against North Carolina for Sole Possession of First Place of ACC
No. 18 Pitt hosts ACC rival North Carolina Friday, Feb. 3 at the Petersen Events Center at 7 p.m. The match is incredibly important for Pitt, as they have the opportunity to stand alone at the top of the ACC with a victory. The Panthers come in 8-2 overall and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Plum’s Moore-Watkins, Thomas sign on to continue football careers
Needing 151 yards to become Plum’s all-time leader in career rushing yards, senior tailback Eryck Moore-Watkins exploded in the 2022 season finale against Indiana. In his final varsity game, he rushed 22 times for a career-best 356 yards and six touchdowns as the Mustangs scored a 46-27 victory. Moore-Watkins...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
California TE with Ties to Pittsburgh, Speaks on Latest Offer
In their just concluded Class of 2023 signing class, Pitt football was able to sign two players from the state of California. Three-star wide receiver Israel Polk is from Bellflower, California, while three-star quarterback Ty Dieffenbach resides in Agoura, California. It looks as though the Panthers are trying to parlay...
pittsburghbeautiful.com
The Steel Industry In Pittsburgh
The steel industry has been an integral part of the history of Pittsburgh for more than a century. As the city has grown and evolved, the steel industry has shaped it in many ways, from its economy and culture to its identity as a city. In this blog article, we’ll explore the history of Pittsburgh’s steel industry, from its early days to its impact on the city today.
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.
With hundreds of ufo sightings and countless stories of hauntings, Pittsburgh is ranked, the most supernatural city, in Pennsylvania. Greatlakestakes.com reports, that according to a recent study, Pittsburgh, had the most reported ghost and ufo sightings.
Pittsburgh Fish Fry List 2023
Email us at webstaff@wpxi.com to add your fish fry to our list! Please include your church/organization’s name, address, the dates/hours of the fish fry, your organization’s website and cost/menu information.
nextpittsburgh.com
Which 3 Pittsburgh restaurants received nationwide recognition?
Since 1990, the James Beard Foundation has recognized extraordinary talent in the culinary arts. Two Pittsburgh restaurants — longtime vegan fan favorite Apteka and pop-up concept Fet-Fisk, made this year’s list of James Beard Award Semifinalists. The finalists will be announced on March 29 with winners being named on June 5.
orthospinenews.com
AHN Orthopaedic Institute Starts Region’s First Hip Replacement Surgery Program in a Stand-Alone Outpatient Surgery Center
MONROEVILLE, PA. (PRWEB) FEBRUARY 03, 2023 – Orthopaedic surgeons at Allegheny Health Network’s (AHN) Monroeville Surgery Center have become the first in the Pittsburgh region to perform outpatient hip replacement in the convenience and comfort of a stand-alone community ambulatory surgery facility, greatly improving the overall surgical experience for patients.
Pittsburgh restaurant named one of Yelp’s top 100 restaurants for 2023
A restaurant in Pittsburgh found a spot on Yelp’s top 100 restaurants for 2023 list.
Comments / 0