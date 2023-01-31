ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fox17

I-196 reopens following multiple crashes in Allegan County

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — I-196 is once again open to traffic after it was shut down following multiple crashes in Allegan County Friday. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says the closure affected the north- and southbound lanes between exits 36 and 41 until 5:30 p.m. Follow FOX 17:...
Fox17

Norton Shores pedestrian hit by car while fleeing deputies on US-31

FERRYSBURG CITY, Mich. — A Norton Shores man is seriously hurt after being hit by a car on US-31 in Ferrysburg City Saturday evening. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says they conducted a traffic stop near Van Wagoner Road before 7 p.m. when a passenger left the vehicle and ran away from deputies.
NORTON SHORES, MI
Fox17

MSP, KCSO arrest speeding motorist after crash, foot chase in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after leading authorities on a chase in Kentwood early Saturday morning. Michigan State Police (MSP) says troopers tried to stop a speeding vehicle when the driver refused to pull over. After the car took off, MSP says it issued a “be on the lookout” alert.
KENTWOOD, MI
abc57.com

Decatur woman injured in crash on Lawrence Road

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Decatur woman was injured in a crash on Lawrence Road Friday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 7:42 a.m., deputies were called to the one-vehicle crash just south of 96th Avenue. According to the investigation, the driver was traveling north on Lawrence...
DECATUR, MI
wkzo.com

Cass County accident injures one

CASSOPOLIS MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A one-vehicle accident early Friday morning injured a Decatur teenager. Cass County deputies responded at around 7:42 am to a report of an accident on Lawrence Road in Volunia Township. They discovered that a vehicle driven by 18 year old Victoria Winn had left...
CASS COUNTY, MI
Fox17

'Avoid the area': Crews on scene of Kalamazoo house fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are on the scene of a structure fire in Kalamazoo Friday afternoon. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the fire broke out at a home near Westnedge Avenue and Pioneer Street. No one was hurt, according to KDPS. We're told North...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

MSP bomb squad responds to hollowed-out bomb in Plainwell

PLAINWELL, Mich. — Michigan State Police’s (MSP) bomb squad was called after a possible bomb was discovered in downtown Plainwell Friday afternoon. The Plainwell Department of Public Safety (PDPS) says a report was filed half past noon. We’re told officers located what seemed like an old bomb that...
PLAINWELL, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo County resident shot inside their apartment

OSHTEMO TWP., MI — An Oshtemo Township resident was hospitalized Friday night after being struck by gunfire inside their apartment. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting around 11:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in the 600 block of Butterfly Road in the Canterbury Apartment Complex.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Water main break causing traffic delays in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials with the city of South Bend have confirmed to 16 News Now that the water main break near North Shore Drive and N. Michigan Street is causing parts of the road to be closed. Currently, both southbound lanes have restrictions at this time, and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Fox17

I-196 reopens after Ottawa County crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — I-196 has reopened after part of it was shut down due to a crash Tuesday morning. The closure affected both lanes between 101st Street and 104th Avenue until about 1:30 p.m., according to dispatchers. Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

MI Dream Home: Allegan Co. house has Lake Michigan views, four-season room

A custom-built luxury house on Lake Michigan with views of the water, a four-season room, fireplaces and a hot tub — and that's completely furnished — is on the market. The house is located at 2244 Lakeshore Drive near Interstate 196 and 124th Avenue in Ganges Township near Fennville. Ganges Township is about six miles south of Saugatuck and about 14 miles north of South Haven in Allegan County.
FENNVILLE, MI
Fox17

MSP identifies suspect and victim in apparent Decatur murder-suicide

DECATUR, Mich. — The suspect and victim in what troopers call an apparent murder-suicide near Decatur earlier this week have been identified. Michigan State Police (MSP) says 49-year-old Wayne Westphal and 34-year-old Tara Phillips, both residents of Decatur, were both found dead on Friday, Jan. 27 with gunshot wounds on 82nd Avenue.
DECATUR, MI

