Deputies: Man dead after Alpine Twp. crash
An 86-year-old man died in a crash in Alpine Township Saturday morning, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.
Fox17
I-196 reopens following multiple crashes in Allegan County
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — I-196 is once again open to traffic after it was shut down following multiple crashes in Allegan County Friday. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says the closure affected the north- and southbound lanes between exits 36 and 41 until 5:30 p.m. Follow FOX 17:...
Fox17
Norton Shores pedestrian hit by car while fleeing deputies on US-31
FERRYSBURG CITY, Mich. — A Norton Shores man is seriously hurt after being hit by a car on US-31 in Ferrysburg City Saturday evening. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says they conducted a traffic stop near Van Wagoner Road before 7 p.m. when a passenger left the vehicle and ran away from deputies.
No injuries in head-on Ottawa County crash between school bus and car
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- No injuries were reported in a head-on crash between a school bus and car near Grand Haven, police said. The crash happened about 4:10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 and involved a Grand Haven Public Schools bus carrying about 20 students, as well as a 2010 Chevy Impala.
Fox17
MSP, KCSO arrest speeding motorist after crash, foot chase in Kentwood
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after leading authorities on a chase in Kentwood early Saturday morning. Michigan State Police (MSP) says troopers tried to stop a speeding vehicle when the driver refused to pull over. After the car took off, MSP says it issued a “be on the lookout” alert.
abc57.com
Decatur woman injured in crash on Lawrence Road
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Decatur woman was injured in a crash on Lawrence Road Friday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 7:42 a.m., deputies were called to the one-vehicle crash just south of 96th Avenue. According to the investigation, the driver was traveling north on Lawrence...
WNDU
Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on chase, suffers severe injuries in Elkhart crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a driver suffered severe injuries after leading them on a chase that started in Goshen and ended in a crash in Elkhart on Friday morning. According to the Goshen Police Department, officers were alerted at 11:15 a.m. of a stolen Kia out of...
wkzo.com
Cass County accident injures one
CASSOPOLIS MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A one-vehicle accident early Friday morning injured a Decatur teenager. Cass County deputies responded at around 7:42 am to a report of an accident on Lawrence Road in Volunia Township. They discovered that a vehicle driven by 18 year old Victoria Winn had left...
Fox17
'Avoid the area': Crews on scene of Kalamazoo house fire
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are on the scene of a structure fire in Kalamazoo Friday afternoon. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the fire broke out at a home near Westnedge Avenue and Pioneer Street. No one was hurt, according to KDPS. We're told North...
Fox17
MSP bomb squad responds to hollowed-out bomb in Plainwell
PLAINWELL, Mich. — Michigan State Police’s (MSP) bomb squad was called after a possible bomb was discovered in downtown Plainwell Friday afternoon. The Plainwell Department of Public Safety (PDPS) says a report was filed half past noon. We’re told officers located what seemed like an old bomb that...
Kalamazoo County resident shot inside their apartment
OSHTEMO TWP., MI — An Oshtemo Township resident was hospitalized Friday night after being struck by gunfire inside their apartment. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting around 11:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in the 600 block of Butterfly Road in the Canterbury Apartment Complex.
Multiple roundabouts coming to Kalamazoo as part of safe streets program
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo is planning to install roundabouts in three different neighborhoods as part of a pilot program. The city of Kalamazoo will use a portion of $750,000 received in federal government grant funding through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program for the roundabouts.
WNDU
Water main break causing traffic delays in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials with the city of South Bend have confirmed to 16 News Now that the water main break near North Shore Drive and N. Michigan Street is causing parts of the road to be closed. Currently, both southbound lanes have restrictions at this time, and...
abc57.com
Police arrest man accused of walking away from crash, public intoxication
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Monday after allegedly driving while intoxicated and walking away from the scene of a crash, according to the probable cause affidavit. Daniel Hoff, 51, was charged with the following:. Operating a vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more with...
Fox17
I-196 reopens after Ottawa County crash
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — I-196 has reopened after part of it was shut down due to a crash Tuesday morning. The closure affected both lanes between 101st Street and 104th Avenue until about 1:30 p.m., according to dispatchers. Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube.
WWMT
Ottawa County deputies arrest man accused of several crimes in West Michigan
HOLLAND, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a call early Monday morning that led to a disorderly suspect being taken into custody. Around 2:20 a.m., Damion Norwood, 21, fired several shots while causing a disturbance for neighbors, according to deputies. Neglect: 78 dogs found in Norton...
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Allegan Co. house has Lake Michigan views, four-season room
A custom-built luxury house on Lake Michigan with views of the water, a four-season room, fireplaces and a hot tub — and that's completely furnished — is on the market. The house is located at 2244 Lakeshore Drive near Interstate 196 and 124th Avenue in Ganges Township near Fennville. Ganges Township is about six miles south of Saugatuck and about 14 miles north of South Haven in Allegan County.
abc57.com
Elkhart County Sheriff's Office investigating individual in connection with theft, illegal garbage dumping
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a person in reference to a theft that took place between November 9 and December 4, 2022. The individual is also accused of illegally dumping garbage at the Beulah Missionary Church in Goshen,...
Holland woman accused in pond crash that killed 3 young sons headed to trial
HOLLAND, MI -- A 31-year-old Holland area woman accused of driving impaired before her SUV plunged into an icy pond, killing her three young sons, is headed to trial. Leticia Gonzales waived a key hearing, called a preliminary exam, ahead of its scheduled Thursday, Feb. 2 date. Her next court...
Fox17
MSP identifies suspect and victim in apparent Decatur murder-suicide
DECATUR, Mich. — The suspect and victim in what troopers call an apparent murder-suicide near Decatur earlier this week have been identified. Michigan State Police (MSP) says 49-year-old Wayne Westphal and 34-year-old Tara Phillips, both residents of Decatur, were both found dead on Friday, Jan. 27 with gunshot wounds on 82nd Avenue.
