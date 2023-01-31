Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Two Dead and One Injured in Portsmouth ShootingcretePortsmouth, VA
Iconic 55-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Closes; Proposed Plans For Re-Development Made PublicJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
Basketball Coach Fired For Ridiculous DecisionOnlyHomersPortsmouth, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
tourcounsel.com
Chesapeake Square | Shopping mall in Chesapeake, Virginia
Chesapeake Square is a 717,282 square feet (66,637.7 m2) regional mall in Chesapeake, Virginia, in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. The mall has approximately 70 stores, four anchors (Burlington, Cinemark Theatres, JCPenney, and Target), several eateries at the mall's food court including one restaurant: Big Woody's (located at the mall's main entry).
13newsnow.com
What's next for Military Circle Mall?
The Norfolk icon shutting down after more than 50 years. Now, the city is considering three proposals to redevelop the area.
NORFOLK, Va. — It's the end of an era: Norfolk’s Military Circle Mall is closing its doors for the last time on Tuesday. The iconic Norfolk staple is shutting down after more than 50 years. Norfolk city leaders are still in talks with developers about what's next for the space once crews demolish the decades-old building.
Norfolk mall’s precarious status shared by other malls around Virginia
The announcement that Norfolk’s downtown mall is up for sale isn’t quite a death knell for the complex, but it’s surely a worrisome clanging. It’s naïve to think otherwise, given the track record of malls across Virginia and nationwide in recent years. The news about MacArthur Center in Norfolk, though, is especially dispiriting. The three-story […] The post Norfolk mall’s precarious status shared by other malls around Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Norfolk's newest internet, phone and streaming provider operating in select neighborhoods
NORFOLK, Va. — Some Norfolk businesses and homeowners now have a new option when it comes to streaming, making calls, and going online. Metronet has officially started in certain sections of the city. For years Norfolk residents had only one service provider. People living in the city call the...
Another one gone. The doors to Military Circle Mall were locked for the last time Tuesday after more than 52 years.
americanmilitarynews.com
Going once, twice: Weird pieces of Military Circle mall — from playground toys to food court trash cans — up for auction
Would the large hanging clock that greeted Military Circle visitors for years look great in your living room? How about an entire mall directory sign?. The city of Norfolk is selling off dozens of items from the mall in several online estate sale auctions. The auctions, organized by Lady Antiquity Estate Sales, are open until Friday for one lot and Saturday for the second. More lots will be going up in the near future, Lady Antiquity owner Sharon Roberts said.
WTKR
Mermaid hunting: How to find all of Norfolk's mermaids
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk has launched an interactive mermaid map!. With this new tool you can learn about the history of the mermaid sculptures, the artists that made them, and where you can find every mermaid in Norfolk!. You can use their map to explore with friends and find...
WAVY News 10
New Cox competitor Metronet now available in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An internet competitor for Cox Communications has officially launched in Norfolk. Metronet, a 100% fiber optic internet provider, is now available around the Norview/Five Points area, along with Sewells Gardens. Service is also available near Colonial Heights, Lincoln Park and Washington Park. Construction is also...
1 injured following shooting on Virginia Beach Blvd. in Virginia Beach
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around in the 4500 block of Virginia Beach Blvd. Police say one victim was taken to a local hospital and that their condition is unknown.
WAVY News 10
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Feb. 3 – 5
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Chuck says spring is coming early! Get outside this weekend and enjoy all of the events happening around the area. Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.
Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Chesapeake, Williamsburg to close
According to Business Insider, the retailer added another 141 stores to its closure list Monday, making the total number of stores closing to 300.
peninsulachronicle.com
VENUE 4 ALL OCCASSIONS Opens in York County
YORK-There’s a new special-event venue in town to assist party planners with creating memorable and customizable events. A VENUE 4 ALL OCCASSIONS offers 3,000 square feet of venue space for celebratory occasions such as weddings, birthdays, baby showers, corporate events, and more. According to a Facebook post made by...
How African American families help shaped Newport News' East End - a new museum exhibit explores the topic
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The East End of Newport News has gone through a lot of changes over the years; Right now, it’s in the middle of a multi-million dollar revitalization project. As that part of the city changes, the Newsome House Museum and Cultural Center has a...
WAVY News 10
A long time coming, but a change has come to Naval Station Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – What is now Naval Station Norfolk was built by local slaves and the descendants of slaves. Over the decades there have been 50 commanding officers of Naval Station Norfolk. Friday, the base, with a community of 76,000 people, welcomed its 51st commanding officer, who is the first African American to command the base.
Hampton launches free mobile pass to visit the city’s Black History sites
The Hampton Black History Site Pass will allow people to check in when they visit Hampton museums and Black heritage sites.
Virginia Beach police say one person was injured in a shooting in the 4500 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard near Town Center on Saturday.
Hampton rolls out new mobile pass to explore the city’s Black History sites
During Black History Month, Hampton is offering a new tool for visitors who want to get the most out of the city's historical sites.
Preserving the historic African-American Cornland School in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — From the passing view of George Washington Highway southbound, most people may only see plywood over broken windows. But Mildred Brown remembers this place as being so much more. At 92 years old, Brown knows the seemingly abandoned structure off Glencoe Street is a piece of...
Police investigate shooting on Bayville St. in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 6:53 p.m. in the 1500 block of Bayville St.
