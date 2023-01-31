ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

tourcounsel.com

Chesapeake Square | Shopping mall in Chesapeake, Virginia

Chesapeake Square is a 717,282 square feet (66,637.7 m2) regional mall in Chesapeake, Virginia, in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. The mall has approximately 70 stores, four anchors (Burlington, Cinemark Theatres, JCPenney, and Target), several eateries at the mall's food court including one restaurant: Big Woody's (located at the mall's main entry).
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

The end of an era: Military Circle Mall closes permanently

NORFOLK, Va. — It's the end of an era: Norfolk’s Military Circle Mall is closing its doors for the last time on Tuesday. The iconic Norfolk staple is shutting down after more than 50 years. Norfolk city leaders are still in talks with developers about what's next for the space once crews demolish the decades-old building.
NORFOLK, VA
Virginia Mercury

Norfolk mall’s precarious status shared by other malls around Virginia

The announcement that Norfolk’s downtown mall is up for sale isn’t quite a death knell for the complex, but it’s surely a worrisome clanging. It’s naïve to think otherwise, given the track record of malls across Virginia and nationwide in recent years.    The news about MacArthur Center in Norfolk, though, is especially dispiriting. The three-story […] The post Norfolk mall’s precarious status shared by other malls around Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NORFOLK, VA
americanmilitarynews.com

Going once, twice: Weird pieces of Military Circle mall — from playground toys to food court trash cans — up for auction

Would the large hanging clock that greeted Military Circle visitors for years look great in your living room? How about an entire mall directory sign?. The city of Norfolk is selling off dozens of items from the mall in several online estate sale auctions. The auctions, organized by Lady Antiquity Estate Sales, are open until Friday for one lot and Saturday for the second. More lots will be going up in the near future, Lady Antiquity owner Sharon Roberts said.
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

Mermaid hunting: How to find all of Norfolk's mermaids

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk has launched an interactive mermaid map!. With this new tool you can learn about the history of the mermaid sculptures, the artists that made them, and where you can find every mermaid in Norfolk!. You can use their map to explore with friends and find...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

New Cox competitor Metronet now available in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An internet competitor for Cox Communications has officially launched in Norfolk. Metronet, a 100% fiber optic internet provider, is now available around the Norview/Five Points area, along with Sewells Gardens. Service is also available near Colonial Heights, Lincoln Park and Washington Park. Construction is also...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Feb. 3 – 5

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Chuck says spring is coming early! Get outside this weekend and enjoy all of the events happening around the area. Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

VENUE 4 ALL OCCASSIONS Opens in York County

YORK-There’s a new special-event venue in town to assist party planners with creating memorable and customizable events. A VENUE 4 ALL OCCASSIONS offers 3,000 square feet of venue space for celebratory occasions such as weddings, birthdays, baby showers, corporate events, and more. According to a Facebook post made by...
YORK COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

A long time coming, but a change has come to Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – What is now Naval Station Norfolk was built by local slaves and the descendants of slaves. Over the decades there have been 50 commanding officers of Naval Station Norfolk. Friday, the base, with a community of 76,000 people, welcomed its 51st commanding officer, who is the first African American to command the base.
NORFOLK, VA

