What to do this week in East Idaho

By JOURNAL STAFF
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week.

WednesdaySoutheast Idaho Retired Educators will be having their monthly luncheon meeting at noon Wednesday at the Juniper Hills Country Club, 6600 Bannock Highway in Pocatello. All retired educators, retired employees of education, their spouses and friends of education are invited to attend. The group will be hearing a presentation by Phil Joslin, from the United Senior Project, on plans for the construction of a new community and senior center. The cost of the lunch is $18.

The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Sweet Nickole & Da Boys will perform live starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.

ThursdayStar Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.

There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.

GrooveFX will perform live starting at 9 p.m. Thursday at the First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.

Thursday-Saturday“Till” will be shown at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. This Palm Springs Festival winner is the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, who was brutally lynched in 1955 while visiting his cousins in Mississippi. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.

FridayBru House Galilei, 502 N. Main St. in Pocatello, will host a Galentine’s Pop Up event from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. They’ll have several of your favorite handmade businesses gathered in one place with handmade jewelry, self-care products and unique gifts for your Valentine/Galentine. There will also be free snacks and adult beverages.

February’s First Friday Art Walk will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday throughout Historic Downtown Pocatello, featuring art, music, food, fashion and more in over 20 downtown shops and restaurants. Admission is free.

The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts open mic night beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.

There will be an Interfaith Organ Concert at 7 p.m. Friday at the Highland Stake Center, 2140 Satterfield Drive in Pocatello (adjacent to the Pocatello Idaho Temple). The concert features Salt Lake Tabernacle guest organists. Admission is free, and refreshments will be served.

The show The Magic of Rob Lake is coming to the Colonial Theater, 450 A St. in Idaho Falls, at 7:30 p.m. Friday. One of the world’s most celebrated illusionists, Rob Lake’s mind blowing illusions dazzle and entertain millions across network television, in Times Square, on the Vegas strip, Atlantic City, Atlantis Bahamas and before sold-out audiences in casinos, arenas and theaters worldwide. Tickets run from $35 to $55 and can be purchased at app.arts-people.com.

The Dewdroppers will perform live in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, starting at 8 p.m. Friday, followed by the ISU Jazz Jam starting at 10 p.m.

Deleta Skating, 520 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host Adult-Only Skate Night starting at 10 p.m. Friday. Must be 18 or older to attend.

Friday & SaturdayLava Hot Springs Fire & Ice Winterfest will take place Friday and Saturday in Lava Hot Springs. Enjoy the Polar Bear Float, beer garden, Running of the Bulls, wine tasting, children’s activities and more. View the full schedule of events at lavahotsprings.org/event/fire-ice.

The Westside Players will open their 2023 season with the musical mystery “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” showing Friday and Saturday. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with dinner service from 6:30 to 7 p.m. and curtain at 7:30 p.m. Dinner and show tickets are $45 and show-only tickets are $17. The Westside Players perform at The Warehouse, 1009 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello. For tickets and more information, visit westsideplayers.org.

Friday, Saturday & MondayOld Town Actors Studio and the Palace Theatre are teaming up to present the musical “The Last Five Years.” Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday at the Palace Theatre, 158 E. Chubbuck Road in Chubbuck. To purchase tickets, call 208 238-8001 or go to palacetheatrearts.com/lastfiveyears. Dinner shows are available, as well as show-only tickets.

Old Town Actor’s Studio presents David Mamet’s “Boston Marriage” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday. The play is delivered through quick, witty Victorian-era dialogue, mixed with double entendres and vernacular expressions, to explore the relationship between two women and their maid. OTAS is located at 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello. Reservations can be made at oldtownactorsstudio.net.

SaturdayThere will be an Organ Workshop, sponsored by the BYU Organ Department, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at YSA Stake Building, 1701 Bartz Way in Pocatello. Youth and adults are welcome. Walk-in registration welcome. Admission is free. Light breakfast and lunch will be served. More information at www.organ.byu.edu/workshops/pocatello.

The Idaho Museum of Natural History and the Idaho Fish and Game are co-hosting a fun, educational class to teach young learners the ways wildlife use color to communicate or hide in plain sight in order to survive. This camouflaged critters class will feature hands-on activities, games and even an edible camouflage-inspired art project. Kids currently in grades K-5 can join in on the fun from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the museum on ISU’s campus in Pocatello. Cost for the class is $3. For more information, contact the museum at 208-282-3168 or Idaho Fish and Game at 208-232-4703.

The Crafter’s Market at Station Square is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items.

The sixth Annual Rock Creek Ranch Roping event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Bannock County Event Center Indoor Arena in Pocatello. Forty three-man teams compete in two rounds each of fancy loops and fast team doctoring. Cash and prizes will be awarded to the top six teams. Admission is free.

Marshall Public Library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello, will host Multilingual Family Storytime from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. Saturday. Each month will feature a speaker of another language sharing stories from around the world in order to better appreciate our differences while also finding our commonalities. Everyone is welcome. This month’s theme is Diwali and Indian Festivals.

The Portneuf Greenway’s annual event, featuring live music and entertainment by Dueling Pianos Anywhere, is set for Feb. 4 at The Red Lion Hotel in Pocatello. Cocktail hour will begin at 7 p.m. with light appetizers. Dueling Pianos Anywhere will take the stage at 8 p.m. and play for approximately 90 minutes. Tickets are $40 in advance or two for $70 and can be purchased at bit.ly/PGF_DuelingPianos2023.

Craftology Company, 525 E. Center St. in Pocatello, will host Couples Paint Night starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. They provide all of the materials and instruct you step-by-step to complete your very own work of art. Workshop fee is $75 per couple. Register at craftologycompany.com.

Tiffany Twisted will perform live in the Loft from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.

Sunday“Armageddon Time” plays at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Anthony Hopkins and Anne Hathaway star in this coming-of-age story about the strength of family and the generational pursuit of the American dream, where a young Jewish-American boy struggling to find acceptance befriends an African-American classmate and must deal with expectations from his family while growing up in a world of privilege, inequality and prejudice. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.

Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia at 6:30 p.m. every Sunday.

To submit an event for a future publication, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.

