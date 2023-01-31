Read full article on original website
Fans Joke That Ben Affleck Would've Rather Been at Dunkin' Than the Grammys
It was date night for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The couple was noticeably absent from the red carpet at the Feb. 5 ceremony in Los Angeles. However, they were later photographed cuddling up inside the Crypto.com Arena at their designated table. While Lopez —...
Why Trevor Noah Says Beyoncé Wasn't at the 2023 Grammys to Accept Her Best R&B Song Win
We're crazy in love with this comical awards show moment. Beyoncé won the award for Best R&B Song at the 2023 Grammys, making her officially tied with conductor Georg Solti for the most Grammy wins of all time. The moment marked an incredible honor — but Beyoncé wasn't present for it.
Harrison Ford on Reuniting With Helen Mirren for ‘1923': It's Like ‘We've Been Married for 40 Years'
Over the past six decades in Hollywood, Harrison Ford has played an adventurer ("Raiders of the Lost Ark"), a space pirate ("Star Wars") and a falsely-accused doctor ("The Fugitive"). But his latest turn has taken him down a new road, into television on not one, but two series: "Yellowstone" prequel...
Vanessa Hudgens Engaged to Baseball Player Cole Tucker
This is the start of something new for Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker. The "High School Musical" alum and the baseball player are engaged after more than two years of dating, multiple outlets report. While the couple has yet to confirm the news, in recent days Hudgens, 34, shared a...
