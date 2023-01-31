ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Photos released of suspects in West Baltimore shooting and crash that killed two, injured three

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE -- A woman who was shot Saturday as she was driving with her two young children in West Baltimore has died, police said Tuesday.

The children, a three-year-old and a 14-month-old infant, remain hospitalized in critical condition. Police initially reported the infant was two months old.

The agency released surveillance images of a group of suspects. The images show the suspects in a storefront before the shooting, and out on a street with what appear to be guns drawn.

The woman, identified as 23-year-old Maya Morton, was sitting in her car waiting on a carryout food order on the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue when gunfire erupted on the block, police said.

Morton was shot as she was driving away, causing a crash that injured her two children.

One of the men involved in the shooting died Saturday. He was identified Tuesday as 43-year-old Gerald Fowlkes.

Police said Saturday said someone has been detained by police, but said they were still determining if this person is involved in the shooting, or a victim themselves.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.

