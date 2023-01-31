Extreme cold likely factor in death of Sturgeon Bay man

UPDATE:

An autopsy for a deceased male found in the street in Sturgeon Bay was completed on February 2.

The man has been identified as Carl Russell Johnson, 61, of Sturgeon Bay.

An official cause and manner of death is still pending; however, the Sturgeon Bay Police Department and a Medical Examiner report that foul play is not a factor and the extreme cold weather conditions likely contributed to his death.

The investigation has been considered closed as the incident shows it was not criminal in nature.

Condolences to the family of Carl Johnson are extended by the Sturgeon Bay Police Department.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Officers of the Sturgeon Bay Police Department were dispatched at 6:48 a.m. Tuesday for an unconscious man found on the side of the road in the 100 block of South Lansing Avenue.

Officers found a deceased middle-aged man who was fully clothed and dressed for the weather. The Brown County Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene, which was cleared shortly after 9 a.m.

Police say it's unknown how the man died and that he has not yet been identified. Once identification has been made, family members will be notified.

There is no danger to the public, according to police.

An autopsy will be conducted and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the police department at 920-746-2450.