Miami, FL

Early intervention beneficial in Marfan syndrome

MIAMI – New guidelines for surgery are improving outcomes for people with Marfan syndrome, a congenital disorder that can damage the heart and increase the risk of sudden death. Dr. Allan Stewart, a specialist in cardiology with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, said the chance for early surgical intervention has...
MIAMI, FL
Victim IDed, reward offered in Pompano Beach homicide

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Officials have identified a man who was shot and killed in Pompano Beach on Saturday and are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in his murder. It happened around midnight near the 300 block of Southwest Second Place. Car shot up on...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Man, woman found with fentanyl after breaking into multiple Key Largo apartments, deputies say

KEY LARGO, Fla. – A man and woman were arrested Friday after breaking into multiple Key Largo apartments, authorities said. Juan Miguel Zelaya, 30, of Miami, and Autumn Rose Hill, 19, of Key Largo, are facing charges that include multiple counts of burglary to a dwelling or structure causing more than $1,000 in damage, petit theft and possession of fentanyl.
KEY LARGO, FL
Kitchen reopens at Sunrise ALF after rodents filmed crawling around

SUNRISE, Fla. – The kitchen is back open at a South Florida assisted living facility following a Local 10 News investigation. The Broward Health Department had ordered the kitchen at Pacifica Senior Living Sunrise shut after Local 10 exposed a rodent infestation in their kitchen. Pacifica Senior Living residents...
SUNRISE, FL
Man accused of running chop shop in Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Thursday after being accused of running a chop shop in Miami-Dade County, police say. According to Miami-Dade police, officers responded to a residence near the 11000 block of Northwest 22nd Court after an orange Nissan Maxima equipped with a GPS tracking system displayed a signal.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Miami-Dade County unveils new electric buses

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – We are getting our first look Miami-Dade County’s new electric buses. Public transit is going green with 75 of these 40-foot-long battery-powered buses. The county is also unveiling four new passenger shelters with new trash containers, bicycle racks and improved accessibility. The mayor says...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Mother searching for answers in sons unsolved murder

MIAMI – Tangie Arrington is desperate for clues in her son Andre Arrington’s July 2022 unsolved murder. Arrington traveled from Texas to Miami not long into his stay he was mysteriously murdered. “He was found deceased in a field in Miami,” Arrington said. Police reported his body...
MIAMI, FL
Pedestrian killed in Lauderdale Lakes crash

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward County deputies are investigating after a driver struck and killed a pedestrian near a major Lauderdale Lakes intersection early Saturday morning. It happened just after 4 a.m. near State Road 7 and Northwest 19th Street between Oakland Park Boulevard and Sunrise Boulevard. Upon arrival,...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
Doral detectives arrest 3 adults, minor accused of 19 car burglaries

DORAL, Fla. – Doral’s Mayor Christi Fraga and Chief Edwin Lopez announced the arrests of car burglary suspects who detectives accused of recently stealing from cars in gated communities. Surveillance video showed them sneaking around in the dark, checking cars’ doors until they found one unlocked. Lopez and...
DORAL, FL
Kevin Steele leaves Miami Hurricanes for Alabama, per report

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Mario Cristobal’s offseason just became a bit more complicated. The Canes head coach is now looking for a defensive coordinator. Video shows burglars stealing safe from Miami home. NOW PLAYING. 2 men caught on camera burglarizing Miami home. Miami Central's dilapidated weight room gets...
MIAMI, FL
Elderly man rescued after driving car into Sunrise canal

SUNRISE, Fla. – A large police and fire rescue response was spotted in Sunrise Friday morning after a car went into a canal. Sky 10 was above the scene just after 10:30 a.m. as the vehicle was almost completely submerged in the canal in the 1600 block of Northwest 60th Avenue.
SUNRISE, FL

