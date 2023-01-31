Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shock Video Shows 9-Year-Old Girl Brutally Beaten on School Bus by Older Boys While Students Cheer Them OnAnthony JamesHomestead, FL
This Iconic Florida Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu ItemTravel MavenFlorida State
The 5 highest rated burger restaurants in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
The Miami couple giving away their billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergMiami, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Click10.com
Early intervention beneficial in Marfan syndrome
MIAMI – New guidelines for surgery are improving outcomes for people with Marfan syndrome, a congenital disorder that can damage the heart and increase the risk of sudden death. Dr. Allan Stewart, a specialist in cardiology with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, said the chance for early surgical intervention has...
Click10.com
Victim IDed, reward offered in Pompano Beach homicide
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Officials have identified a man who was shot and killed in Pompano Beach on Saturday and are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in his murder. It happened around midnight near the 300 block of Southwest Second Place. Car shot up on...
Click10.com
Man, woman found with fentanyl after breaking into multiple Key Largo apartments, deputies say
KEY LARGO, Fla. – A man and woman were arrested Friday after breaking into multiple Key Largo apartments, authorities said. Juan Miguel Zelaya, 30, of Miami, and Autumn Rose Hill, 19, of Key Largo, are facing charges that include multiple counts of burglary to a dwelling or structure causing more than $1,000 in damage, petit theft and possession of fentanyl.
Click10.com
Police: Tamarac man threatened Parkland-style killing against old high school crush, others
DAVIE, Fla. – Authorities arrested a Tamarac man Thursday after accusing him of threatening a woman he once had a crush on in high school. According to a Davie Police Department arrest report, the woman told police that Erick Christian Mendez, 32, made his first threat in 2009, on their last day of high school.
Click10.com
‘Pass me the fire, bae’: Woman pulls gun on pair over online gossip, Miami police say
MIAMI – Miami police arrested a 33-year-old woman Thursday, more than a year after they say she pulled a gun and threatened to kill a pair of victims outside a dollar store, one of whom she claimed was “talking s---” about her online. According to an arrest...
Click10.com
BSO: Pedestrian dies weeks after being struck by vehicle in Wilton Manors
WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating after a pedestrian died this week, weeks after she was struck by a vehicle in Wilton Manors last month. According to BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, officers with the Wilton Manors Police Department responded to a crash around 7:15...
Click10.com
Kitchen reopens at Sunrise ALF after rodents filmed crawling around
SUNRISE, Fla. – The kitchen is back open at a South Florida assisted living facility following a Local 10 News investigation. The Broward Health Department had ordered the kitchen at Pacifica Senior Living Sunrise shut after Local 10 exposed a rodent infestation in their kitchen. Pacifica Senior Living residents...
Click10.com
Man accused of running chop shop in Miami-Dade, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Thursday after being accused of running a chop shop in Miami-Dade County, police say. According to Miami-Dade police, officers responded to a residence near the 11000 block of Northwest 22nd Court after an orange Nissan Maxima equipped with a GPS tracking system displayed a signal.
Click10.com
Miami-Dade County unveils new electric buses
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – We are getting our first look Miami-Dade County’s new electric buses. Public transit is going green with 75 of these 40-foot-long battery-powered buses. The county is also unveiling four new passenger shelters with new trash containers, bicycle racks and improved accessibility. The mayor says...
Click10.com
Mother searching for answers in sons unsolved murder
MIAMI – Tangie Arrington is desperate for clues in her son Andre Arrington’s July 2022 unsolved murder. Arrington traveled from Texas to Miami not long into his stay he was mysteriously murdered. “He was found deceased in a field in Miami,” Arrington said. Police reported his body...
Click10.com
16-year-old charged as adult after Lauderhill shooting leaves victim paralyzed
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy has been charged as an adult in a shooting that occurred in December and left another teenager paralyzed. Tremetrius Price was booked into the Paul Rein Detention Facility Thursday on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. Witness videos show fiery scene of fatal...
Click10.com
New rooftop lounge brings a taste of Spain to Miami’s Coconut Grove
MIAMI – A new rooftop restaurant is bringing a taste of Barcelona to Miami’s Coconut Grove. It’s called Level 6 because it sits on the 6th floor, so get ready to level up at this place. From the food to the drinks, and of course the views,...
Click10.com
Pedestrian killed in Lauderdale Lakes crash
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward County deputies are investigating after a driver struck and killed a pedestrian near a major Lauderdale Lakes intersection early Saturday morning. It happened just after 4 a.m. near State Road 7 and Northwest 19th Street between Oakland Park Boulevard and Sunrise Boulevard. Upon arrival,...
Click10.com
Doral detectives arrest 3 adults, minor accused of 19 car burglaries
DORAL, Fla. – Doral’s Mayor Christi Fraga and Chief Edwin Lopez announced the arrests of car burglary suspects who detectives accused of recently stealing from cars in gated communities. Surveillance video showed them sneaking around in the dark, checking cars’ doors until they found one unlocked. Lopez and...
Click10.com
Elderly man fatally struck by car outside Century Village in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A 74-year-old man was fatally struck by a car Friday morning at the main entrance to Century Village in Pembroke Pines, authorities confirmed. The crash was reported just before 6:30 a.m. Car plunges into canal in Sunrise. NOW PLAYING. Investigation ongoing after 2 cars found...
Click10.com
‘My baby calls you what?’: Coral Springs police accuse man of shooting ex’s new boyfriend
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A 21-year-old man was scheduled to appear in Broward County court Friday on a first-degree attempted murder charge after Coral Springs police accused him of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. According to an arrest warrant, Kayson Lalla shot the man just after 9:30 p.m....
Click10.com
Kevin Steele leaves Miami Hurricanes for Alabama, per report
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Mario Cristobal’s offseason just became a bit more complicated. The Canes head coach is now looking for a defensive coordinator. Video shows burglars stealing safe from Miami home. NOW PLAYING. 2 men caught on camera burglarizing Miami home. Miami Central's dilapidated weight room gets...
Click10.com
Elderly man rescued after driving car into Sunrise canal
SUNRISE, Fla. – A large police and fire rescue response was spotted in Sunrise Friday morning after a car went into a canal. Sky 10 was above the scene just after 10:30 a.m. as the vehicle was almost completely submerged in the canal in the 1600 block of Northwest 60th Avenue.
Click10.com
New video shows Hollywood police dragging man into elevator after shooting him
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – New surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News shows Hollywood police officers dragging a 69-year-old condominium owner into an elevator after shooting him last year. David Cottes later died from his wounds and exactly what happened remains a mystery to family members. On Feb. 26, 2022,...
Click10.com
Police searching for suspect they say open fired on them in Florida City
FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a suspect who fired a gun at a police officer during a traffic stop in Florida City Saturday morning. It happened near Northwest 7th Avenue and 2nd Street. According to Florida City police, an officer was attempting to make a traffic...
