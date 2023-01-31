ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boutte, LA

Sheriff: One man crime wave in St. Charles Parish

Cops in St. Charles Parish say they have charged one man with a string of crimes.

"Sheriff Greg Champagne announces the arrest of Gary R. Pierre, a twenty-four-year-old Boutte resident for multiple charges stemming from crimes committed at a business in the 13000 block of Highway 90 in Boutte during the months of November 2022 and January 2023," Public Information Officer Amanda Pertuis said in a news release.

Investigators noticed a pattern of crimes in the same area.

-On November 26, 2022, a vehicle was found to have a window shattered and another vehicle was
found with its door open.

-On November 28, 2022, five vehicles were found to have windows shattered and another vehicle
appeared as if someone attempted to shatter it.

-On December 8, 2022, three vehicles were found to have windows shattered and another vehicle
appeared as if someone attempted to shatter it.

-On December 9, 2022, four vehicles were found to have windows shattered.

-On January 17, 2023, a subject entered the lot by removing fence board from the fence
surrounding the storage area. Two vehicles were found to have shattered windows, one vehicle
had damage to the side mirror and door, and eight vehicles were found with doors open.

-On January 20, 2023, two vehicles were found to have shattered windows, and two vehicles were
found with doors open.

-On January 23, 2023, a vehicle was found to have a shattered window.

In response, police began watching for suspicious activity.

"On January 28, 2023, while monitoring the business, Detective Kevin Tennison with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a subject in a black hoodie walk past the business a few times and appeared to be 'casing' it," Pertuis said. "Detective Tennison observed the subject looking into a
vehicle using a cell phone light or flashlight. Detective Tennison entered the parking lot with his vehicle lights off and observed the subject running toward the front of the business behind a truck. Detective Tennison was able to detain the subject, later identified as Gary R. Pierre."

Pierre is charged with about two dozen crimes.

Community Policy