Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Iowa Care Facility Fined After Wrongly Reporting Resident Had Died
We now have more information about an incredibly unfortunate incident in Iowa. At approximately 6 a.m. on January 3, 2023, a central Iowa care facility worker reported a 66-year-old woman had died. The woman, who had been in hospice for a week, was dealing with anxiety, depression, and early-onset dementia.
56-Year-Old Iowa Restaurant That Was Set to Close Has Found a New Owner
Just two weeks ago it appeared a longtime Iowa restaurant was only about a month from closing. Thankfully, the news is much better as we begin February. A restaurant that's been serving its namesake Maxieburger and onion rings, along with an array of other dining choices since 1967, will end up continuing to serve customers into the future.
Teenager Tumbles From Car on Iowa Interstate On-Ramp [WATCH]
A teenager fell from a moving vehicle in central Iowa as the car was making its way from one Iowa interstate to another. Thank goodness that's where the incident occurred. The scary moment happened late in the morning on a busy January workday earlier this month. As a car was taking the southbound I-35 ramp to head west on I-80 in the Des Moines metro, the rear passenger door of the vehicle opened. Shortly after, a teenager falls to the pavement.
Iowa Has Two Of The Best Cities In America To Get Married
As someone who is in the middle of planning my own wedding for September of this year, I can tell you firsthand that it can feel overwhelming at times. There are so many different things to plan for, it can be pretty tough to keep track of all of the little details. If you're able to hire someone to do the planning for you, kudos to you. There's a part of me that wishes I would've planned for that a little better.
A Cedar Rapids Chef is a Semifinalist for A Huge National Award
Congratulations are in order for a talented Iowa chef! According to the Iowa City Press-Citizen, Chef Samuel Charles is nominated for a very prestigious award. The name Samuel Charles may sound familiar to you if you've visited the restaurant Rodina. Located in the Czech Village in Cedar Rapids, the restaurant is described as an "Iowa eatery serving up family-style Midwest comfort food." Samuel Charles and his partner Phoebe Charles are the owners of the popular eatery, which currently has a 4.9-star rating on Facebook.
Iowa’s Best Small Town Is One You’ve Never Heard of Before
Iowa is home to many wonderful small towns, but there are a few that are just a tad above the rest. Last year, we dove into the worst rural town in the Hawkeye State. By the way, "worst" rural town is somewhat subjective. The Youtuber put together a series of videos of the "worst" rural towns in each state. Each state has it's own corresponding video.
A New Bar & Restaurant is Opening Soon in Benton County
Shellsburg, Iowa is getting ready to welcome a new bar & restaurant! Local Edition is set to open within the next few weeks. It's not everyday that Benton County gets a new restaurant, but that day is coming soon! Local Edition will be taking over the former home of Coop's Roadhouse at 100 Pearl St SW in Shellsburg. The owner of the business is Kirby Patten, who also owns Rock Bar American Grill in Downtown Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Rapids Native’s Team No Match For Red Hot Iowa Women [PHOTOS]
Thursday night's game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena was a matchup between the 6th and 8th-ranked teams in women's college basketball. The 8th-ranked visitors had no shot in this one. Cedar Rapids native Brenda Frese has had phenomenal success in her 20 years as the head coach of the Maryland women's basketball...
KOEL 950 AM
Waterloo, IA
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0