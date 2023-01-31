Long Island Winter Restaurant Week: Juniper, Nomiya, Park Place

You can support Long Island restaurants while getting a great dining deal this week. It's the Winter Long Island Restaurant Week!

First up is Juniper, located in the Vanderbilt Hotel. Taste-test American cuisine or secure yourself a spot at the bar.

If you are in the mood for Japanese, stop by Nomiya in Garden City. Try your pick of yummy sushi rolls and enjoy a full lunch for only $22.

Finally, head to Park Place Restaurant in New Hyde Park. Starters include tuna tacos tartare or mouth-watering calamari. Go for the short rib ragu as your main course and finish the night off with a delectable dark chocolate bread pudding.

Long Island Restaurant Week runs through Sunday. The three courses cost $27, $37 or $44. Many restaurants also offer a $22 two-course lunch. For the full list click here.



