Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra’s Daughter, Malti, Makes Her Public Debut in a Tweed Outfit

By Greta Heggeness
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bqsBq_0kXaAtX500

It’s been more than one year since Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their first child , Malti. And now, the proud parents are finally introducing their daughter to the world.

This week, Malti made her first public appearance at the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where the Jonas Brothers were honored with a star. During the ceremony, the baby was spotted in the audience with her mom and her aunt, Sophie Turner (who’s married to Joe Jonas ).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ztvNg_0kXaAtX500

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

For the special occasion, Malti wore a sophisticated outfit, featuring a white onesie underneath a two-piece tweed ensemble. She completed the look with a white bow headband.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V5aAp_0kXaAtX500

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Malti turned one earlier this month, but her parents have kept her out of the public eye. While Chopra has previously shared family photos on Instagram, the baby’s face was always facing away from the camera or covered by an emoji .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eNrZj_0kXaAtX500

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Still, their latest outing seemed like an ideal opportunity to introduce her to the world, especially since Jonas gave a heartfelt speech during the ceremony. “To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm, and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift. I love being a parent with you,” he said. “So Malti Marie, I can’t wait to come here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends.”

We can’t wait either.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Baby Malti Enjoy a Casual Family Day in New Snaps on Instagram

