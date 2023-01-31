Ex-Yankees Slugger Could Be Solution To Red Sox's Power Shortage

The Boston Red Sox have not produced at first base in years. A former New York Yankee could aid Triston Casas in boosting production next season.

The Boston Red Sox and their fanbase have been desperately hoping first baseman Bobby Dalbec could reach his potential by slugging 25-to-30 home runs -- making up for his propensity to striking out.

Instead, the Red Sox could add Ex-New York Yankees first baseman and designated hitter Luke Voit. The 31-year-old slugger is what fans wanted Dalbec to be -- minus the defensive versatility that does not hold much value.

The Dalbec era should be over after two full seasons of disappointment. Triston Casas is expected to take the majority of the playing time at first base, but they could use a right-handed power hitter to platoon and occasionally spell Casas.

Some have said Justin Turner could be that guy but he has virtually no experience at first base and is expected to be the primary designated hitter.

Considering the injuries the team endured last season --and the potential that Casas has to be injury prone after multiple injuries in 2022, it would make sense to sure up the first base/designated hitter spots by adding Voit.

Voit hit .226 with 44 extra-base hits including 22 home runs, 69 RBIs and a 179-to-55 strikeout-to-walk ratio and .710 OPS in 135 games between the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals last season.

The 6-foot-3, 255-pound heavyweight appears to be fairly similar to Dalbec when peeking at game-level stats. However, Voit's 0.8 bWAR is a hefty upgrade over Dalbec's -0.7 bWAR. That swap, on paper at least, would add an extra win.

If the Red Sox are going to make a postseason run, it'll likely be a dogfight for one of the final spots. Small changes such as an upgrade from Dalbec to Voit could be the difference.

