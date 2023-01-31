ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Ex-Yankees Slugger Could Be Solution To Red Sox's Power Shortage

By Scott Neville
Inside The Red Sox
Inside The Red Sox
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ydNlA_0kXaAqsu00

The Boston Red Sox have not produced at first base in years. A former New York Yankee could aid Triston Casas in boosting production next season.

The Boston Red Sox and their fanbase have been desperately hoping first baseman Bobby Dalbec could reach his potential by slugging 25-to-30 home runs -- making up for his propensity to striking out.

Instead, the Red Sox could add Ex-New York Yankees first baseman and designated hitter Luke Voit. The 31-year-old slugger is what fans wanted Dalbec to be -- minus the defensive versatility that does not hold much value.

The Dalbec era should be over after two full seasons of disappointment. Triston Casas is expected to take the majority of the playing time at first base, but they could use a right-handed power hitter to platoon and occasionally spell Casas.

Some have said Justin Turner could be that guy but he has virtually no experience at first base and is expected to be the primary designated hitter.

Considering the injuries the team endured last season --and the potential that Casas has to be injury prone after multiple injuries in 2022, it would make sense to sure up the first base/designated hitter spots by adding Voit.

Voit hit .226 with 44 extra-base hits including 22 home runs, 69 RBIs and a 179-to-55 strikeout-to-walk ratio and .710 OPS in 135 games between the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals last season.

The 6-foot-3, 255-pound heavyweight appears to be fairly similar to Dalbec when peeking at game-level stats. However, Voit's 0.8 bWAR is a hefty upgrade over Dalbec's -0.7 bWAR. That swap, on paper at least, would add an extra win.

If the Red Sox are going to make a postseason run, it'll likely be a dogfight for one of the final spots. Small changes such as an upgrade from Dalbec to Voit could be the difference.

More MLB: Red Sox Designate Flamethrowing Rookie Hurler After Short Stint In Boston

Comments / 8

use 2B democrat
4d ago

NO Please, don’t even mention Dalbec’s name unless you put a K next to it …he’s terrible, somewhere near a 42% strikeout rate…he’s young, trade him for something better, perhaps Bob Ueker!!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees pitcher destined for Red Sox bullpen?

The former New York Yankees left-hander could be destined for the Boston Red Sox bullpen this season. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Paxton spent 2022 rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. He was close to making his return in September before being sidetracked by a grade 2 lat strain.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Son of Roger Maris offers advice to Yankees' Aaron Judge

New York Yankees All-Star Aaron Judge and legend Roger Maris will forever be linked with each other. Maris' son has offered some advice to Judge ahead of this season. "Dad realized he was never gonna do what he did in 1961 again," Roger Maris Jr. told Dan Martin of the New York Post. "That year was an anomaly. I think Aaron realizes that, too. It’s not that he’s not capable of doing it, but you have to understand it was an amazing year and you can’t go to the park expecting to hit home runs."
NEW YORK STATE
OnlyHomers

Baseball Star Undergoes Major Surgery

The New York Mets have had an incredible offseason, filled with major signing after major signing since Steve Cohen bought the team in 2020. The New York Mets finished their 2022 Major League Baseball campaign with a 101-61 record, however, suffered a disappointing playoff loss in the wild-card round versus the San Diego Padres.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Son of Yankees, Mets legend commits to playing football at Maryland

Dylan Gooden, the son of former New York Yankees and New York Mets right-hander Dwight Gooden, officially committed Wednesday to playing football at the University of Maryland. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Dylan Gooden initially announced his commitment in December, and put pen to paper on National...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Alex Cora was brazen about Astros scandal: ‘We stole that World Series’

Alex Cora didn’t exactly hide his sign-stealing ways – in fact, the alleged mastermind behind the Astros’ shocking 2017 scandal bragged about them to his new team. Members of the 2018 Red Sox would listen to their new manager – along with bullpen coach Craig Bjornson, another ex-Houston staffer – discuss their scheme “in a late-night setting” and “especially when they started drinking,” according to Evan Drellich’s new book, “Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball’s Brightest Minds Created Sports’ Biggest Mess.” “We stole that [expletive] World Series,” Cora reportedly told his players, according to a Boston Herald transcript. The Red Sox manager, who was...
HOUSTON, TX
MassLive.com

Red Sox players paid J.T Watkins during suspension for decoding signs, according to ‘Winning Fixes Everything’

Red Sox players reportedly paid advance scouting assistant J.T. Watkins during his year-long unpaid suspension in 2020 for decoding signs in-game during the 2018 season, according to Evan Drellich’s new book, “Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball’s Brightest Minds Created Sports’ Biggest Mess.”. The HarperCollins-published book goes...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Astros Reportedly Take Chance On Hard-Throwing Former Red Sox Prospect

Buttrey was drafted by the Red Sox in the fourth round of the 2012 MLB June Amateur and began his professional career in the Boston farm system. The right-handed pitcher worked his way all the way up from the Gulf Coast League to the then Triple-A Pawtucket Red Sox before being traded to Los Angeles in a package for second baseman Ian Kinsler.
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

MLB Star Announces Decision To Leave America

Major League Baseball is widely considered the best professional baseball league in the world, where top talent want to come play, but baseball is also very popular in other countries, with other top leagues existing in both Japan and Korea.
NESN

NESN Announces Studio Talent For 2023 Red Sox Season

BOSTON — NESN today announced the studio talent roster for the 2023 Boston Red Sox season. The studio team will feature returning primary studio host Tom Caron with Adam Pellerin contributing to host duties. Analysts in the studio will include returning personalities and World Series Champions with the Red Sox, Lenny DiNardo and Will Middlebrooks. Baseball Hall of Fame Inductee and Red Sox alumnus Jim Rice will be returning for his 21st year. Six-time MLB All-Star and former Red Sox reliever Jonathan Papelbon will be returning for a regular in-person cadence throughout the season. Newcomer and former Red Sox outfielder Darnell McDonald will be joining NESN’s studio coverage team for his first season.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox purchase contract of right-hander Joe Jones from Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks

The Red Sox have purchased the contract of right-hander Joe Jones from the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks of the independent American Association, the team announced on Wednesday. Jones, 27, posted a 3.72 ERA with 66 strikeouts to 44 walks in 43 relief appearances (55 2/3 innings) for the league champion RedHawks last yea. The righty has past experience in affiliated ball, as he spent most of the 2021 minor-league season in the Diamondbacks organization before being released by Arizona that August.
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

NFL Hall Of Fame Legend Dies

One of the biggest legends of the National Football League's history passed away. The death of National Football League legend and Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard has been announced today, two days after the 86-year-old died due to a lengthy illness.
chatsports.com

Yankees History: The story of the first ever Yankee winning pitcher

The franchise now known as the Yankees first came to New York in 1903. Some sources will say the team moved from Baltimore, where they were the first major league rendition of the Orioles in 1901 and ‘02. However, they’re really two distinct teams, with the new New York Highlanders franchise picking up many of the players from that Orioles’ team.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inside The Red Sox

Inside The Red Sox

Boston, MA
3K+
Followers
375
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRedSox brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Boston Red Sox.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/red-sox

Comments / 0

Community Policy