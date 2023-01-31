ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PopCrush

Comments / 0

Related
PopCrush

Lisa Marie Presley Reportedly Died With Millions in Debt

Lisa Marie Presley was allegedly in millions of dollars of debt when she died. According to TMZ, the singer-songwriter and rock 'n' roll heiress owed $4 million when she died Jan. 12. However, her estate will reportedly receive much more than that thanks to the star's multiple life insurance policies.
PopCrush

‘Where’s Beyonce?’ Goes Viral After Queen Bey Is Literally Late for the 2023 Grammys

Beyoncé won a Grammy Sunday night (Feb. 5), but she wasn't on hand to accept it because she was running late for Music's Biggest Night. The Renaissance hit-maker beat out Mary J. Blige and PJ Morton to win Best R&B Song for her song "Cuff It." Since she wasn't on hand to pick up her win, producer Nile Rogers accepted it in her honor while host Trevor Noah explained that she was still on her way to the show.
PopCrush

Celebrities Who Died in 2023: RIP to the Stars We Lost This Year

The celebrities who died in 2023 won't soon be forgotten. A number of stars have passed away this year, including singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo and English rock icon Jeff Beck. It's never easy to lose our beloved celebrities and public figures, many of whom...
PopCrush

Grammys In Memoriam Sparks Outrage After Aaron Carter Is Left Out

Fans were outraged after the 2023 Grammys omitted the late Aaron Carter from its annual In Memoriam segment Sunday night (Feb. 5). Carter, who passed away at the age of 34 on Nov. 5, 2022, was remembered by countless celebrities at the time, including his brother Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys.
PopCrush

Amber Rose Admits She Loved Wiz Khalifa More Than She Loved Kanye West

Amber Rose has admitted that she loved Wiz Khalifa more than she ever loved Kanye West. On Monday (Jan. 30), Amber Rose sat down for an interview on Sofia Franklyn's Sofia With an F podcast. During an in-depth episode titled "Muva Sloot," Rose candidly discussed myriad topics such as her famous SlutWalk movement and her widely publicized past relationships with rappers like Wiz Khalifa, Kanye West and 21 Savage.
PopCrush

PopCrush

34K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

PopCrush is the digital destination for fun and irreverent pop music, celebrity and entertainment news served with a fresh and positive perspective.

Comments / 0

Community Policy