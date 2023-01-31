ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Lake Grove Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who allegedly stole merchandise from a Lake Grove store. Two men allegedly stole approximately $1,800 worth of fragrances from Victoria’s Secret, located. in the Smith Haven...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Holbrook Woman Arrested Following DWI Crash with 10 Year-Old Son in Vehicle

Suffolk County Police arrested a Holbrook woman for Leandra’s Law for driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle crash with her 10-year-old son in the vehicle on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Veliza Lugo was driving a 2022 Chevrolet SUV southbound on Hawkins Avenue, just north of Smith Street, when...
HOLBROOK, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Islandia Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from an Islandia store. A man allegedly stole clothing, tools, electronics and a generator, with a combined value of approximately $1,100, from Walmart,...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Medford and Selden petit larcenies

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from stores in Medford and Selden. A man allegedly stole merchandise from Target, located at 2965 Horseblock Road, Medford,...
MEDFORD, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Teen Bicyclist Struck by Vehicle in Syosset Succumbs to Injuries, Authorities Say

The Homicide Squad is investigating a Fatal Vehicular Accident involving a bicyclist that originally occurred on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 10:46 am in Syosset. According to Detectives, a 16-year-old male was riding his bicycle northbound on South Oyster Bay Road and was struck by a 2017 Nissan operated by a 54-year- old male traveling southbound while turning east onto the Long Island Expressway Service Road.
SYOSSET, NY
Daily Voice

Owner Lets Patrons Use Cocaine In LI Deli, Police Say

The owner of a Long Island deli is facing charges for allegedly allowing customers to use illegal drugs inside his business, authorities said.Sharon Solemani-Sharifian, age 53, owner of Shalom Delight Deli in Amityville, was among three people arrested Saturday, Jan. 28, following an investigation …
AMITYVILLE, NY
WNYT

Woman arrested for identity theft

State police in Cobleskill arrested a woman they say opened a credit card in someone else’s name. State police tell us 34-year-old Ashley Vandenschoten from Connecticut stole more than $7,500 over a series of 200 unauthorized transactions. Police say she opened both a credit card and a utility account...
COBLESKILL, NY
New Haven Independent

Shelton Police Arrest Man On Drug And Weapon Charges

SHELTON – A traffic stop on Jan. 23 led to the arrest of a 29-year-old man on drug and weapons charges. Matthew Seno, of Shelton, is charged with criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, along with several motor vehicle charges.
Eyewitness News

One shot, one stabbed multiple times in 30-40 person street brawl

STAMFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One person was shot and another was stabbed multiple times after a street brawl in Stamford. Police say the incident took place at around 2:09 a.m. in the area of lower Summer Street. When officers arrived they observed 30 to 40 people arguing and physically fighting...
STAMFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Arrested Officer Fired For Harassment

City police commissioners voted unanimously to fire Monique Moore from her job as a New Haven patrol officer — more than a year after the now-ex-cop was arrested on charges related to domestic violence and computer crimes. Commissioners took that vote on Thursday during a special meeting of the...
NEW HAVEN, CT

