Wanted for Lake Grove Grand Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who allegedly stole merchandise from a Lake Grove store. Two men allegedly stole approximately $1,800 worth of fragrances from Victoria’s Secret, located. in the Smith Haven...
Holbrook Woman Arrested Following DWI Crash with 10 Year-Old Son in Vehicle
Suffolk County Police arrested a Holbrook woman for Leandra’s Law for driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle crash with her 10-year-old son in the vehicle on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Veliza Lugo was driving a 2022 Chevrolet SUV southbound on Hawkins Avenue, just north of Smith Street, when...
Man, 34, charged for stabbing fellow customer at LI deli following brawl: cops
A 34-year-old man was stabbed during a brawl inside a Nassau County deli, police said Wednesday.
Suspect From Middle Island Nabbed Minutes After Centereach Bank Robbery
A suspect was apprehended minutes after a bank robbery on Long Island. According to Suffolk County Police, Ralph William Dominguez, age 65, entered M&T Bank in Centereach, located at 1919 Middle Country Road, at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, and handed a note demanding cash to a bank teller. The...
Wanted for Islandia Grand Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from an Islandia store. A man allegedly stole clothing, tools, electronics and a generator, with a combined value of approximately $1,100, from Walmart,...
Woman Sleeps At Gas Pump With Crack Pipe In Hand In Hudson Valley: Police
A Connecticut woman faces drug charges after falling asleep in her car at a Hudson Valley gas station while holding a glass crack pipe, police said. On Saturday, Jan. 28, around 3:30 a.m., police in Putnam County were patrolling in Kent when they noticed a white BMW stopped at a gas pump with …
Uniondale Woman Sentenced to 7-15 Years in Prison for Drunk Driving Crash that Killed Man
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that a Uniondale woman was sentenced to seven to 15 years in prison for Aggravated Vehicular Homicide and related charges stemming from a May 2021 drunk-driving crash that killed a man seated in a parked car. Tasha Brown, 29, pleaded guilty on...
Wanted for Medford and Selden petit larcenies
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from stores in Medford and Selden. A man allegedly stole merchandise from Target, located at 2965 Horseblock Road, Medford,...
Teen Bicyclist Struck by Vehicle in Syosset Succumbs to Injuries, Authorities Say
The Homicide Squad is investigating a Fatal Vehicular Accident involving a bicyclist that originally occurred on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 10:46 am in Syosset. According to Detectives, a 16-year-old male was riding his bicycle northbound on South Oyster Bay Road and was struck by a 2017 Nissan operated by a 54-year- old male traveling southbound while turning east onto the Long Island Expressway Service Road.
Ex-Lovers Attack Each Other Using Cars, Engine Oil, Fists In Hudson Valley, Police Say
Two ex-lovers are facing charges after attacking each other in a Hudson Valley incident that kept escalating in violence as it went on, police said. The incident happened on Thursday, Jan. 26, around 11:50 p.m., when officers in Putnam County responded to a parking lot of a closed business in …
Owner Lets Patrons Use Cocaine In LI Deli, Police Say
The owner of a Long Island deli is facing charges for allegedly allowing customers to use illegal drugs inside his business, authorities said.Sharon Solemani-Sharifian, age 53, owner of Shalom Delight Deli in Amityville, was among three people arrested Saturday, Jan. 28, following an investigation …
Fight At Local Shop Leads To Stabbing In Carmel, Suspect From Mahopac In Custody: Police
A man is facing charges after stabbing a victim twice in a fight inside a Hudson Valley business, police said. The altercation broke out on Monday, Jan. 30 around 10 p.m., in Putnam County at the Cloud House Smoke Shop located in Carmel at 898 Route 6. There, police found...
Woman arrested for identity theft
State police in Cobleskill arrested a woman they say opened a credit card in someone else’s name. State police tell us 34-year-old Ashley Vandenschoten from Connecticut stole more than $7,500 over a series of 200 unauthorized transactions. Police say she opened both a credit card and a utility account...
Fugitive on the run for 2 years found hiding under pile of clothes in Hartford home: Officials
HARTFORD, Conn. — A man on the run from New York authorities for two years was captured in Hartford on Tuesday, officials said. Officials said Jason Bernard was wanted in an incident on November 5, 2020. In New York City, Bernard was reportedly arguing over a parking space on Troy Avenue.
Shelton Police Arrest Man On Drug And Weapon Charges
SHELTON – A traffic stop on Jan. 23 led to the arrest of a 29-year-old man on drug and weapons charges. Matthew Seno, of Shelton, is charged with criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, along with several motor vehicle charges.
Violent NYC fugitive found hiding under pile of clothes in Hartford, U.S. marshals say
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A violent fugitive wanted for a shooting that started over a parking space in New York City was found hiding in an apartment in Hartford. U.S. marshals, with help from Hartford police, said they arrested Jason Bernard on Tuesday. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Bernard...
MS-13 Member Pleads Guilty, On Eve Of Trial, To Roles In Queens And Nassau Murders
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that a Far Rockaway MS-13 member pleaded guilty today during jury selection to his role in two killings on the Nassau and Queens border in December 2018. Carlos Guerra, 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of Manslaughter in the First Degree (a...
One shot, one stabbed multiple times in 30-40 person street brawl
STAMFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One person was shot and another was stabbed multiple times after a street brawl in Stamford. Police say the incident took place at around 2:09 a.m. in the area of lower Summer Street. When officers arrived they observed 30 to 40 people arguing and physically fighting...
Schumer calls on federal gov't to send special response team to LI to help with catalytic converter thefts
Police say thieves are stealing catalytic converters for high-value metals that are found inside of them.
Arrested Officer Fired For Harassment
City police commissioners voted unanimously to fire Monique Moore from her job as a New Haven patrol officer — more than a year after the now-ex-cop was arrested on charges related to domestic violence and computer crimes. Commissioners took that vote on Thursday during a special meeting of the...
