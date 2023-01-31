ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Video shows boulder come crashing into new home in Hawaii, almost hitting homeowner

By CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QTJjk_0kXaAMqS00

A Hawaii woman said a boulder, five feet in diameter, dislodged from a nearby hill and plunged through a concrete wall and into her own home, nearly hitting her. The incident was caught on video.

Caroline Sasaki, 65, of Palolo, recalled walking into her living room to watch television just before midnight, Saturday, when the 5-foot by 5-foot rock rolled past her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2310YN_0kXaAMqS00
The moment the boulder came crashing through a concrete wall, through a house wall, and just missing Sasaki. Handout (via KITV)

"All I heard was the boom when the glass cracked from the sliding door, so I backed up and I guess it passed right through me," Sasaki recounted.

Sasaki's family was in the process of moving into the newly-built hillside home and have been there for about a week.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the boulder appeared to have plowed through the property's cinderblock wall, struck the family's car, rammed through a glass door, across the living room floor and into another wall before landing in a bedroom on the second story of the Palolo Avenue home.

A security camera captured the startling moment.

"I haven't watched the video, but they said if I took one more step, I probably wouldn't be here," Sasaki said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XQjVU_0kXaAMqS00
KITV

Due to her bad leg, Sasaki added she walks slowly, which she believes may have actually helped delay her from crossing the boulder's path.

Sasaki also suspects the boulder came from excavation work happening above her home, closer to the mountain, and said she has been urging city leaders to stop the development.

"I was in fear of this happening from before, from when they started," Sasaki said.

After Saturday's incident, Sasaki said she is especially determined to have the work stopped. But for now, she's grateful to still be alive.

With a lump in her throat, Sasaki said, "I would like to just thank all of my family and friends for helping. Thank you."

HFD reported another area resident said a smaller, roughly 2-foot by 2-foot boulder hit his retaining wall but did not go onto his property.

KITV4 reached out to the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting for details on the excavation work.

Dawn Takeuchi Apuna, Director of Department of Planning and Permitting, responded wi the following statement:

"The neighboring landowner submitted applications to the Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) for demolition, grading and building permits for a proposed two-story, two-family detached residence. DPP reviewed those applications, including the plans, scope of work and compliance with pertinent codes and ordinances. As a result of the recent rock fall event, DPP sent out inspectors to determine whether the developer exceeded the permitted scope of work and plans, and complied with all codes and ordinances. DPP's investigation is ongoing, and the City is unable to determine any wrongdoing by the developer at this time. It would be irresponsible and premature to point any fingers at any particular party, landowner or event without knowing the full details of what has occurred. We will provide more details as they develop."

"After viewing the horrific video, I reached out to Mrs. Sasaki today out of concern for her and to answer any questions she may have had. We assured her that we will investigate and report back to her as soon as possible," Apuna added.

District 5 Councilmember Calvin Say, who chairs the committee on zoning, also issued a statement about this incident:

"I am so grateful that no one was physically injured by the boulder that crashed into The Sasaki's family home during the heavy rains this weekend. After this weekend's incident with Ms. Sasaki, the Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) sent out building and civil engineering inspectors to investigate. Separately, I was contacted by a constituent in mid-January who was concerned about construction on Palolo Avenue in the same area as the boulder incident. My office reached out to the DPP, who sent an inspector to the property and found that the shotcrete wall and rock fall fence in question were on the approved plans, and therefore there was no violation."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD investigating vehicle collision that left man, 25, in serious condition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An early-morning crash near Daniel K. Inouye International Airport left a man, 25, seriously injured, said Honolulu Police. Honolulu EMS officials said the incident happened on Rodgers Boulevard and Nimitz Highway around 4 a.m. Saturday. HPD is still investigating the motor vehicle collision that occurred. When HEMS...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Weather damage on Oahu and Kauai

This weekend’s Punahou Carnival looks, feels and definitely smells like those before the pandemic. Hawaii Island police: Officer shot armed suspect after he ignored commands. The suspect was shot in the upper shoulder and taken to the Hilo Medical Center. Flash flood warning issued for Kauai as drenching rains...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Residential fire extinguished in Mililani

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a fire incident that happened in a six-unit residential building on Kaloapau Street. Firefighters said when they arrived at the scene on Thursday night, they saw smoke and flames emanating from the front and back of the two-story building. While firefighters began an aggressive interior fire […]
HONOLULU, HI
southarkansassun.com

Alleged Suspect Commits Suicide After Murder Of Missing Woman In Hawaii

Frank Camaro has committed suicide after allegedly murdering Johnalynn Ilae in Honolulu, Hawaii. Ilae was reportedly missing for 3 days before she was found tied up and strangled to death in a bathtub. Honolulu Police Lieutenant Deena Thoemmes stated that Frank Camaro and Johnalynn Ilae, 36, have met up at...
HONOLULU, HI
americanmilitarynews.com

Alleged Waikiki cocaine dealer is charged in Marine’s death

A Waikiki man who was arrested and found with “ghost guns ” and ammunition was charged by federal prosecutors with drug and gun crimes after he allegedly sold a fatal batch of cocaine to an active-duty Marine who overdosed and died on Jan. 23. A Waikiki man who...
KANEOHE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Investigators seek cause of early-morning blaze that destroyed Waipahu house

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Investigators are looking into the cause of an early-morning blaze that destroyed a house in Waipahu on Thursday. The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. on Peke Lane. Upon arrival, fire crews found a single-story home fully involved with smoke and flames. One neighbor told Hawaii News Now...
WAIPAHU, HI
KITV.com

Ohio man honors late son by passing out food to Oahu houseless

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Ohio man is in Hawaii this week to honor his late son. Dr. Bill Bauer comes every year to give out hundreds of cans of food to the houseless. A can of food is a meal to someone receiving it. But it's also nourishing the person who's giving it. That person is Dr. Bill Bauer, who started coming to Hawaii in 2010 "to assist the Punahou swim team with swimming. My son and I would come over, do competitive swim clinics, it was a really good bonding for my son and me at the time," he told KITV4.
OHIO STATE
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
131K+
Followers
22K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy