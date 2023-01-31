ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

KMPH.com

One of a kind paintings done by Fresno Chaffee Zoo animals up for grabs

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Looking for a one-of-a-kind painting?. Sea lions and seals over at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo are getting creative, painting small colorful canvases. Those unique paintings will be offered to those who book an ‘Up-Close Adventures’ during the month of February. Folks at the...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Viewers capture lightning on video in Fresno, Clovis

Both rain and lightning were spotted Sunday afternoon in the Central Valley. FOX26 News viewers have begun to submit their weather-related videos and a lot of them are showing lightning. According to the National Weather Service Hanford, thunderstorms and rain could still be a thing in Fresno between 9-10 p.m....
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Meet Rookie: Rescued from backyard near burning garage

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — This is Rookie, he was saved after police say he was found near a burning garage. According to Fresno Police, they were called to a structure fire in the southeast area Friday night. After everyone was safely evacuated from the home, an officer learned about...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Teen reported missing out of Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — Have you seen her?. The Tulare Police Department says Addison Dennis has been reported missing and could be in either Visalia or Tulare. Addison was reported on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. as a runaway and has yet to be found. Anyone with information regarding Addison...
TULARE, CA
KMPH.com

Raids happening in Tulare County connected to Goshen massacre

GOSHEN, Calif. (FOX26) — The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is conducting multiple raids in Visalia connected to the massacre that left 6 people dead last month in Goshen. At least three locations had search warrants served beginning around 6:00 a.m. WARNING! Graphic content. There are multiple agencies assisting the...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Fundraiser being held for fallen Selma Officer's family

REEDLEY, Calif. (FOX26) — A fundraiser event is being held in support of the fallen Selma Officer’s family. The Reedley Police Department and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are teaming up with Starbucks for a fundraiser event to help the family of fallen Selma Police Department Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. who was shot and killed on Jan. 31.
REEDLEY, CA
KMPH.com

Gloomy weather brings hail, rain, and lightning to the Central Valley

Hail along with other stormy weather has been spotted all over the Central Valley. FOX26 News viewers have submitted their weather-related videos and photos from Clovis, Madera, and Coarsegold. One FOX26 News viewer caught hail landing in their front yard and pretty much scattering throughout their Clovis neighborhood. A viewer...
COARSEGOLD, CA
KMPH.com

Multiple drivers arrested for DUI in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department is reminding folks this weekend to drink responsibly and designate a sober driver before taking to the road. According to Madera Police, multiple DUI-related arrests took place over the weekend as drivers decided to get behind the wheel while intoxicated. “Unfortunately,...
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Man found dead in Fresno River after evading arrest

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. — A man was found dead in the Fresno River after deputies say he ran from an arrest near Oakhurst Thursday evening. The Madera County Sheriff’s Office says they conducting a traffic stop due to a road violation near Highways 41 and 49. During the...
OAKHURST, CA
KMPH.com

Arrests made during Operation Nightmare, connected Goshen massacre

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux held a news conference Friday morning with updates on the massacre in Goshen on Jan. 16th. The sheriff was joined by the Tulare County District Attorney's Office, and other local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The news conference took...
GOSHEN, CA
KMPH.com

Local officials' breakdown criminal reforms, here's what they say is the problem

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office held a news conference to provide new information regarding the Selma police officer shooting death on Friday. Fresno District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp and law enforcement agencies are now teaming up to say no to criminal reforms that aren't working. The Fresno County Sheriff's Office put...
SELMA, CA

