KMPH.com
One of a kind paintings done by Fresno Chaffee Zoo animals up for grabs
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Looking for a one-of-a-kind painting?. Sea lions and seals over at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo are getting creative, painting small colorful canvases. Those unique paintings will be offered to those who book an ‘Up-Close Adventures’ during the month of February. Folks at the...
KMPH.com
Viewers capture lightning on video in Fresno, Clovis
Both rain and lightning were spotted Sunday afternoon in the Central Valley. FOX26 News viewers have begun to submit their weather-related videos and a lot of them are showing lightning. According to the National Weather Service Hanford, thunderstorms and rain could still be a thing in Fresno between 9-10 p.m....
KMPH.com
Community invited to walk, run, participate in 8th annual Support Blue event
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Chaplaincy is gearing up for its 8th annual Support Blue event. Fresno Police Chief, Paco Balderrama says this is his third year participating as chief where community members can support the men and women in uniform. According to its website, this campaign...
KMPH.com
Meet Rookie: Rescued from backyard near burning garage
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — This is Rookie, he was saved after police say he was found near a burning garage. According to Fresno Police, they were called to a structure fire in the southeast area Friday night. After everyone was safely evacuated from the home, an officer learned about...
KMPH.com
Teen reported missing out of Tulare
TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — Have you seen her?. The Tulare Police Department says Addison Dennis has been reported missing and could be in either Visalia or Tulare. Addison was reported on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. as a runaway and has yet to be found. Anyone with information regarding Addison...
KMPH.com
Raids happening in Tulare County connected to Goshen massacre
GOSHEN, Calif. (FOX26) — The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is conducting multiple raids in Visalia connected to the massacre that left 6 people dead last month in Goshen. At least three locations had search warrants served beginning around 6:00 a.m. WARNING! Graphic content. There are multiple agencies assisting the...
KMPH.com
Fundraiser being held for fallen Selma Officer's family
REEDLEY, Calif. (FOX26) — A fundraiser event is being held in support of the fallen Selma Officer’s family. The Reedley Police Department and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are teaming up with Starbucks for a fundraiser event to help the family of fallen Selma Police Department Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. who was shot and killed on Jan. 31.
KMPH.com
Gloomy weather brings hail, rain, and lightning to the Central Valley
Hail along with other stormy weather has been spotted all over the Central Valley. FOX26 News viewers have submitted their weather-related videos and photos from Clovis, Madera, and Coarsegold. One FOX26 News viewer caught hail landing in their front yard and pretty much scattering throughout their Clovis neighborhood. A viewer...
KMPH.com
Multiple drivers arrested for DUI in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department is reminding folks this weekend to drink responsibly and designate a sober driver before taking to the road. According to Madera Police, multiple DUI-related arrests took place over the weekend as drivers decided to get behind the wheel while intoxicated. “Unfortunately,...
KMPH.com
Man found dead in Fresno River after evading arrest
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. — A man was found dead in the Fresno River after deputies say he ran from an arrest near Oakhurst Thursday evening. The Madera County Sheriff’s Office says they conducting a traffic stop due to a road violation near Highways 41 and 49. During the...
KMPH.com
Arrests made during Operation Nightmare, connected Goshen massacre
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux held a news conference Friday morning with updates on the massacre in Goshen on Jan. 16th. The sheriff was joined by the Tulare County District Attorney's Office, and other local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The news conference took...
KMPH.com
Local officials' breakdown criminal reforms, here's what they say is the problem
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office held a news conference to provide new information regarding the Selma police officer shooting death on Friday. Fresno District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp and law enforcement agencies are now teaming up to say no to criminal reforms that aren't working. The Fresno County Sheriff's Office put...
