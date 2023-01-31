Dr. Jeremy Koppel, Co-Director of Northwell Health’s Alzheimer’s Disease Study Center, Appointed to Alzheimer’s Foundation Advisory Board

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the ribbon cutting of Long Island University’s College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center at its Long Island University Post campus in Brookville, Nassau County. Long Island University invested $53 million to establish the College of Veterinary Medicine, which includes today’s announcement of the new $26 million Veterinary Learning Center. This state-of-the-art, 33,100-square-foot facility serves as the anchor of the College of Veterinary Medicine and will prepare students enrolled in the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program with a comprehensive education and real-world skills through a four-year program. Supported by New York State funding of $12.75 million, the College of Veterinary Medicine is the only veterinary program recognized by the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education in the New York metropolitan area and one of only four veterinary schools in the Northeast United States.

NASSAU COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO