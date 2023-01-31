ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhasset, NY

Dr. Jeremy Koppel, Co-Director of Northwell Health’s Alzheimer’s Disease Study Center, Appointed to Alzheimer’s Foundation Advisory Board

By Chris Boyle
longislandbusiness.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longislandbusiness.com

Governor Hochul Announces Ribbon Cutting of Long Island University’s $26 Million College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the ribbon cutting of Long Island University’s College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center at its Long Island University Post campus in Brookville, Nassau County. Long Island University invested $53 million to establish the College of Veterinary Medicine, which includes today’s announcement of the new $26 million Veterinary Learning Center. This state-of-the-art, 33,100-square-foot facility serves as the anchor of the College of Veterinary Medicine and will prepare students enrolled in the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program with a comprehensive education and real-world skills through a four-year program. Supported by New York State funding of $12.75 million, the College of Veterinary Medicine is the only veterinary program recognized by the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education in the New York metropolitan area and one of only four veterinary schools in the Northeast United States.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Jazz Loft Celebrates Black History Month with Exhibits Honoring Jazz Musicians Who Called L.I. & NYC Home

The Jazz Loft will be marking Black History Month in February with special exhibits in the Loft’s museum celebrating jazz greats Louis Armstrong (Corona), Lloyd Trotman (Huntington), Ernie Royal and Benny Powell (Both who lived in New York City). The Jazz Loft’s museum contains more than 10,000 pieces of jazz memorabilia. The museum is open Thursday-Saturday and opens at Noon until 5 p.m.. The Jazz Loft is located at 275 Christian Avenue in Stony Brook.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Holbrook Woman Arrested Following DWI Crash with 10 Year-Old Son in Vehicle

Suffolk County Police arrested a Holbrook woman for Leandra’s Law for driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle crash with her 10-year-old son in the vehicle on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Veliza Lugo was driving a 2022 Chevrolet SUV southbound on Hawkins Avenue, just north of Smith Street, when...
HOLBROOK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy