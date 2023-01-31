Read full article on original website
NBA Superstar Leaves Game With Devastating InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Gay Couple Denied Stay in Airbnb Because of SexualityBriana B.Dallas, TX
Dining Options Are Plentiful in Deep EllumSteven DoyleDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Yoshi Shabu Shabu for a Unique Dining ExperienceSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Man accused of stealing monkeys from the Dallas Zoo was caught after he asked staff at a nearby aquarium about their animals
The monkeys went missing from the zoo on January 30 and were found in an abandoned home in Lancaster, Texas, the next day, authorities said.
12 squirrel monkeys stolen from a Louisiana zoo
That’s some real monkey business. Twelve squirrel monkeys were stolen from a Louisiana zoo after it was broken into over the weekend, the facility said. The monkeys were taken from Zoosiana in Broussard just before midnight Saturday, the zoo said Monday. “Our facility was broken into shortly before midnight on Saturday, January 28th. The individual targeted facilities of smaller primates and specifically compromised the Squirrel Monkey exhibit,” Zoosiana wrote in a Facebook post. Zoosiana didn’t share how many squirrel monkeys were in the exhibit before 12 were taken but noted that the remaining animals were checked by a veterinarian and animal care team...
Dallas Zoo monkeys found; police release photo of person of interest
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest in the case of two emperor tamarin monkeys they believe were taken on Jan. 30.Both monkeys were found the next day later in Lancaster, the city confirmed the evening of January 31. Detectives said they want to speak with the man in regard to the case. Zoo officials contacted law enforcement officials on Jan. 30 after seeing that the monkeys' habitat was "intentionally compromised."In a news release, zoo officials said the monkeys would likely stay close to home. But following a search of their habitat...
Robert Fratta's Final Words Before Texas Execution
Robert Fratta, 65, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the 1994 fatal shooting of his estranged wife, Farah.
Another creepy fish washes up on Texas shore. This one is ‘as big as they get’
“This thing is massive. It’s gotta be like 4-foot long,” the expert said.
Disturbing video shows zookeeper mauled by brown bear
Distressing footage captures the moment a zookeeper was mauled to death by a brown bear in Uzbekistan — after he forgot to close a security gate. The employee, identified only by the initials A.G., entered the enclosure at a zoo in Andijan earlier this month to feed the bear, when he neglected to secure a gate separating him and the beast. Hair-raising video taken from a nearby security camera shows the worker turning around and spotting the dangerous animal coming up behind him. The zookeeper then quickly tries to scurry out the exit, but the bear pounces on him, the footage shows. The...
Brown Bear Mauls Zookeeper in Graphic Surveillance Footage
“The man died from his serious injuries on the spot,” cites a police spokesman of the Andijan region as the tragic brown bear incident comes to light. An employee of Andijan, Uzbekistan’s zoo has died after feeding one of their captive bears. According to local authorities, the man, identified by the initials A.G., neglected to secure a gate on the bear’s enclosure. After feeding the bear, he would exit the bear’s living area without following through on safety protocol. As the zoo’s surveillance footage shows, this would cost the man his life.
7-year-old Louisiana girl mauled to death in yard by neighbor’s pitbull
A 7-year-old Louisiana girl was mauled to death by a neighbor’s pitbull that ran into her family’s yard, authorities said. Sadie Davila was playing outside the East Baton Rouge Parish home at 6:30 p.m. Friday when the dog barreled onto the property and “viciously attacked her,” according to arrest documents obtained by the Advocate. A family member tried to ward off the dog by hitting it with a walking cane, but the animal couldn’t be deterred. The first-grader was taken to the hospital with multiple dog bites to her face and severe skull damage. She later succumbed to her injuries, police said. “My baby....
No Way! The Most Haunted Lake In America Is In Texas? True, Creepy Story
Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
Celebrities pronounced dead this past week
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Only two weeks into the new year, and multiple celebrities have been pronounced dead. The long list of celebrity deaths this week expanded today with the death of Robbie Knievel and a day still remains this week. The total number of celebrity deaths for this week currently sits at 11 wrapping […]
Kansas man accidentally shot by dog remembered as ‘lovable goofball’
A man who was shot by his dog in a tragic hunting accident was identified as Kansas plumber Joseph Smith on Tuesday as friends remembered the hunter as a “loving goofball” who made them smile. Smith, 30, was in the front passenger seat of a pickup truck when the pooch stepped on the hunting rifle in the backseat. Smith was struck in the back and killed instantly, according to KSN.com. Smith was a plumber at Browns Plumbing Services in Wichita, the company’s owner Chris Brown said Tuesday. “Joe is absolutely the most unique individual I have had the pleasure of meeting. He was...
How a serial killer used the highways in Texas and Oklahoma to help him get away with multiple murders
It took more than two decades to bring William Reece to justice for the murders of Laura Smither, Kelli Cox, Tiffany Johnston and Jessica Cain. October 18, 1996: William Reece is released from prison. After serving nearly 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting two women in his native Oklahoma,...
White rhino shot dead at Florida safari park after ‘aggressively’ escaping enclosure
A white rhinoceros was shot dead less than a day after it arrived at a Florida wildlife park last year, wildlife officials said this week.
Giant Prehistoric Fish Caught in Alabama Smashes Record
"When he hit the boat, we cut up like two schoolgirls, like nobody is going to believe this happened," fisherman Keith Dees said.
KFDM-TV
Man and woman dive into ditch with dogs to take shelter from tornado
Southeast Texas — A man and woman in Southeast Texas say they feel blessed to be alive. They dove into a ditch, with their dogs, to escape a tornado that devastated the Deer Park/Channelview area east of Houston.
Infant conjoined twins successfully separated in ‘historic surgery’ at Texas hospital
Three-month-old conjoined twins were successfully separated in a “historic surgery” at a Texas hospital on Monday. The operation to separate newborn sisters AmieLynn Rose and JamieLynn Rae Finley at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Texas was the hospital’s first-ever surgery of its kind. “A team of 25 medical professionals, including 6 surgeons, carefully performed this historic surgery, while parents Amanda Arciniega and James Finley patiently waited for news of their separation,” the hospital said in a Wednesday news release. “While still very early, both AmieLynn and JamieLynn are recovering well.” AmieLynn and JamieLynn of Fort Worth were born prematurely Oct. 3 joined...
Detroit woman helping stray dog finds decomposing body
(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit woman won't soon forget what she saw inside an abandoned house on Monday. Emily Brock is an animal lover, so she wasn't hesitant when she saw a stray dog dart into one of the abandoned houses near Lesure and Keeler Streets."I went to my house to get dog food," Brock said. "Came back, and she was gone. I went into the house where she's at. I stopped and seen it (sic)."When the 19-year-old glanced down, she saw a foot on a mattress in the middle of the dining room. "All I saw was one leg. But when...
Texas executes man convicted in fatal 2007 shooting of Dallas officer
A man convicted of fatally shooting a Dallas police officer nearly 16 years ago after a high-speed chase was executed on Wednesday.Wesley Ruiz, 43, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas, for the March 2007 killing of Dallas Police Senior Cpl. Mark Nix.Ruiz led officers on a high-speed chase after being spotted driving a car that matched the description of one used by a murder suspect. Authorities said Ruiz fired one shot at Nix when the officer tried to break the vehicle's passenger window after the chase. The bullet hit Nix's badge, splintered it and sent...
The Weather Channel
Live Updates: Deadly Ice Storm Triggers Pileups, Travel Nightmare In Southern Plains
Multiple vehicles crashes are being reported around Dallas and Austin. Crashes are also occurring along the Tennessee-Arkansas border. Hundreds of flights are canceled or delayed. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. Winter Storm Mara's icy side is...
KSAT 12
Chaining a dog outside is illegal in Texas
With the recent cold weather — here’s a reminder that it’s illegal to chain a dog outside in Texas. Unattended dogs are not allowed to be restrained with chains or heavy weights outdoors thanks to a Texas law that went into effect in January of last year. The practice has been banned in San Antonio city limits since Oct. 2017.
