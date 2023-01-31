ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kyoutv.com

Two people lost their lives in a Boone, Iowa accident

Boone, Iowa (KTIV) Two Boone, Iowa residents lost their lives in a collision yesterday afternoon shortly after 5P.M. The accident happened on Highway 30 and SE Marshall Street in Boone. According to an accident report by the Iowa State Patrol, 55-year-old Pamela Mary Borkowski was turning onto Highway 30 in...
BOONE, IA
kyoutv.com

Adventureland to permanently close ride where 11-year-old boy died

ALTOONA, Iowa (KCRG) - An amusement park ride that was involved in a fatal accident in the summer of 2021 will not reopen, according to park officials. Adventureland made the announcement that the Raging River water ride would not return in an open letter from Bill Lentz, the park’s general manager. Lentz has been in charge of the facility since Palace Entertainment purchased it from the Krantz family, its original owners.
ALTOONA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy