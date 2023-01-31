ALTOONA, Iowa (KCRG) - An amusement park ride that was involved in a fatal accident in the summer of 2021 will not reopen, according to park officials. Adventureland made the announcement that the Raging River water ride would not return in an open letter from Bill Lentz, the park’s general manager. Lentz has been in charge of the facility since Palace Entertainment purchased it from the Krantz family, its original owners.

ALTOONA, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO