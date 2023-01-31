ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juvenile shot, killed just north of downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the shooting death of a juvenile. The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of O’Fallon Street, located in the Columbus Square neighborhood, a few blocks north of The Dome at America’s Center.
First Look: Jordan Tatum 1 ‘Archer Ave’

The Jordan Tatum 1 ‘Archer Ave’ pays tribute to Archer Ave in St. Louis, Missouri, the place where Jayson Tatum was born and raised. This Jordan Tatum 1 comes dressed in a White, University Red, University Blue, and University Gold color combination. Utilizing White throughout the upper, while constructed with mesh and leather. Next, Red adorns the branding with Blue on the sides and heel. ‘Archer Ave’ appears on the inside of the tongue, Tatum’s number on the heel. Finishing the look is a White and icy translucent outsole.
Man found shot and killed in south St. Louis Saturday afternoon

A man was found shot and killed Saturday afternoon in south St. Louis. Man found shot and killed in south St. Louis Saturday …. A man was found shot and killed Saturday afternoon in south St. Louis. St. Charles County to use federal dollars for home …. New changes in...
Meet new Cardinals broadcaster Chip Caray

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne caught up with the Cardinals new TV play by play announcer Chip Caray on Sports Final. Martin and Chip discuss several things including Chip’s excitement to be returning to St. Louis, a city he grew up in. Caray tells of his first job as a dishwasher at a local […]
