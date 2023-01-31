ESPN lists Jakobi Meyers as the NFL’s top free agent wide receiver

Meyers beat out Odell Beckham Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster, and D.J. Chark in the latest rankings.

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) watches a replay screen during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers is the top free-agent receiver in the NFL, according to a new ranking from ESPN.

The list ranked the top 50 upcoming NFL free agents. Meyers came in 21st overall.

“A nuanced route runner with strong hands and a 6-foot-2 frame,” the entry on Meyers reads. “Meyers caught 47 of his 67 targets on throws inside the numbers this season, setting a career high with six touchdowns. He’s an intermediate target in the pass game with outside flex and has the ability to stretch defenses on seams and deep over routes.

“A former undrafted free agent, Meyers emerged as New England’s No. 1 option over the past two seasons. He could get a chance to cash in this spring.”

Meyers, who signed a 1-year, $ 3.99 million deal last year, was the only Patriot on the list and will likely command substantially more money this year.

Albert Breer of the MMQB said in November that Meyers’s next contract could be in the ‘ballpark’ of $22.5 million over three years.

The three other receivers made the top-50, along with Meyers: Odell Beckham Jr. (No. 26) who missed all of last due to injury, Kansas City Chiefs receiver Juju Smith-Schuster (No. 27), and Detroit Lions receiver D.J. Chark (No. 36).

Despite playing in three fewer games than the previous year, Meyers came within 62 yards of tying his 2021 receiving yards mark. He finished first among New England players in targets, receiving touchdowns, and yards per game.

Meyers, who will become a free agent when NFL free agency begins on March 15, said earlier this month that he wants to return to New England. But, it remains to be seen how much teams will actually offer him and how that will factor into his decision.