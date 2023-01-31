ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Between the Bun owners preparing for March 1 opening: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

Many have wondered what is coming to the old building at 34445 Center Ridge Road that has sat vacant for more than 10 years after the Brew Keeper closed. The new owner of the building is Clifford Winkel, Ward 4 councilman in North Ridgeville, who purchased the property in April 2021 (Wink Ridge Inc.), according to records from the Lorain County Auditor. He took on a project many turned down. Winkel is all about the community and putting old buildings back to work. Longtime residents will remember the building also housed a bowling alley back in the day.
Cleveland.com

Humane jail, housing for youth top Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne’s priorities for ‘New Cuyahoga’

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Within his first 100 days in office, Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne pledges to lay out a path for a “New Cuyahoga” that achieves key campaign promises and fulfills two core responsibilities that the county has long failed to meet: providing humane detention in the jail and safe housing for children in county custody.
Cleveland.com

Middleburg Heights to replace traffic signal poles

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council approved legislation at its Jan. 10 meeting to begin engineering work in advance of the anticipated summer replacement of traffic signal support poles. The Streets Committee had discussed at length an engineering services proposal the previous evening. One support pole toppled in 2021 and...
Cleveland.com

Book sale offers pages of leisure reading: Olmsted Dates and Data

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- Vivian Kramer paged through the children’s book “Madeline” by Ludwig Bemelmans Saturday (Feb. 4) at the Olmsted Falls Library. She was unfamiliar with the series and picked up the book as she browsed through several others at the ongoing book sale that the Friends of the Olmsted Falls library offers at the Mapleway Drive branch.
Cleveland.com

Ohio E-Check should find an environmentally friendly answer to the $300 penalty for test failure

As I head to the e-check center again, I’m reminded of those unfortunate vehicle owners that failure to pass imposes a minimum $300 repair penalty to apply for a waiver. I live in rural Lorain County, with neighbors whose livestock emit more greenhouse gas than my colllector’s car does. Yet, every two years, my car’s computer fails to adequately record my emissions data and results in a failure. The service garages and dealers that have looked into my problem can’t find the problem and have to, somehow, come up with a bill of $300 to let me get a waiver. A friend of mine has the same problem as I. The $300 I spend, every two years, does nothing to improve the air in Lorain County! It only enriches my mechanic.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

