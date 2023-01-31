Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Seriously InjuredOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening dayKristen WaltersKent, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's Attempt to Eliminate 140 Police Positions to Balance Budget: Recruitment Efforts FailedBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Related
Between the Bun owners preparing for March 1 opening: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Many have wondered what is coming to the old building at 34445 Center Ridge Road that has sat vacant for more than 10 years after the Brew Keeper closed. The new owner of the building is Clifford Winkel, Ward 4 councilman in North Ridgeville, who purchased the property in April 2021 (Wink Ridge Inc.), according to records from the Lorain County Auditor. He took on a project many turned down. Winkel is all about the community and putting old buildings back to work. Longtime residents will remember the building also housed a bowling alley back in the day.
Humane jail, housing for youth top Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne’s priorities for ‘New Cuyahoga’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Within his first 100 days in office, Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne pledges to lay out a path for a “New Cuyahoga” that achieves key campaign promises and fulfills two core responsibilities that the county has long failed to meet: providing humane detention in the jail and safe housing for children in county custody.
Hear moving stories about houses changing places in Chagrin Falls: Valley Views
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- If these houses could talk as well as they walk, they would tell you about their moving experience. More than 40 houses and other buildings have been moved from their original location in and around Chagrin Falls. Learn about them at a program 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Chagrin Falls Historical Society& Museum.
Middleburg Heights to replace traffic signal poles
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council approved legislation at its Jan. 10 meeting to begin engineering work in advance of the anticipated summer replacement of traffic signal support poles. The Streets Committee had discussed at length an engineering services proposal the previous evening. One support pole toppled in 2021 and...
Parma Heights building’s sale displaces cherished daycare; city leaders and parents worried
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The recent sale of The Heritage Building is forcing longtime tenant Cub House Child Care Center to leave the Pearl Road building. The popular daycare facility has less than a month to find a new home.
Overcharged: Reports detail price mistakes at Ohio’s Dollar General, Family Dollar stores
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Bandages, fruit snacks, coffee, cleaning supplies and deodorant all have one thing in common at Dollar General stores in Greater Cleveland. The prices at the register and on the shelf often don’t match. Inspectors visited 14 Dollar General stores in Summit County in late December to...
Cleveland budget proposal sets the stage for more robust, effective policing: editorial
Cleveland City Council members may be tempted to grandstand over Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s 2023 budget push to set the stage for improved Cleveland policing by wiping hundreds of vacant police positions from the slate. They should resist. The truth is that this is a pro-policing budget. Budgeting simply...
CLE to file lawsuits on out-of-town landlords who don't address property issues
Frustrated tenants at the Residences at Shaker Square apartments in Cleveland were relieved to hear the city will soon take legal action against out-of-town landlords who don't remedy property issues.
Mandatory evacuation order issued for East Palestine, Ohio, residents over concerns of railroad tanker explosion
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hundreds of people in East Palestine who live near a large fire caused by a train derailment are being told Sunday night they must evacuate as concerns grow that a “catastrophic tanker failure” could lead to an explosion. The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office issued...
Where are the 20 highest property taxes in Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Six Cuyahoga County areas are among the 10 places in Ohio with the highest property tax rates - all above $3,200 per $100,000 of home value. But Montgomery County once again claims the place with the highest residential property tax rate in Ohio. Based on 2022 property...
New owner of former Babylon club talks plans for property
For two years, the Babylon Gentleman's Club in Austintown has been closed, but Sam Boak of Boak and Sons bought the property in December 2022. Now, the new owner is talking about his plans for the building.
Book sale offers pages of leisure reading: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- Vivian Kramer paged through the children’s book “Madeline” by Ludwig Bemelmans Saturday (Feb. 4) at the Olmsted Falls Library. She was unfamiliar with the series and picked up the book as she browsed through several others at the ongoing book sale that the Friends of the Olmsted Falls library offers at the Mapleway Drive branch.
Ohio E-Check should find an environmentally friendly answer to the $300 penalty for test failure
As I head to the e-check center again, I’m reminded of those unfortunate vehicle owners that failure to pass imposes a minimum $300 repair penalty to apply for a waiver. I live in rural Lorain County, with neighbors whose livestock emit more greenhouse gas than my colllector’s car does. Yet, every two years, my car’s computer fails to adequately record my emissions data and results in a failure. The service garages and dealers that have looked into my problem can’t find the problem and have to, somehow, come up with a bill of $300 to let me get a waiver. A friend of mine has the same problem as I. The $300 I spend, every two years, does nothing to improve the air in Lorain County! It only enriches my mechanic.
Invacare files for bankruptcy protection, says it has plans to move forward
ELYRIA, Ohio - Invacare Corp. and two of its U.S. subsidiaries have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Texas. The Elyria, Ohio-based medical equipment maker and distributor already has worked out a “restructuring support agreement” with substantially all of its debt holders, the company said on Wednesday.
Cuyahoga jury finds Cleveland Heights outdoor pizza oven not a nuisance
It took a Cuyahoga County jury about 20-minutes to decide a Cleveland Heights outdoor pizza oven was not a nuisance, ending yet another chapter to a nearly six-year neighborhood battle.
Beers to sip in February: We tried 8 – different Stouts, collaboration, IPAs, more
CLEVELAND, Ohio – We sipped some very different beers for February, from a pair of contrasting Stouts to several India Pale Ales and others. As usual, all should be available on local store shelves. Our photos show what the beers look like, and we note our favorite at the end.
WKYC
Plans for Lake Medina expansion revealed
The Medina County Park District revealed plans for expansion in the area. Construction is set to begin in 2025.
WFMJ.com
Operations ending at Alliance and Canton skilled nursing facilities, 150 jobs impacted
Citing what it calls “ongoing labor struggles and financial challenges” Aultman has announced that it will cease operations at two skilled nursing facilities, including the Transitional Care Center at Aultman Woodlawn and the Community Care Center at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital. A statement from Aultman did not say...
Nonprofits should not have to compete with big-box chains to care for those who need it most: Tony Thomas
CLEVELAND -- Right now, you can earn a higher wage at Amazon, Target or even Taco Bell than what we can offer you at Welcome House. How on Earth are nonprofits who cater to, focus on and dedicate ourselves to supporting adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities supposed to compete with that?
Criminal charges against two 14-year-olds underscore Cuyahoga County’s Kia, Hyundai theft problem
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Criminal charges filed in the last week against two 14-year-old Cleveland boys underscore the scourge of thefts targeting certain Kia and Hyundai cars that social media unlocked last summer. One boy is charged with receiving stolen property after prosecutors accused him of possessing more than two...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
100K+
Followers
95K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0