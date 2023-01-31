Read full article on original website
Related
capcity.news
Laramie County weekly arrest report (1/27/23–2/3/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/24/23–2/1/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Jan. 24 through Feb. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
capcity.news
Preliminary hearing for Cheyenne manslaughter case postponed
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A preliminary hearing for three suspects in a manslaughter investigation has been postponed. Sarah Heath, 26, Tirso Munguia, 19, and Cody Nicholson, 18, were set to have their preliminary hearing today, Feb. 1, at 3 p.m. It has, however, been continued to a later date. At...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/31/23–2/1/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Be on the lookout for public scam, warns Cheyenne Police
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is warning the public of a scam involving the Publisher’s Clearing House sweepstakes. In what appears to be a nationwide trend, scammers will deceive victims into believing they’ve won a prize and request a pre-payment to claim that prize. In...
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (1/30/23–2/5/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
cowboystatedaily.com
Planned Protest At Black Hills Energy To Dispute High Utility Bills Draws One Person
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Although hundreds of Black Hills Energy customers took to Facebook this week to express their anger at sudden increases in their utility bills this winter, only one person showed up to vent their anger. An account under the name Michael White...
capcity.news
Friday Food Bag Foundation unveils ‘Beef for Backpacks’ program partnership
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Friday Food Bag Foundation is a nonprofit organization that works to provide nutritious food to children who might not eat well — or at all — over the weekends. This week, the organization and Wyoming First Lady Jennie Gordon are announcing its partnership with Beef for Backpacks, a pilot program in Laramie County that aims to ensure children in food-insecure homes are able to get enough protein in their diets.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Power restored after outage affects over 4,000 Cheyenne residents
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - UPDATE: Outage repairs finalized and power restored at 3:23. ORIGINAL 2:51pm: Black Hills Energy has confirmed a power outage affecting parts of Cheyenne. Their statement reads as follows:. Black Hills Energy is currently experiencing an electrical power outage in the Downtown Cheyenne area. The...
cowboystatedaily.com
Boom, Boom: Out Go The Lights! Wyoming Capitol Goes Dark, Power Outage Hits Cheyenne
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A power outage was a minor hiccup for Wyoming lawmakers in Cheyenne on Friday afternoon, but ultimately didn’t slow their work at the state Capitol. According to Black Hills Energy, the outage, which began around 2 p.m., impacted 4,050 customers...
Southbound I-25 From Cheyenne to Colorado Now Closed
The crash at mile marker 2 has been cleared. Travelers hoping to head south out of Cheyenne may want to take U.S. 85, as winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of southbound Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line. As of 4:18 p.m., the Wyoming Department...
capcity.news
Cheyenne area experiencing power outages; possibility of 2 hours before power is restored
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents are in the midst of a power outage, according to Black Hills Energy’s Outage Center. Beginning around 2 p.m., most of Cheyenne west of I-25 is currently experiencing an outage. The estimated time of restoration is two hours, with Black Hills Energy stating an estimated time of 4:30 p.m.
PHOTOS: I-25 Buried Under Snow Shows Why Parts of it are Closed
Mother Nature is not messing around. Since this weekend, a massive snow storm has shut down multiple highways and byways. I-80 was closed for hours on Saturday and Sunday, after two crashes involving 40 separate vehicles. I-80 wasn't the only interstate affected by the weather, however. I-25 has been impacted...
It Could Be Wednesday Afternoon Before I-25 in Southeast Wyoming Reopens
The Wyoming Department of Transportation says it could be as late as 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, before Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming reopens. Currently, both lanes between Cheyenne and Wheatland and the southbound lanes between Wheatland and Glendo are closed due to winter conditions. The southbound lanes between Glendo...
cowboystatedaily.com
One Dead In Massive 40+ Vehicle Crash, Pileup Between Elk Mountain And Laramie, Wyoming
UPDATE: Interstate 80 Closed Until Late Morning Monday. Forty-four semi-trucks and cars were involved in two separate crashes on Saturday afternoon near the Wagonhound rest area between Elk Mountain and Laramie on Interstate 80. The Wyoming Highway Patrol announced late Saturday that one person was killed and other injuries were...
Cheyenne Police Need Help Identifying Possible Witness to Aggravated Assault
The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a possible witness to a crime. According to a department Facebook post, the male pictured above may have witnessed an aggravated assault that occurred on Friday, Jan. 6, at South High School. While the post didn't give any...
Wyoming Man Hit by Semi, Killed While Trying to Get Car Unstuck From Snow
A Wyoming man was killed late Wednesday night after he was hit by a semi while trying to get his car unstuck from the snow, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. at mile marker 34.5 on U.S. 18/U.S. 20, about six miles west of Lusk.
WATCH: Truck Driver Describes Massive Wyoming I-80 Pileup
It was truckers' mayhem on I80 on Saturday. Forty-four semi-trucks and cars were involved in two separate pile-ups between Elk Mountain and Laramie. One person and others were injured. One accident happened at westbound mile marker 261 and the other at westbound mile marker 266. A trucker's YouTube page covered...
capcity.news
University of Wyoming Cowgirls drop heart-breaker to rival Colorado State on last-second shot
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — It was a battle until the bitter end, but a Colorado State 3-pointer with two seconds left was the difference as the Wyoming Cowgirls’ five-game road winning streak was snapped Saturday against the rival Rams, 66–63. Saturday’s contest featured 12 ties and 16 lead changes.
capcity.news
Cheyenne residents to have a sunny and windy weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents can look forward to a sunny and windy weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Feb. 3, will be sunny with a high near 47, west winds at 15–25 mph and gusts as high as 35 mph. The evening will be mostly cloudy with a low of 29. West winds will blow at 15–20 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph.
Comments / 1