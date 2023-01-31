Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
news8000.com
Skiers take to the snow at the 100th Snowflake Ski Jump
WESTBY (WKBT) - Plenty of snow fun was in store for skiers over in Westby on Saturday at the 100th Annual Snowflake Ski Jump. Skiers from all over the United States and of all ages showed off their jumping skills for the event's final day.
news8000.com
Holmen, La Crosse fire crews respond to fire at trailer home
HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) - One person is safe but a cat is missing after a fire in a trailer home in Holmen Friday morning. The call came in just before 8 a.m. for a fire on Manchester Lane.
wizmnews.com
New list of most endangered old buildings in La Crosse is being compiled for this year
A yearly Top 10 list important to history buffs in La Crosse is being prepared for 2023. Members of the city heritage preservation commission have been told they may get a preliminary list of endangered local buildings by next month. The list has been compiled for a few years now, and planner Tim Acklin says it’s good for the public to know about some of the older buildings around town.
news8000.com
Gundersen Health System pays pharmacy technicians to learn and work through program
LA CROSSE (WKBT)--Worker shortages are affecting all types of industries, but the healthcare industry is still struggling after the pandemic. Gundersen Health System is working towards a solution.
news8000.com
32 deer in Vernon County 'depopulated' following CWD detection
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WKBT) -- 32 deer at a farm in Vernon County have been depopulated due to detection of chronic wasting disease, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced Friday. DATCP quarantined the deer farm in September when a 3-year-old white-tailed buck tested positive for CWD....
earnthenecklace.com
Amy DuPont Leaving WKBT: Where Is the News 8 Anchor Going?
Amy DuPont has been bringing news to the residents of La Crosse for the last two years. People love her chemistry with other News 8 co-hosts and the joy she brings to them. She’s recently been missing from the anchor desk but has now announced her departure from the station. Amy DuPont is leaving WKBT for the next adventure. Since the announcement, News 8 viewers have been curious about where she’s going and if she plans to leave La Crosse, too. So here’s what the reporter has to say about her departure from WKBT.
wearegreenbay.com
Western Wisconsin deer farm depopulated after 4 animals test positive for CWD
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A farm in western Wisconsin that was quarantined in September 2022 due to a positive chronic wasting disease (CWD) test has been confirmed to be depopulated. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced the depopulation of the Vernon County deer...
nbc15.com
UPS driver credited for saving Juneau Co. woman who fell into a creek
UNION CENTER, Wis. (WMTV) - A Juneau County woman credits a UPS driver with saving her life after she fell into a creek last week and couldn’t stand up. Union Center 76-year-old Mariann Rott was taking the trash to her burn barrel Tuesday, Jan. 24, when she lost her balance, fell into her backyard creek, crawled out and spent 45 minutes stuck laying down in the ice and snow. She said her legs were numb and her clothes were dripping with water.
interlochenpublicradio.org
The Cougar Conclusion
In the Great Lakes States, cougars are an animal caught between myth and migration. Mountain lions have been slowly but steadily moving east, and confirmed sightings are on the rise. But the number verified by wildlife officials pales in comparison to the number of reports that flood in. Some of those are legit. Most are misidentifications. Others are straight up hoaxes.
winonaradio.com
Accident in Winona Leads to Injuries
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 12:20 p.m. Winona Police was called to the scene for a motor accident involving two vehicles at the intersection of 5th and Main Street. Officers say that a vehicle was traveling westbound on 5th Street and ran a red light, striking another vehicle traveling on Main Street.
wearegreenbay.com
What color can headlights be? Wisconsin State Patrol issues reminder after traffic stop
(WFRV) – After a driver in western Wisconsin was pulled over for having green headlights, the Wisconsin State Patrol reminded motorists what color headlights should be. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident where a trooper stopped a vehicle for having green headlights. The post wanted to remind drivers that headlights must be white while driving on the roadway.
WEAU-TV 13
Alma Center man arrested in connection to Jackson County drug investigation
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Alma Center, Wis. man is arrested in connection to a Jackson County drug investigation. According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 31, 2023, around 9:01 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, searched an address on South Alma Center Road, in the Town of Alma, in Jackson County in regard to a drug investigation.
WEAU-TV 13
Viroqua man accused of animal mistreatment after authorities find dead horse
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Several charges are being recommended for a Viroqua man after authorities received a report of a dead horse in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Kaden Hartje was arrested as a result of an investigation into the alleged maltreatment of animals.
thecountyline.net
Norwalk man dies days after daughter’s birth
Nicaraguan immigrants Paula Martinez Lopez and Johnny Pineda Pedilla of Norwalk welcomed their new baby girl, Tomah Health’s first of 2023, on Jan. 1. Tomah Health put out a press release Jan. 2 on the birth of Angelin Pineda Martinez, who weighed 7 pounds and measured 19 inches long.
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Arrested on Five Counts After Domestic Violence Incident
(KWNO)- On February 1 at 4:28 p.m. Winona Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 250 block of Franklin Street. Anthony Whiteside Jr. 35-years-old of Winona, was found outside of the residence, yelling, agitated and not answering any of the officers’ questions. Upon further investigation, officers found Whiteside...
Wisconsin Cop Pulls Over Speeder, $100,000 in Cocaine Found. It’s All on VIDEO!!!
A traffic stop in Wisconsin seemed pretty normal. The car was speeding, the car was pulled over, and a speeding ticket was about to be handed out. But things flipped, with the words and actions of the driver. CodeBlueCam. The location and the stop. Osseo, Wisconsin was the location of...
wiproud.com
Heroin dealer arrested after bragging about distributing the drug
JACKSON COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A heroin dealer in Jackson County is sentenced to 12 years in prison. 43-year-old Jackie Snow was convicted in October for her role in a 2017 drug delivery resulting in the death of an Eau Claire man. A charge of first-degree reckless homicide-drug delivery...
