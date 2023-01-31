ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

rajah.com

Aubrey Edwards Talks About Overseeing Development On AEW Elite General Manager Mobile Game

Aubrey Edwards recently spoke with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW. During the discussion, the female AEW referee and co-host of the AEW Unrestricted podcast spoke about overseeing development on the AEW Elite General Manager mobile game. Featured below are...
rajah.com

NJPW Announces Update On Their STRONG Programming For 2023

NJPW recently announced, via a press release, an update on their STRONG programming for 2023. You can check out the full press release below:. “Since its inception during the COVID pandemic in 2020, NJPW STRONG has seen the best rising stars in the US compete with familiar names from the Japanese stage and beyond. Monthly tapings have seen passionate fans witness great action live, with matches from those tapings being distributed every week on NJPW World and FITE.”
rajah.com

Updated Ticket Sales For Future WWE Events

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Saturdays NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte North Carolina has dished out 5,170 tickets, while Saturday Nights Main Event in Columbus, Georgia checks in at 3,592 tickets sold. The Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida...
GEORGIA STATE
rajah.com

WWE Superstars Appearing at The Big Horror Show In Queens

A trio of WWE Superstars will be in Queens, New York on March 11th. Ahead of his WrestleMania 39 clash with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will travel to Queen's for The Big Horror Event. WWE Hall Of Famer...
QUEENS, NY
rajah.com

Reality Of Wrestling To Work With WWE NXT, Booker T Comments

Reality Of Wrestling and WWE NXT will be working together going forward. The official Twitter page of Booker T's Houston, Texas based pro wrestling promotion released an announcement on Saturday confirming the news. "Reality of Wrestling is taking the roster to the NEXT Level," it began. "We are proud to...
HOUSTON, TX
rajah.com

Next Hey! (EW) Guest Revealed (Video)

The next Hey (EW) guest has been revealed. On Sunday morning, All Elite Wrestling talent, Blackpool Combat Club member, and reigning ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta will join Hey (EW) host RJ City:. Wheeler defeated JT Dunn on Friday night, at Wrestling REVOLVER's Night At The MOXbury event inside the...
OHIO STATE
rajah.com

WWE News: Carmella Hypes In-Ring Return, Street Profits At NHL All-Star Weekend (Photo)

-- Ahead of his United States Championship Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Elias, Montez Ford and his Street Profits teammate Angelo Dawkins particpated in NHL All-Star weekend festivities. Check out a photo of the former Tag Team Champions below:. Ford and Dawkins served as judges in the NHL All-Star Breakaway...

